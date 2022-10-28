NB Aurora S A SICAF RAIF : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Informazione Regolamentata n. 2083-14-2022

Informazione Data/Ora Ricezione Regolamentata n. 27 Ottobre 2022 Euronext MIV Milan 2083-13-2022 23:51:28 Societa' : NB AURORA SA SICAF-RAIF Identificativo : 168648 Informazione Regolamentata Nome utilizzatore Tipologia Data/Ora Ricezione Data/Ora Inizio Diffusione presunta NBAURORAN03 - FRANCESCO MOGLIA

REGEM

27 Ottobre 2022 23:51:28

27 Ottobre 2022 23:51:29 Oggetto : CS NB Aurora PromoPharma Testo del comunicato Vedi allegato.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. The investment or investment activity related to the Company is available only to persons falling within the category of professional investors under the MIFID (the "Exempted Persons") and will be engaged in only with the Exempted Persons. Investors should not subscribe for any securities referred to in this document except on the basis of information contained in the prospectus. In any EEA Member State, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and includes any relevant implementing measure in the relevant Member State. This announcement is related to the disclosure of information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information within the meaning of Article 7 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse. COMUNICATO STAMPA NB AURORA SOTTOSCRIVE UN ACCORDO PER L'ACQUISIZIONE DEL 38,4% DI PROMOPHARMA, AZIENDA SPECIALIZZATA NELLA PRODUZIONE E NELLA COMMERCIALIZZAZIONE DI INTEGRATORI ALIMENTARI, ALIMENTI DIETETICI E DISPOSITIVI MEDICI INNOVATIVI DI ALTA QUALITÀ Lussemburgo, 27 October 2022 - NB Aurora S.A. SICAF-RAIF ("NB Aurora"), quotata in Italia sul mercato Euronext MIV Milan - Segmento Professionale ("MIV") organizzato e gestito da Borsa Italiana S.p.A., con l'obiettivo di acquisire partecipazioni in PMI di eccellenza non quotate, annuncia di aver firmato - attraverso il veicolo interamente controllato da NB Aurora Holdings S.à r.l. ("NB Aurora Holdings") - un contratto vincolante per l'acquisto di una quota di minoranza pari al 38,4% di PromoPharma S.p.A. ("PromoPharma"), azienda fondata a San Marino nel 1998 che produce e commercializza prodotti di qualità e ad alto contenuto tecnologico formulati con principi attivi naturali per salvaguardare e promuovere la salute e il benessere della persona. Il Contratto prevede, in particolare, che NB Aurora Holdings, direttamente o mediante un veicolo neo- costituito e controllato dalla stessa NB Aurora Holdings ("Newco"), venga a detenere il 38,4% del capitale sociale di PromoPharma, tramite un'operazione di aumento di capitale di circa Euro 10 milioni. L'investimento di NB Aurora in PromoPharma avverrà facendo integralmente riscorso a mezzi propri. Il completamento dell'operazione - soggetto al previo avveramento delle condizioni sospensive - è previsto entro il quarto trimestre 2022. PromoPharma è una azienda in forte crescita che da quasi 25 anni produce e commercializza integratori alimentari, dispositivi medici e cosmetici, in oltre 38 paesi nel mondo. Nella sede di Acquaviva sono impiegate oltre 100 persone alle quali vanno aggiunte una forza vendita di circa 100 professionisti tra agenti, biologi, esperti nutrizionisti e rappresentanti medici. Nel 2021 il fatturato ha raggiunto circa Euro 1

20 milioni e sono previsti quasi Euro 27 milioni a fine 2022. L'azienda oggi conta piú di 50 brand e un ampio listino di oltre 2.000 referenze in circa 3.000 punti vendita in tutta Italia tra cui farmacie, parafarmacie, erboristerie, piattaforme online e, dal 2021, anche nella rete della grande distribuzione (GDO) con un brand dedicato. NB Aurora NB Aurora è il primo veicolo di permanent capital quotato in Italia sul segmento Euronext MIV Milan che nasce con l'obiettivo di investire in PMI non quotate, convogliando risorse finanziarie a supporto della loro crescita ed internazionalizzazione, contribuendo così a sostenere l'economia reale del Paese. NB Aurora è promosso da Neuberger Berman, società di investimento privata, indipendente e controllata dai propri dipendenti, con circa $418 miliardi al 30 giugno 2022. Il target di investimento di NB Aurora è rappresentato da PMI di eccellenza, leader in nicchie di mercato ad alto potenziale di crescita, con fatturato compreso tra 30 e 300 milioni di euro e una forte propensione all'export. Il team di NB Aurora opera con un approccio di active minority, in un'ottica di partnership con gli imprenditori con un orizzonte temporale di medio-lungo termine. Dopo la prima operazione che ha portato NB Aurora ad acquisire il 44,55% delle quote di Fondo Italiano d'Investimento (17 partecipazioni iniziali delle quali attualmente mantiene ancora l'investimento in Ligabue, DBA Group, Amut Group e Zeis Excelsa), il fondo ha investito in 10 aziende: Club del Sole (leader nel settore camping-village in Italia), Dierre Group (leader in Italia nella produzione di componenti tech per l'automazione industriale), PHSE (leader italiano nel trasporto a temperatura controllata di farmaci e campioni biologici), BluVet (rete di cliniche veterinarie), Rino Mastrotto Group (leader mondiale nella produzione e commercializzazione delle pelli per i settori fashion, automotive e dell'arredamento), Engineering (leader in Italia nella trasformazione digitale di aziende, organizzazioni pubbliche e private), Veneta Cucine (leader nella progettazione, produzione e realizzazione di mobili per cucina, living e complementi d'arredo), Comet (leader in Italia nello sviluppo e produzione di mescole in gomma naturale e sintetica), Farmo (produttore di alimenti gluten free e better for you) ed Exacer (attiva nel business delle specialty chemicals tramite lo sviluppo e produzione di supporti per catalizzatori). Per ulteriori informazioni su NB Aurora: Image Building Cristina Fossati, Luisella Murtas, Laura Filosi Tel. +39 02 89011 300 Email nb@imagebuilding.it IR_NBAurora@nb.com www.nbaurora.com This document is addressed to professional clients only. Neuberger Berman AIFM SARL is authorised and regulated as an alternative investment fund manager by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and is registered in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, at 9, rue du Laboratoire, L-1911 Luxembourg. NB Aurora S.A. SICAF-RAIF is reserved alternative investment fund (RAIF) in the form of an investment company with fixed capital (société d'investissement à capital fixe capital SICAF) as per the Luxembourg law of 26 July 2016 on reserved alternative investment funds. The information in this document does not constitute investment advice or an investment recommendation and is only a brief summary of certain key aspects of the fund. An investment in the fund involves risks, with the potential for above average risk, and is only suitable for people who are in a position to take such risks. For more information please read the prospectus and principal fund documents. In relation to each member state of the EEA (each a "Member State"), this document may only be distributed and shares may only be offered or placed in a Member State to the extent that: (1) the fund is permitted to be marketed to professional investors in the relevant Member State in accordance with AIFMD (as implemented into the local law/regulation of the relevant Member State); or (2) this document may otherwise be lawfully distributed and the shares may otherwise be lawfully offered or placed in that Member State (including at the initiative of the investor). In relation to each Member State of the EEA which, at the date of this document, has not implemented AIFMD, this document may only be distributed and shares may only be offered or placed to the extent that this document may be lawfully distributed and the shares may lawfully be offered or placed in that Member State (including at the initiative of the investor). Germany: Shares of the fund may in particular not be distributed or marketed in any way to German retail or semi-professional investors if the fund is not admitted for distribution to these investor categories by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht). 2

United Kingdom: This document is directed only at persons who are professional clients or eligible counterparties for the purposes of the FCA's Conduct of Business Sourcebook. The opportunity to invest in the Fund is only available to such persons in the United Kingdom and this document must not be relied or acted upon by any other persons in the United Kingdom. Switzerland: The distribution of this fund in Switzerland will be exclusively made to, and directed at, qualified investors ("Qualified Investors"), as defined in the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act of 23 June 2006, as amended ("CISA") and its implementing ordinance, the Collective Investment Schemes Ordinance of 22 November 2006, as amended ("CISO"). Accordingly, the fund has not been and will not be registered with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority ("FINMA"). This document and/or any other offering materials relating to the fund may be made available in Switzerland solely to Qualified Investors. The fund is domiciled in Luxembourg. The Swiss representative is FIRST INDEPENDENT FUND SERVICES LTD, Klausstrasse 33, CH - 8008 Zurich and the Swiss paying agent is Neue Helvetische Bank AG, Seefeldstrasse 215, CH-8008 Zurich. The principal fund documents may be obtained free of charge at the registered office of the Swiss representative. In respect to the shares in the fund distributed to Qualified Investors in Switzerland, the place of performance and the place of jurisdiction is at the Swiss representative's registered office. This document is presented solely for information purposes and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. We do not represent that this information, including any third party information, is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment or strategy is suitable for a particular investor. Each recipient of this document should make such investigations as it deems necessary to arrive at an independent evaluation of any investment, and should consult its own legal counsel and financial, actuarial, accounting, regulatory and tax advisers to evaluate any such investment. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The fund described in this document may only be offered for sale or sold in jurisdictions in which or to persons to which such an offer or sale is permitted. The fund can only be promoted if such promotion is made in compliance with the applicable jurisdictional rules and regulations. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in the US. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future results. The value of investments may go down as well as up and investors may not get back any of the amount invested. The performance data does not take account of the commissions and costs incurred on the issue and redemption of units. The value of investments designated in another currency may rise and fall due to exchange rate fluctuations in respect of the relevant currencies. Adverse movements in currency exchange rates can result in a decrease in return and a loss of capital. No part of this document may be reproduced in any manner without prior written permission of Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. © 2018 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved. 3