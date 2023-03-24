NB Aurora, NAV up but profit drops in 2022

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of NB Aurora SA on Friday approved the financial report as of Dec. 31, 2022 reporting a 2022 net income at EUR22.2 million down from EUREUR34.7 million in 2021.

Net Axis Value for 2022 amounts to EUR310.3 million from EUR288.0 million in 2021.

In detail, the NAV is composed as follows: about EUR10.3 million is represented by the shares of FII, about EUR274.3 million by the shares of direct investments in Club del Sole, Dierre Group, PHSE, BluVet, Rino Mastrotto, Engineering Ingegneria Informatica, Veneta Cucine, Comet, Farmo, Exacer, and PromoPharma, and about EUR25.7 million in cash, other assets and liabilities.

"In 2022 we have added another company of excellence in its reference sector to our other 14 portfolio companies: PromoPharma is a fast-growing reality that we will support financially and strategically according to our investment philosophy," comments Patrizia Micucci, managing director of the company.

In addition, "we closed two more capital increases in favor of BluVet, a leading veterinary clinic consolidation platform in Italy, the only Italian company in the sector that has managed to structure itself in an innovative way to offer increasingly cutting-edge services."

In addition, "we have signed a binding agreement to promote, in partnership with Credem Private Equity and PM&Partners, a voluntary tender offer for the entirety of the shares of Finlogic, a group active in the Information Technology sector with complete solutions for the coding and automatic identification of products through the use of barcodes and RFID technology."

NB Aurora on Friday closed unchanged at EUR7.30 per share.

