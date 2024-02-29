NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank, today announced its 2023 financial results.

Concurrent with its mutual-to-stock conversion and as described in the prospectus for its initial public offering ("IPO"), the Company made a one-time donation of $2.0 million in cash and 1.7 million shares of common stock to the Needham Bank Charitable Foundation at a total market value of $19.1 million. This contribution, in addition to a one-time conversion and IPO-related compensation, pension termination expense and tax expense related to the impact of public company tax laws resulted in net income of $9.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $30.1 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2022. Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, which excludes these one-time amounts, was $34.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $30.1 million reported for the prior year.

"The capital that the Company raised from its IPO will be transformative as we move forward. It will provide us with the ability to grow in a safe and prudent manner, allowing us to be selective in how we deploy the capital into growing market share and serving our customers' needs," said Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The team's efforts in completing the IPO were exceptional. We look forward to continue building on our 132-year history of serving the local communities."

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net income was $9.8 million for 2023, which was negatively impacted by the previously mentioned one-time expenses, most significantly the $19.1 million expense for the cash and stock contribution to the Needham Bank Charitable Foundation.

for 2023, which was negatively impacted by the previously mentioned one-time expenses, most significantly the expense for the cash and stock contribution to the Needham Bank Charitable Foundation. Net income, excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, was $34.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 .

for the year ended . Book value and tangible book value per share were $17.75 and $17.72 , respectively, at December 31, 2023 .

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets were $4.53 billion as of December 31, 2023, representing an increase of $941.1 million, or 26.2%, from December 31, 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $272.6 million from $156.5 million , a $116.0 million , or 74.1%, increase from the prior year as a result of the conversion and IPO on December 27, 2023 .

from , a , or 74.1%, increase from the prior year as a result of the conversion and IPO on . Net loans were $3.86 billion , representing an increase of $866.6 million , or 29.0%, from the prior year as demand for new originations continued. The main driver of the new growth was in commercial real estate loans, which grew $372.0 million , or 36.8%, commercial and industrial loans, which grew $240.5 million , or 97.2%, and residential real estate, which grew $187.1 million , or 18.6%, year-over-year. The growth in residential lending was driven from new originations, of which $38.9 million was fixed rate and $144.4 million was adjustable rate, at a weighted average rate of 6.77% at December 31, 2023 .

, representing an increase of , or 29.0%, from the prior year as demand for new originations continued. The main driver of the new growth was in commercial real estate loans, which grew , or 36.8%, commercial and industrial loans, which grew , or 97.2%, and residential real estate, which grew , or 18.6%, year-over-year. The growth in residential lending was driven from new originations, of which was fixed rate and was adjustable rate, at a weighted average rate of 6.77% at . Deposits totaled $3.39 billion representing an increase of $500.6 million , or 17.3%, from the prior year. The increase in deposits from December 31, 2022 was the result of growth in customer deposits, primarily certificates of deposit, which increased $287.4 million , or 23.8% from prior year, along with money market account and noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts, which increased by $229.1 million , or 34.7%, and $83.0 million , or 18.6%, respectively from December 31, 2022 .

representing an increase of , or 17.3%, from the prior year. The increase in deposits from was the result of growth in customer deposits, primarily certificates of deposit, which increased , or 23.8% from prior year, along with money market account and noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts, which increased by , or 34.7%, and , or 18.6%, respectively from . Shareholders' equity was $758.0 million , representing an increase of $413.9 million , or 120.3%, from the prior year. The primary driver for the increase was the capital raised during the Company's mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO, which was completed on December 27, 2023 .

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $130.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $105.0 million for the prior year, representing an increase of $25.1 million, or 23.9%. The net interest margin was 3.41% for 2023, representing a decrease of eight basis points from the prior year, primarily due to the unprecedented rapid increase in interest rates, which caused an increase in the cost of liabilities used to fund the Company's loan growth. The increase in interest income was attributable to increases from both rates and volume, which contributed $53.9 million and $46.1 million, respectively. The increase in interest expense for 2023 was primarily driven by increases in rates, which increased interest expense by $54.8 million, along with increases in volume, which increased interest expense by $20.1 million.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $15.6 million for 2023, compared to $9.3 million for the prior year, representing an increase of $6.3 million, or 67.9%.

Customer service fees increased $2.7 million , or 52.1%, from prior year, primarily driven by higher account cash management service charges.

, or 52.1%, from prior year, primarily driven by higher account cash management service charges. Swap contract income was $2.2 million for 2023, compared to $1.3 million in the prior year, representing an increase of $891 thousand .

for 2023, compared to in the prior year, representing an increase of . Employee Retention Credit income was $3.5 million in 2023 compared to none in 2022 as the Company received a one-time IRS credit.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for 2023 was $119.9 million, representing an increase of $48.8 million, or 68.5%, from the prior year, and included one-time costs associated with the Company's mutual-to-stock conversion during the year ended December 31, 2023. Noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses for 2023 was $91.0 million, which represents a $19.9 million, or 27.9%, increase from 2022 as the Company continued to invest in infrastructure to support growth.

Charitable contributions expense in 2023 of $20.3 million included $19.1 million of expense resulting from the contribution to the Needham Bank Charitable Foundation in connection with the Company's mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO.

included of expense resulting from the contribution to the Needham Bank Charitable Foundation in connection with the Company's mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO. Salaries and benefits were $68.3 million in 2023, representing an increase of $20.9 million from the prior year, primarily due to an $8.3 million increase in employee bonuses for efforts related to the mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO, a $5.5 million increase in salaries and a $1.1 million increase in health insurance benefits, both due to increased head count, and a $1.5 million increase in pension expense as a result of the termination of the Company's defined benefit plan.

in 2023, representing an increase of from the prior year, primarily due to an increase in employee bonuses for efforts related to the mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO, a increase in salaries and a increase in health insurance benefits, both due to increased head count, and a increase in pension expense as a result of the termination of the Company's defined benefit plan. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and state insurance assessments expense increased by $2.9 million , or 157.4%, to $4.7 million , as a result of asset growth by the Company.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses was $32.2 million as of December 31, 2023, or 0.83% of total gross loans, compared to $25.0 million , or 0.83% of total loans at December 31, 2022 . The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $13.9 million for 2023, compared to $6.7 million in 2022. The Company's provision for credit losses recognized in 2023 include $4.2 million of provisions for unfunded commitments. On January 1, 2023 , the Company adopted the current expected credit loss ("CECL") methodology.

as of December 31, 2023, or 0.83% of total gross loans, compared to , or 0.83% of total loans at . The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of for 2023, compared to in 2022. The Company's provision for credit losses recognized in 2023 include of provisions for unfunded commitments. On , the Company adopted the current expected credit loss ("CECL") methodology. Non-performing loans totaled $10.8 million at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $2.1 million from $12.9 million at the end of 2022. Delinquencies were $10.0 million at December 31, 2023 , a decrease of $2.9 million from December 31, 2022 . Net charge-offs for 2023 amounted to $3.6 million , or 10 basis points of average loans.

at December 31, 2023, a decrease of from at the end of 2022. Delinquencies were at , a decrease of from . Net charge-offs for 2023 amounted to , or 10 basis points of average loans. The Company's loan portfolio consists of primarily commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts , eastern Connecticut , southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island .

metropolitan area and surrounding communities in , eastern , southern and . The Company's $210.0 million multifamily real estate loan portfolio consists of high-quality, performing loans primarily located in the Greater Boston area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans.

multifamily real estate loan portfolio consists of high-quality, performing loans primarily located in the area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans. The Company's $197.2 million office portfolio is predominantly located in the Greater Boston suburbs and mostly consists of Class A and B office space. The typical use of these office loans are medical and lab space and do not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston .

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Company's Board of Directors has set the date for its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders to be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The annual meeting will be held over the Internet in a virtual meeting format. The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting will be Monday, April 1, 2024. Shareholders of record will receive additional details and instructions for meeting participation in the proxy materials that will be made available to them in April.

ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.

NB Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK) is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, tangible shareholders' equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and efficiency ratio. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in our annual reports to our stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Registration Statement Form S-1 and updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NB BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 90,485

$ 131,073 Federal funds sold

182,106



25,472 Total cash and cash equivalents

272,591



156,545











Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

189,465



245,480











Total loans

3,889,279



3,015,445 Allowance for credit losses

(32,222)



(25,028) Net loans

3,857,057



2,990,417











Accrued interest receivable

17,284



10,837 Banking premises and equipment, net

35,531



35,344 Depositors Insurance Fund, at cost

139



139 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

14,558



13,182 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost

10,323



8,104 Non-public investments

13,713



10,592 Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")

50,516



49,006 Prepaid expenses and other assets

53,109



57,167 Income tax refunds receivable

-



4,134 Deferred income tax asset

19,126



11,388 Total assets $ 4,533,412

$ 3,592,335











Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Deposits $ 3,387,348

$ 2,886,743 Mortgagors' escrow accounts

4,229



4,064 FHLB borrowings

283,338



293,082 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

81,325



52,399 Accrued retirement liabilities

19,213



11,982 Total liabilities

3,775,453



3,248,270











Commitments and contingencies





















Shareholders' equity





















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

-



- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 42,705,729 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022

427



- Additional paid-in capital

417,030



- Unallocated common shares held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan

(13,774)



- Retained earnings

366,173



358,466 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,897)



(14,401) Total shareholders' equity

757,959



344,065











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,533,412

$ 3,592,335

NB BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





For the years ended December 31,



2023

2022 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Interest and fees on loans

$ 211,973

$ 113,760 Interest and dividends on investment securities



4,773



4,954 Interest on cash equivalents and other



3,755



1,798 Total interest and dividend income



220,501



120,512













INTEREST EXPENSE











Interest on deposits



76,394



12,689 Interest on FHLB borrowings



14,050



2,859 Total interest expense



90,444



15,548













NET INTEREST INCOME



130,057



104,964













PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES











Provision for credit losses – allowance for credit losses



9,657



6,700 Provision for credit losses – allowance for unfunded commitments



4,228



- Total provision for credit losses



13,885



6,700













NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES



116,172



98,264













NONINTEREST INCOME











Gain from bargain purchase and assumption agreement



-



1,070 Customer service fees



7,817



5,138 Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI



1,510



1,157 Mortgage banking income



581



595 Swap contract income



2,153



1,262 Employee retention credit income



3,452



- Other income



64



53 Total noninterest income



15,577



9,275













NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits



68,344



47,466 Director and professional service fees



6,232



4,758 Occupancy and equipment expenses



5,192



4,354 Data processing expenses



7,500



5,657 Charitable contribution expense



20,335



1,066 Marketing expenses



2,747



2,338 FDIC and state insurance assessments



4,707



1,829 General and administrative expenses



4,848



3,683 Total noninterest expense



119,905



71,151













INCOME BEFORE TAXES



11,844



36,388













INCOME TAXES



2,019



6,323













NET INCOME

$ 9,825

$ 30,065













Weighted average common shares outstanding



42,018,229



N/A Earnings per share (basic)

$ 0.23



N/A



NB BANCORP, INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)







Years Ended December 31,



2023

2022















Net income (GAAP) $ 9,825

$ 30,065















Add:











Noninterest expense components:











Needham Bank Charitable Foundation contribution resulting from IPO

19,082



-

One-time conversion and IPO-related compensation expense

7,931



-

Defined benefit pension termination expense

1,900



-

Permanent tax differences resulting from public company tax laws (1)

3,680



-

Total impact of non-GAAP adjustment $ 32,593

$ -

Less net tax benefit associated with non-GAAP adjustments

8,096



-

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax

24,497



-

Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP) $ 34,322

$ 30,065

Weighted average common shares outstanding

42,018,229



N/A

Earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP) $ 0.82



N/A (1) These amounts are reflected in income tax expense and reflect amounts related to current year compensation and a write-down for future

LTIP vesting amounts that are not expected to be deductible on a tax return. These amounts are not included in the calculation of the tax

benefit associated with non-GAAP adjustments







Years Ended December 31,



2023

2022















Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 119,905

$ 71,151















Subtract:











Noninterest expense components:











Needham Bank Charitable Foundation contribution resulting from IPO

19,082



-

One-time conversion and IPO-related compensation expense

7,931



-

Defined benefit pension termination expense

1,900



-

Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments

28,913



-

Noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP) $ 90,992

$ 71,151







Years Ended December 31,



2023

2022















Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP) $ 34,322

$ 30,065















Average assets

3,973,093



3,118,890

Return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

0.86 %



0.96 %

Average shareholders' equity

365,120



331,872

Return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

9.40 %



9.06 %







As of December 31,



2023

2022















Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 757,959

$ 344,065















Subtract:











Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

1,227



1,377

Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

756,732



342,688

Total assets (GAAP)

4,533,412



3,592,335

Subtract:











Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

1,227



1,377

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 4,532,185

$ 3,590,958

Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

16.7 %



9.5 %

Total common shares outstanding

42,705,729



N/A

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 17.72



N/A















HIDDEN_ROW













Years Ended December 31,



2023

2022















Noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP) $ 90,992

$ 71,151















Total revenue

145,634



114,239

Efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

62.5 %



62.3 %

NB BANCORP, INC.

SELECT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of and for the years ended

December 31,

2023

2022











Earnings data









Net interest income $ 130,057

$ 104,964 Noninterest income

15,577



9,275 Total revenue

145,634



114,239 Provision for credit losses

13,885



6,700 Noninterest expense

119,905



71,151 Pre-tax income

11,844



36,388 Net income

9,825



30,065 Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

34,322



30,065 Noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

90,992



71,151











Per share data









Earnings per share $ 0.23



N/A Earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

0.82



N/A Book value per share

17.75



N/A Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

17.72



N/A











Profitability









Return on average assets

0.25 %



0.96 % Return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

0.86 %



0.96 % Return on average shareholders' equity

2.69 %



9.06 % Return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

9.40 %



9.06 % Net interest margin

3.41 %



3.49 % Cost of deposits

2.34 %



0.48 % Efficiency ratio

82.3 %



62.3 % Efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

62.5 %



62.3 %











Balance sheet









Total assets $ 4,533,412

$ 3,592,335 Total loans

3,889,279



3,015,445 Total deposits

3,387,348



2,886,743 Total shareholders' equity

757,959



344,065











Asset quality









Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 32,222

$ 25,028 ACL / Total nonperforming loans (NPLs)

297.8 %



194.5 % Total NPLs / Total loans

0.28 %



0.43 % Net charge-offs / Average total loans

0.10 %



0.00 %











Capital ratios









Shareholders' equity / Total assets

16.7 %



9.6 % Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

16.7 %



9.5 %

