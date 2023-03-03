NB Aurora S A SICAF RAIF : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information TRANSACTION RELATING TO THE ORDINARY SHARES OF FINLOGIC S.P.A. - FULFILMENT OF THE CONDITIONS FOR THE LAUNCH OF THE OFFER

Informazione Data/Ora Ricezione Regolamentata n. 03 Marzo 2023 Euronext MIV Milan 2083-6-2023 18:01:40 Societa' : NB AURORA SA SICAF-RAIF Identificativo : 173035 Informazione Regolamentata Nome utilizzatore Tipologia Data/Ora Ricezione Data/Ora Inizio Diffusione presunta NBAURORAN03 - FRANCESCO MOGLIA

REGEM

03 Marzo 2023 18:01:40

03 Marzo 2023 18:01:49 Oggetto : PR NB Aurora - fullfilment conditions OPA Finlogic Testo del comunicato Vedi allegato.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. The investment or investment activity related to the Company is available only to persons falling within the category of professional investors under the MIFID (the "Exempted Persons") and will be engaged in only with the Exempted Persons. Investors should not subscribe for any securities referred to in this document except on the basis of information contained in the prospectus. In any EEA Member State, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and includes any relevant implementing measure in the relevant Member State. This announcement is related to the disclosure of information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information within the meaning of Article 7 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse. PRESS RELEASE TRANSACTION RELATING TO THE ORDINARY SHARES OF FINLOGIC S.P.A. - FULFILMENT OF THE CONDITIONS FOR THE LAUNCH OF THE OFFER Luxembourg, 3 March 2023 - NB Aurora S.A. SICAF-RAIF ("NB Aurora"), a company listed in Italy on the MIV market - Segmento Professionale organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A, with reference to: the transaction for the acquisition of the entire share capital of Finlogic S.p.A. (" Finlogic " or the " Issuer ") through the launch of a voluntary tender offer, pursuant to Articles 102 and 106, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, as referred to in Finlogic's Articles of Association (the " Offer "), on all of the Issuer's outstanding shares at a price per share of Euro 12. 00 (the " Transaction "), announced with a previous press release by Credem Private Equity SGR S.p.A. (" Credem ") - management company of the closed-end funds named "Credem Venture Capital II", "Elite" and "EltifPlus" belonging to the "Credito Emiliano-Credem" Banking Group - of 6 December 2012. (the " First Press Release ") relating to the signing of a framework agreement with Finlogic's reference shareholders (the " Framework Agreement "); (ii) the binding co-investment agreement signed on 15 December 2022 between Credem and NB Aurora, through its subsidiary NB Aurora Holdings S.à r.l. (the " Credem - NB Agreement "), subject of press releases issued on the same date by Credem and NB Aurora; and (iii) the binding co- investment agreement signed on 13 February 2023 between Credem, NB Aurora, through its subsidiary NB Aurora Holdings S. à r.l., and PM&Partners SGR S.p.A. - on behalf of the closed-end fund named PM&Partners III (" PM ") (the " Credem - NB - PM Agreement "), subject of press releases issued on the same date by Credem and NB Aurora, hereby announces the following. With regards to the execution of the Framework Agreement, the promotion of the Offer and the relevant conditions precedent identified and described in Credem's First Press Release (the "Conditions for the 1

Launch of the Offer"), please note that - as communicated by Credem with two separate press releases dated January 13 and 27 (both available at www.finlogicgroup. it): (i) with a communication dated 12 January 2023, the Italian Antitrust Authority has communicated that it has decided not to proceed with the preliminary investigation on the Transaction, with the consequent fulfilment of the Condition for the Launch of the Offer relating to antitrust profiles; and (ii) with a note dated 27 January 2023 - the Presidency of the Council of Ministers has communicated that the Transaction does not fall within the scope of application of the laws and regulations as per decree-law n. 21 of 15 March 2012, with the consequent fulfilment also of the Condition for the Launch of the Offer concerning golden power profiles. Please be informed that, today, Argo S.p.A. (a joint stock company under Italian law, with registered office in Milan, Via Manfredo Camperio no. 9, Milan-Monza-Brianza-Lodi Companies' Register no. 12756400961, R.E.A. number MI - 2682458, currently wholly and indirectly owned by Credem and in whose share capital NB Aurora will indirectly co-invest) has been identified as the corporate vehicle (the "Offeror") through which the Offer will be launched, and the latter company, on today's date, has signed with Crèdit Agricole Italia S. p.A. and BPER Banca S.p.A. (jointly, the "Lenders") a binding financing agreement pursuant to which, under the terms and conditions set forth therein, the Lenders have undertaken to make available to the Offeror part of the resources necessary for the Offeror to meet its financial commitments in relation to the Transaction. As a result of the foregoing, the Condition for the Launch of the Offer relating to the financing profiles must also be deemed to have been satisfied. Moreover, as of today's date, the further Conditions for the Launch of the Tender Offer must also be considered as fulfilled. For further information on the Transaction, please refer to the press release issued by Credem today, available at www.finlogicgroup.it. In light of the above and of the fulfilment of the Conditions for the Launch of the Offer, the Offeror - in accordance with the terms and conditions provided for by the law, as well as in compliance with the provisions of the Framework Agreement - will announce its decision to promote the Tender Offer through the publication of a separate notice pursuant to art. 102, paragraph 1, of the TUF and article 37 of the Issuers' Regulation No. 11971/1999 (the "102 Notice"), which will be available at www.finlogicgroup.itand to which reference should be made for further information relating to the Transaction. 2

NB Aurora NB Aurora, the first permanent capital vehicle listed in Italy on the MIV professional segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, has been created with the purpose to invest in unlisted SMEs, conveying financial resources to support their growth and international expansion, thus helping to support the real economy. NB Aurora is promoted by Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, with $418 billion AUM (as of 30 June 2022). The investment target includes top-class SMEs with a leading position in specialized niches and a strong export attitude with a turnover between €30 and €300 million. NB Aurora team operates with an active minority approach, partnering with entrepreneurs with a medium-long term horizon. After the first deal that led NB Aurora to acquire 44.55% of the shares of Fondo Italiano di Investimento (17 initial shareholdings of which it currently still holds the investments in Ligabue, DBA Group, Amut Group and Zeis Excelsa), the fund invested in 11 companies: Club del Sole (leader in the camping-village sector in Italy), Dierre Group (leader in Italy in the production of tech components for industrial automation), PHSE (Italian leader in the temperature-controlled transport of drugs and biological samples), BluVet (network of veterinary clinics), Rino Mastrotto Group (world leader in the production and marketing of leathers for fashion, automotive and furniture industries), Engineering (leader in Italy in the digital transformation of companies, public and private organizations), Veneta Cucine (Europe's leading manufacturer of fitted kitchens) Comet (leader in Italy in the development and production of tailor-made organic rubber and silicone compounds), Farmo (leader in the production of 'better for you' gluten-free products), Exacer (active in the specialty chemicals business through the development and production of catalyst supports) and PromoPharma (specialized in the production and commercialization of food supplements, dietary food and innovative medical devices). For Further Information NB Aurora: Image Building Cristina Fossati, Luisella Murtas, Laura Filosi Tel. +39 02 89011 300 Email nb@imagebuilding.it IR_NBAurora@nb.com www.nbaurora.com This document is addressed to professional clients only. Neuberger Berman AIFM SARL is authorised and regulated as an alternative investment fund manager by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and is registered in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, at 9, rue du Laboratoire, L-1911 Luxembourg. NB Aurora S.A. SICAF-RAIF is reserved alternative investment fund (RAIF) in the form of an investment company with fixed capital (société d'investissement à capital fixe capital SICAF) as per the Luxembourg law of 26 July 2016 on reserved alternative investment funds. The information in this document does not constitute investment advice or an investment recommendation and is only a brief summary of certain key aspects of the fund. An investment in the fund involves risks, with the potential for above average risk, and is only suitable for people who are in a position to take such risks. For more information please read the prospectus and principal fund documents. In relation to each member state of the EEA (each a "Member State"), this document may only be distributed and shares may only be offered or placed in a Member State to the extent that: (1) the fund is permitted to be marketed to professional investors in the relevant Member State in accordance with AIFMD (as implemented into the local law/regulation of the relevant Member State); or (2) this document may otherwise be lawfully distributed and the shares may otherwise be lawfully offered or placed in that Member State (including at the initiative of the investor). In relation to each Member State of the EEA which, at the date of this document, has not implemented AIFMD, this document may only be distributed and shares may only be offered or placed to the extent that this document may be lawfully distributed and the shares may lawfully be offered or placed in that Member State (including at the initiative of the investor). Germany: Shares of the fund may in particular not be distributed or marketed in any way to German retail or semi-professional investors if the fund is not admitted for distribution to these investor categories by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht). United Kingdom: This document is directed only at persons who are professional clients or eligible counterparties for the purposes of the FCA's Conduct of Business Sourcebook. The opportunity to invest in the Fund is only available to such persons in the United Kingdom and this document must not be relied or acted upon by any other persons in the United Kingdom. Switzerland: The distribution of this fund in Switzerland will be exclusively made to, and directed at, qualified investors ("Qualified Investors"), as defined in the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act of 23 June 2006, as amended ("CISA") and its implementing ordinance, the Collective Investment Schemes Ordinance of 22 November 2006, as amended ("CISO"). Accordingly, the fund has not been and will not be registered with the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority ("FINMA"). This document and/or any other offering materials relating to the fund may be made available in Switzerland solely to Qualified Investors. The fund is domiciled in Luxembourg. The Swiss representative is FIRST INDEPENDENT FUND SERVICES LTD, Klausstrasse 33, CH - 8008 Zurich and the Swiss paying agent is Neue Helvetische Bank AG, Seefeldstrasse 215, CH-8008 Zurich. The principal fund documents may be obtained free of charge at the registered office of the Swiss representative. In respect to the shares in the fund distributed to Qualified Investors in Switzerland, the place of performance and the place of jurisdiction is at the Swiss representative's registered office. This document is presented solely for information purposes and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. We do not represent that this information, including any third party information, is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. 3