NB Aurora S A SICAF RAIF : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Press release - shareholders' meeting - EN

PRESS RELEASE

NB AURORA: ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CALLED ON 28APRIL 2022 FOR THE APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

PUBLISHING OF THE DOCUMENTS FOR THE ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Luxembourg, 25 March 2022

The Board of Directors of NB Aurora S.A. SICAF-RAIF ("NB Aurora"), which met today, resolved to call the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2022 to approve the financial statements at 31

December 2021.

The financial statements as at 31 December 2021, together with the report of the appointed auditors, will be available starting from tomorrow, 26 March 2022, at NB Aurora's registered office, at the e-market storage system (www.emarketstorage.com) and on NB Aurora's website (www.nbaurora.com).

It is hereby announced that the convening notice related to the Shareholders' Meeting which reports the agenda and the procedures for attending and voting will be published tomorrow, 26 March 2022, in the newspapers "Luxemburger Wort" and "Il Giornale" and will be available on NB Aurora's website atwww.nbaurora.com, "Shareholder Meeting" section, together with further documents related to the Shareholders' Meeting, including the forms required to attend and vote.

NB Aurora

NB Aurora, the first permanent capital vehicle listed in Italy on the Euronext MIV Milan - professional segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, has been created with the purpose to invest in unlisted SMEs, conveying financial resources to support their growth and international expansion, thus helping to support the real economy. NB Aurora is promoted by Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, with around $460 billion AUM (at 31 December 2021). The investment target includes top-class SMEs with a leading position in specialized niches and a strong export attitude with a turnover between €30 and €300 million. NB Aurora team operates with an active minority approach, partnering with entrepreneurs with a medium-long term horizon. After the first deal that led NB Aurora to acquire 44.55% of the shares of Fondo Italiano di Investimento (17 initial shareholdings of which it currently still holds the investments in Ligabue, DBA Group, Amut Group and Zeis Excelsa), NB Aurora invested in 10 companies: Club del Sole (leader in the camping-village sector in Italy), Dierre Group (leader in Italy in the production of tech components for industrial automation), PHSE (Italian leader in the temperature-controlled transport of drugs and biological samples), BluVet (network of veterinary clinics), Rino Mastrotto Group (world leader in the production and marketing of leathers for fashion, automotive and furniture industries), Engineering (leader in Italy in the digital transformation of companies, public and private organizations), Veneta Cucine (Europe's leading manufacturer of fitted kitchens), Comet (leader in Italy in the development and production of tailor-made organic rubber and silicone compounds), Farmo (italian leader in the production of gluten free, organic, plant-based and rich-in healthy packaged food for own brands, third party brands and private label channels) and Exacer, active in the specialty chemicals business through the development and production of catalyst supports.

Per ulteriori informazioni su NB Aurora:

Image Building

Cristina Fossati, Luisella Murtas, Laura Filosi Tel. +39 02 89011 300

Email nb@imagebuilding.it

IR_NBAurora@nb.comwww.nbaurora.com