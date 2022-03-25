NB Aurora S A SICAF RAIF : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Press release - financial statements - EN

Informazione Regolamentata n. 2083-4-2022 Data/Ora Ricezione 25 Marzo 2022 18:42:44 Euronext MIV Milan

Societa' : NB AURORA SA SICAF-RAIF Identificativo : 159144 Informazione Regolamentata Nome utilizzatore : NBAURORAN03 - FRANCESCO MOGLIA Tipologia : 1.1 Data/Ora Ricezione : 25 Marzo 2022 18:42:44 Data/Ora Inizio : 25 Marzo 2022 18:42:46 Diffusione presunta Oggetto : PR NB Aurora_financial data_December_31_2021 Testo del comunicato Vedi allegato.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

The investment or investment activity related to the Company is available only to persons falling within the category of professional investors under the MIFID (the "Exempted Persons") and will be engaged in only with the Exempted Persons.

Investors should not subscribe for any securities referred to in this document except on the basis of information contained in the prospectus.

In any EEA Member State, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and includes any relevant implementing measure in the relevant Member State.

PRESS RELEASE

NB AURORA: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

NAV RISES TO APPROXIMATELY €288.1 (EUR €11.73 PER SHARE, +13.7% COMPARED TO 31 DECEMBER 2020): POSITIVE PERFORMANCE OF THE PORTFOLIO COMPANIES WHICH CONTINUED THEIR GROWTH DESPITE THE PANDEMIC.

FURTHER INVESTMENTS OF APPROXIMATELY €108 MILLION TO HELP ITALIAN ENTREPRENEURS (INCLUDING CO-INVESTMENTS) IN FOUR NEW ITALIAN COMPANIES (VENETA CUCINE, FARMO, COMET, EXACER), AND IN TWO CAPITAL INCREASES IN BLUVET TO SUPPORT THE ACQUISITIONS COMPLETED.

• The NAV at 31 December 2021 is approximately EUR 288.1 million (corresponding to EUR 11.7337 per share, calculated as the ratio between the NAV and the total number of shares, equal to 24,553,115) of which approximately EUR 241.7 million is represented by the shares of the investments in Club del Sole, Dierre Group, PHSE, BluVet, Rino Mastrotto, Engineering Ingegneria Informatica, Veneta Cucine, Comet, Farmo and Exacer, approximately EUR 7 million is represented by the residual units of FII, and approximately EUR 39.3 million is represented by cash, other assets and other liabilities.

• In 2021 new investments closed in Veneta Cucine, Comet, Farmo and Exacer.

• Two capital increases closed to support the acquisition plan of BluVet (network of veterinary clinics).

• The sale of the investment held indirectly (through Fondo Italiano di Investimento) in Sira Industrie, an Italian group leader in the automotive sector, was completed with a capital gain.

• Focus on ESG issues with the implementation at portfolio company level of sustainability reports and the introduction of ESG best practices.

• Net result as at 31 December 2021 of approximately EUR 34.7 million.

Luxembourg, March, 25 2022

The Board of Directors of the Luxembourg-registered company NB Aurora S.A. SICAF-RAIF ("NB Aurora"), which met today, examined and approved the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021.

Patrizia Micucci, Managing Director: "For NB Aurora, 2021 was a very positive year, despite a macro-economic background that remains difficult and the consequences of a pandemic that is still unresolved.

We focused on investments, allocating a total of approximately EUR 108 million (including co-investments) in four new acquisitions of Italian entrepreneurial excellences that are leaders in their business sectors, from the industrial segment (Comet and Exacer) to the consumer segment, with a recognised brand such as Veneta Cucine, to the food & beverage segment with Farmo (gluten-free and better-for-you products), as well as two capital increases to support the acquisition plan of BluVet (network of veterinary clinics). The 14 companies in our portfolio, also thanks to the financial and strategic support we provided, were not only able to withstand the very delicate period we went through (showing incredible resilience), but also grew further, both at an organic level and through acquisitions.

Today NB Aurora's portfolio is well diversified between Industrials, Leisure&Consumer, Healthcare, ICT, Food&Beverage and Business Services and export-driven. The strength of the companies in the portfolio has been reflected in a significant growth in NAV at approximately 288.1 (+13.7% vs December 2020) and confirms the soundness of our business model and investment philosophy, which aims to achieve solid and stable returns over time in a way that is totally unrelated to market trends. We will continue to pursue our objective of helping Italian SMEs with great potential but who need support to grow, also at international level".

With regard to the difficult Russian-Ukrainian crisis, none of NB Aurora's portfolio companies have facilities in Ukraine or Russia and no employees are based in the area. From a business perspective - while the long-term impacts of the crisis are still difficult to qualify, especially in terms of raw materials, energycosts, procurement, logistics and inflation - our portfolio companies have limited direct exposure to Ukraine and Russia (around 0.3% of aggregate revenues 2021).

Key financial data

As at 31 December 2021, NB Aurora's NAV was EUR 288,098,393, corresponding to EUR 11.7337 per share, calculated as the ratio of NAV to the total number of shares, i.e. 24,553,115.

In detail, the NAV is made up as follows: approximately EUR 7 million is represented by the shares in FII, approximately EUR 241.7 million by the shares in direct investments in Club del Sole, Dierre Group, PHSE, BluVet, Rino Mastrotto, Engineering Ingegneria Informatica, Veneta Cucine, Comet, Farmo, Exacer and approximately EUR 39.3 million in cash, other assets and liabilities. NB Aurora closed the year 2021 with a net profit of EUR 34.7 million.

The Directors will propose to the Shareholders to allocate the net profit as follows:

- to the Legal reserve for an amount equal to 5% of the profit of the year adjusted by unrealized gains and costs for the year ended 31 December 2021;

- to the non-distributable reserve for an amount of approx. Euro 34.3 million;

- to the Result brought forward for an amount of approx. Euro 0.4 million.

Key Events

- On 24 June 2021, NB Aurora completed (through its subsidiary V Club S.p.A.) the acquisition of 30% of Veneta Cucine, Europe's leading manufacturer of fitted kitchens, for a total investment of EUR 36 million.

- On 19 July 2021, NB Aurora completed the sale of its 18% indirect shareholding (through Fondo Italiano d'Investimento) in Sira Industrie, a leading Italian industrial group in the automotive sector, realising a capital gain.

- On 20 July 2021, NB Aurora (through its subsidiary Blu Club S.r.l.), together with F&P4BIZ, closed a capital increase of EUR 7 million in BluVet, a group active in Italy in the acquisition and management of veterinary clinics, with the aim of supporting the development of the company which today, thanks to its dense plan of acquisitions, has become an important network of clinics and hospitals.

- On 29 July 2021, NB Aurora finalised (through its subsidiary Rubber Club S.r.l.) the acquisition of 30% of Comet, a leader in Italy in the development and production of organic and silicone rubber compounds, for a total investment of EUR 36 million.

- On 22 September 2021 NB Aurora completed (through its subsidiary FF Club S.r.l.) the acquisition of 47% of Farmo, a leader in the development and production of gluten-free, better-for-you products, for a total investment of EUR 14.7 million.

- On 21 October 2021, NB Aurora finalised (through its subsidiary Ex Club S.r.l.) the acquisition of 42.75% of Exacer, which operates in the specialty chemicals business through the development and production of catalyst supports, for a total investment of approximately EUR 10.5 million.

-On 9 November 2021, NB Aurora (through its subsidiary Blu Club S.r.l.) subscribed, again together with F&P4BIZ, to a further capital increase of EUR 8 million to further support BluVet's growth.

The financial report as at 31 December 2021, together with the report of the appointed auditing company, will be made available to the public by a specific press release. With reference to the data reported below, please note that the audit of the financial report as of 31 December 2021 has not been completed.

NB Aurora

NB Aurora, the first permanent capital vehicle listed in Italy on the Euronext MIV Milan - professional segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, has been created with the purpose to invest in unlisted SMEs, conveying financial resources to support their growth and international expansion, thus helping to support the real economy. NB Aurora is promoted by Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, with $460 billion AUM (December 31, 2021). The investment target includes top-class SMEs with a leading position in specialized niches and a strong export attitude with a turnover between €30 and €300 million. NB Aurora team operates with an active minority approach, partnering with entrepreneurs with a medium-long term horizon. After the first deal that led NB Aurora to acquire 44.55% of the shares of Fondo Italiano di Investimento (17 initial shareholdings of which it currently still holds the investments in Ligabue, DBA Group, Amut Group and Zeis Excelsa), NB Aurora invested in 10 companies: Club del Sole (leader in the camping-village sector in Italy), Dierre Group (leader in Italy in the production of tech components for industrial automation), PHSE (Italian leader in the temperature-controlled transport of drugs and biological samples), BluVet (network of veterinary clinics), Rino Mastrotto Group (world leader in the production and marketing of leathers for fashion, automotive and furniture industries), Engineering (leader in Italy in the digital transformation of companies, public and private organizations), Veneta Cucine (Europe's leading manufacturer of fitted kitchens), Comet (leader in Italy in the development and production of tailor-made organic rubber and silicone compounds), Farmo (italian leader in the production of gluten free, organic, plant-based and rich-in healthy packaged food for own brands, third party brands and private label channels) and Exacer, active in the specialty chemicals business through the development and production of catalyst supports.

