    NBA   LU1738384764

NB AURORA S.A. SICAF-RAIF

(NBA)
End-of-day quote Borsa Italiana  -  2023-03-21
12.20 EUR    0.00%
03:02pNB Aurora, NAV up but profit drops in 2022
AN
PU
PU
NB Aurora, NAV up but profit drops in 2022

03/24/2023 | 03:02pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of NB Aurora SA on Friday approved the financial report as of Dec. 31, 2022 reporting a 2022 net income at EUR22.2 million down from EUREUR34.7 million in 2021.

Net Axis Value for 2022 amounts to EUR310.3 million from EUR288.0 million in 2021.

In detail, the NAV is composed as follows: about EUR10.3 million is represented by the shares of FII, about EUR274.3 million by the shares of direct investments in Club del Sole, Dierre Group, PHSE, BluVet, Rino Mastrotto, Engineering Ingegneria Informatica, Veneta Cucine, Comet, Farmo, Exacer, and PromoPharma, and about EUR25.7 million in cash, other assets and liabilities.

"In 2022 we have added another company of excellence in its reference sector to our other 14 portfolio companies: PromoPharma is a fast-growing reality that we will support financially and strategically according to our investment philosophy," comments Patrizia Micucci, managing director of the company.

In addition, "we closed two more capital increases in favor of BluVet, a leading veterinary clinic consolidation platform in Italy, the only Italian company in the sector that has managed to structure itself in an innovative way to offer increasingly cutting-edge services."

In addition, "we have signed a binding agreement to promote, in partnership with Credem Private Equity and PM&Partners, a voluntary tender offer for the entirety of the shares of Finlogic, a group active in the Information Technology sector with complete solutions for the coding and automatic identification of products through the use of barcodes and RFID technology."

NB Aurora on Friday closed unchanged at EUR7.30 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
FINLOGIC S.P.A. 0.85% 11.85 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NB AURORA S.A. SICAF-RAIF 0.00% 12.196 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,00 M -3,27 M -3,27 M
Net cash 2022 108 M 118 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2022 -71,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 299 M 326 M 326 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 194x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart NB AURORA S.A. SICAF-RAIF
Duration : Period :
NB Aurora S.A. SICAF-RAIF Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NB AURORA S.A. SICAF-RAIF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,20 €
Average target price 12,55 €
Spread / Average Target 2,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrizia Micucci Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NB AURORA S.A. SICAF-RAIF0.00%326
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG1.49%23 670
EQT AB (PUBL)-8.30%23 394
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-3.50%2 170
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-11.01%2 105
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC7.66%2 070
