NB Aurora S A SICAF RAIF : PR NB Aurora PromoPharma_long

NB AURORA WILL SUPPORT THE COMPANY IN THE (i) FURTHER INCREASE OF ITS PRODUCTION CAPACITY, (ii) STRENGTHENING OF ITS RETAIL CHANNEL AND (iii) INTERNATIONALIZATION EXPANSION .

INTERNATIONALIZATION EXPANSION . Luxembourg, 28 October 2022 - NB Aurora S.A. SICAF-RAIF ("NB Aurora"), listed in Italy on the MIV market - Segmento Professionale ("MIV") organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., with the aim of acquiring holdings in unlisted SMEs, announces that it has signed, through the vehicle wholly owned by NB Aurora Holdings S.à r.l. ("NB Aurora Holdings"), a binding contract for the purchase of a minority stake in PromoPharma S.p.A. ("PromoPharma") through a capital increase of approximately Euro 10 million. PromoPharma, founded in San Marino in 1998, produces and distributes quality and innovative products formulated with natural active ingredients in order to preserve and promote personal health and well-being. The majority of the company's share capital will remain in the hands of the founding family, led by Filippo Borsani as President and CEO and his wife Loretta Boschetti as CFO. PromoPharma, with over 25 years of history, is a fast-growing company specialized in the production and commercialization of food supplements, dietary food, medical devices and cosmetics with a presence in more than 38 countries around the world. PromoPharma employs more than 100 people and a sales network of approximately 100 professionals including agents, biologists, nutritional experts and medical representatives. In 2021, PromoPharma reached a turnover of approximately Euro 20 million and is expected nearly Euro 27 million by the end of 2022. 1

PromoPharma covers several therapeutic areas including: weight control, digestion regularity, seasonal remedies, immune defense, circulatory function, sleep and skin care. All products are certified and tested with leading scientific institutes and universities. The company today operates through a diversified umbrella of more than 50 brands and a wide list of over 2,000 references in around 3,000 retail shops throughout Italy including pharmacies, parapharmacies, herbalist's shops, online platforms and, since 2021, also the large-scale distribution channel with a dedicated brand. PromoPharma manages the entire production chain, from product concept and formulation - leveraging on both in-house R&D activities and significant investments - to production and distribution. PromoPharma is expanding rapidly, launching innovative products focusing on personal health and well- being through the full respect of the environment. The company has recently come up with two important new products: the Nutritask line, the first meal replacement in a ready-to-drink format, and the Botanical Mix line, which consists of vitamins, minerals, special formulas, probiotics and mushrooms in liposomal form that help to provide benefits to the body. PromoPharma is also focused on the construction of a new plant dedicated to the production of injectable products for the world of aesthetics medicine and orthopaedics. Filippo Borsani, President and CEO of PromoPharma commented: "The partnership with NB Aurora will help us to further boost the business and to support the aggregation process, benefiting from both the entrepreneurial experience of its team and the international network of Neuberger Berman. For PromoPharma, the well-being and health of people and respect for the environment are core values. For this reason, the new headquarter and production plant have been designed in line with the principles of sustainability, through the use of renewable energy sources and the creation of work spaces, guaranteeing the well-being of its employees. Thanks to these investments we will be able to increase production capacity and expand the product catalogue, which will allow a greater penetration in the retail channel, alongside the development of the foreign market, where, as of today, we have a direct presence in Spain and, through a widespread network of distributors, in more than 38 countries worldwide". PromoPharma is NB Aurora's 11th direct investment. Prior to PromoPharma, NB Aurora has directly invested about Euro 330 million in 10 Italian companies and realized 11 divestments totaling more than Euro 130 million in proceeds, generating distributions of Euro 38 million in dividends. NB Aurora professionals support the top management in the growth path of portfolio companies with the aim to transform them into leaders in their reference market. Lorenzo Carú, Principal of NB, added: "We believe that PromoPharma has great potential in a fast- growing sector in which the final consumer increasingly demands for effective, natural and safe products. The company aims to formulate products with a close attention to quality, nature and innovation. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to support the top management in this new phase of development and expansion of the company, where we expects further satisfactions, because PromoPharma has all the credentials to achieve very ambitious goals". PromoPharma shareholders were assisted by ProActiva and Lawtelier. NB Aurora was assisted by Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Ludovici, Grant Thornton, PwC and Spada Partners. 2

NB Aurora NB Aurora, the first permanent capital vehicle listed in Italy on the MIV professional segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, has been created with the purpose to invest in unlisted SMEs, conveying financial resources to support their growth and international expansion, thus helping to support the real economy. NB Aurora is promoted by Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, with $418 billion AUM (as of 30 June 2022). The investment target includes top-class SMEs with a leading position in specialized niches and a strong export attitude with a turnover between €30 and €300 million. NB Aurora team operates with an active minority approach, partnering with entrepreneurs with a medium-long term horizon. After the first deal that led NB Aurora to acquire 44.55% of the shares of Fondo Italiano di Investimento (17 initial shareholdings of which it currently still holds the investments in Ligabue, DBA Group, Amut Group and Zeis Excelsa), the fund invested in 10 companies: Club del Sole (leader in the camping-village sector in Italy), Dierre Group (leader in Italy in the production of tech components for industrial automation), PHSE (Italian leader in the temperature-controlled transport of drugs and biological samples), BluVet (network of veterinary clinics), Rino Mastrotto Group (world leader in the production and marketing of leathers for fashion, automotive and furniture industries), Engineering (leader in Italy in the digital transformation of companies, public and private organizations), Veneta Cucine (Europe's leading manufacturer of fitted kitchens) Comet (leader in Italy in the development and production of tailor-made organic rubber and silicone compounds), Farmo (leader in the production of 'better for you' gluten-free products) and Exacer (active in the specialty chemicals business through the development and production of catalyst supports). PromoPharma PromoPharma, founded in San Marino in 1998, offers wide range of effective solutions in the field of soft therapies with food supplements, dietary food for special medical purposes and medical devices. Its mission is to provide customers with high quality products in full respect of nature thanks to highly technological processes that preserve as much as possible the natural active ingredients, in order to ensure and promote personal health and well- being. Over the years, the research and development team has developed a special attention to design and formulate products in line with natural medicine principles. A team of qualified physicians studies and proposes product formulations in collaboration with the scientific departments of leading universities such as the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the University of Ferrara, the University of Turin and the University of Pavia; therefore innovation is a fundamental axiom of the company. The achievement of numerous Quality Certifications, such as UNI EN ISO 9001 - UNI EN ISO 13485 - ICEA Eco Bio Cosmetic 186 BC 002 - GMP/FDA certified production facility, confirms the importance - towards formalizing procedures - to ensure high quality standards and continuous improvement. For further information on NB Aurora: Image Building Cristina Fossati, Luisella Murtas, Laura Filosi Tel. +39 02 89011 300 Email nb@imagebuilding.it IR_NBAurora@nb.com www.nbaurora.com