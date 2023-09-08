(Alliance News) - The board of directors of NB Aurora SA on Friday reviewed and approved the half-year financial report June 30, which closed with a net profit of about EUR9.9 million from EUR6.3 million in the same period last year.

As of June 30, NB Aurora's NAV was EUR320.1 million -- up 3.2 percent from December 31, 2022 and 2.3 percent from March 31 -- which corresponds to EUR13.0382 per share calculated as the ratio of NAV to total number of shares.

The permanent capital vehicle ended the first half of the year with net income of EUR9.9 million.

The aggregate turnover of the companies currently in the portfolio is about EUR2.9 billion, up 23 percent from December 31, 2021.

