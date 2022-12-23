NB Aurora S A SICAF RAIF : NBA_ESG Spotlight_2022

NB AURORA | Portfolio ESG Spotlight
NB AURORA
NB Aurora is the first permanent capital vehicle listed in Italy on the Euronext MIV Milan - professional segment of the Italian Stock Exchange. It has been created with the purpose to invest in unlisted SMEs, conveying financial resources to support their growth and international expansion, thus helping to support the real economy. The investment target includes top-class SMEs with a leading position in specialized niches and a strong export
attitude with a turnover between €30 and €300 million. NB Aurora team operates with an
active minority approach, partnering with entrepreneurs with a medium-long term horizon. NB Aurora is promoted by Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, with $408 billion AUM (September 30, 2022). With offices in 26 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has over 2,600 professionals. In 2021, Neuberger Berman earned 5 Stars, the highest possible scoring1, across all categories for our overarching approach to ESG for the third year in a row. In 2020, Neuberger Berman was named to the PRI Leaders Group2, a designation awarded to only 20 of 2400+ investment manager PRI signatories.
For more information, please visit our website at www.nbaurora.com.
Notes: As of September 30, 2022.
NB AURORA | Portfolio ESG Spotlight
1 | ESG APPROACH
Neuberger Berman ("NB") has a longstanding belief that material environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors are an important driver of long-term investment returns. We take a comprehensive approach toward managing client assts, including integration of ESG criteria into our investment processes.
Neuberger Berman believes that incorporating ESG considerations throughout its investment process can potentially lead to more consistent and better investment outcomes by helping to identify both material risks and opportunities to drive value. As such, we believe the most effective way to integrate ESG factors into an investment process is for investment teams to consider ESG factors as part of rigorous due diligence and ongoing portfolio management.
Approach to ESG Integration
NB has defined an ESG policy which provides a broad framework for its approach to integrating ESG factors into its investment management for those clients who seek various degrees of ESG integration. Our ESG Policy applies to all investment strategies and funds across our investment platform that make an ESG-relatedclaim and that have been approved by Neuberger Berman's ESG Product Committee, including equities, fixed income and private markets.
The ESG Committee is responsible for reviewing the ESG Policy annually and amending it as needed. Our dedicated ESG Investing team is responsible for setting the firm's ESG strategy in collaboration with the Committee and after consultation with portfolio managers, CIOs, and our CEO. The ESG Policy is also reviewed on an annual basis by the firm's Board of Directors and Partnership Committee, which is comprised of selected leaders of Neuberger Berman and serves as an advisory board for senior management on material decisions and the strategy direction of the firm.
Neuberger Berman integrates ESG to varying degrees across our firm, including equity, fixed income and private markets. Each portfolio manager has a customized approach to ESG integration that is driven by multiple factors, including the objectives of the strategy, asset class and investment time horizon.
NEUBERGER BERMAN ESG INTEGRATION FRAMEWORK
Portfolio manager considers one or more ESG factors alongside traditional factors in their investment decisions. However, these ESG factors are generally no more significant than other factors in the investment selection process
Portfolio managers use their judgement to actively seek to identify high quality, well-positioned issuers with leadership on relevant ESG factors. For corporates, portfolio managers seek to identify issuers with either sustainable business models and practices or sustainable products or services
Portfolio manager seeks to achieve measurable positive social and environmental outcomes for people and the planet alongside a market- rate financial return. The core business, products. services or use of proceeds of each investment contributes to solutions of pressing environmental and social issues
Notes: The ESG Investing team works together with respective investment teams in order to receive approval from the ESG Product Committee for appropriate taxonomy designation. There is no guarantee that the Specialty Finance team will achieve ESG Product Committee approval. Investment strategies' ESG integration approaches may evolve over time. Please refer to Neuberger Berman's ESG Policy for the full definitions. ESG is incorporated into due diligence
processes as one of the key factors that we consider to be financially material to individual investments. The use of ESG factors could result in selling or avoiding investments that subsequently perform well, or purchasing Investments that subsequently underperform.