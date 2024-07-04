Aurora is the first permanent capital vehicle to be listed in Italy on the Euronext MIV Milan - Professional Segment. It was created with the aim of making growth capital investments in unlisted Italian SMEs, channelling financial resources to support their growth and internationalisation. Aurora's investment target is SMEs of excellence, leaders in market niches with high added value and high growth potential, a turnover of between EUR 30 and 300 million and a strong propensity to export. The Aurora team works in partnership with entrepreneurs, supporting them in implementing their medium- to long-term growth plans. The investment strategy is focused on five verticals: made in Italy, healthcare, environmental & sustainability, tech growth & digital transformation, specialised industrial manufacturing & business services. Aurora is invested in 14 companies with an aggregate turnover of EUR 2.9 billion and over 19,000 employees.

As a result of the above and also following the Aurora's press release dated 29 April 2024, it is hereby communicated the new composition of Aurora investment committee, as determined by the Italian branch of Neuberger Berman AIFM S.àr.l: Patrizia Micucci, Fabio Cané, Marco Cerrina Feroni, Giacinto d'Onofrio and Marco De Simoni. All the members of Aurora investment committee are members of the senior investment team of Neuberger Berman Group.

