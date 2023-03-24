Advanced search
    NBA   LU1738384764

NB AURORA S.A. SICAF-RAIF

(NBA)
End-of-day quote Borsa Italiana  -  2023-03-21
12.20 EUR    0.00%
NB Aurora S A SICAF RAIF : PR NB Aurora_shareholders meeting_publication of related documents

03/24/2023 | 03:03pm EDT
Welcome to NB Aurora

Please read the Terms and Conditions, the Privacy Policy , the Cookies Policy before proceeding. This website may not be suitable for everyone, and if you are at all unsure whether an investment product referenced on this website will meet your individual needs, please seek professional advice before proceeding further with such product. Nothing on this website is, or is intended to be, an offer, advice, or an invitation to buy or sell any investments, in any jurisdiction where, or to anyone whom it would be unlawful to do so. By clicking "accept" you acknowledge that you have read and understood this important information.
Information on this website is issued by Neuberger Berman AIFM SARL, which is the appointed Alternative Investment Fund Manager of NB Aurora SA SICAF RAIF and is registered at 9 Rue du Laboratoire, L - 1911 Luxembourg. Neuberger Berman AIFM SARL is authorised and regulated in Luxembourg by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).

General enquiries about the day to day operation of services should addressed to Neuberger Berman client services team on telephone +44 (0)20 3214 9077 or sent to clientservices@nb.com.


(as defined in Annex II of the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive 2014/65/EU ("MiFID II"))
This is a financial promotion.

Attachments

Disclaimer

NB Aurora SA SICAF RAIF published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 19:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,00 M -3,27 M -3,27 M
Net cash 2022 108 M 118 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2022 -71,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 299 M 326 M 326 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 194x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 94,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,20 €
Average target price 12,55 €
Spread / Average Target 2,90%
Managers and Directors
Patrizia Micucci Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NB AURORA S.A. SICAF-RAIF0.00%326
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG1.49%23 670
EQT AB (PUBL)-8.30%23 394
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-3.50%2 170
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-11.01%2 105
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC7.66%2 070
