NEEDHAM, Mass., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank, today announced its second quarter 2024 financial results.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024
- Net income of $9.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the prior quarter.
- Gross loans increased $142.7 million, or 3.6%, to $4.10 billion, from the prior quarter.
- Net interest margin on a fully-tax equivalent basis decreased 15 basis points to 3.45%.
- Asset quality remains strong:
- Annualized net charge-offs of 0.09% of average total loans and non-performing loans of $20.7 million, or 0.51% of total loans. All of the charge-offs in the quarter were in the purchased consumer loan portfolio.
- The increase in non-performing loans was primarily due to a $6.2 million office loan that was placed on non-accrual during the quarter. The Company also reserved $1.0 million against this loan during the quarter in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL").
- Provision for the ACL was $3.7 million, down from $4.4 million in the prior quarter and contributing to an increase in the ACL of $3.6 million, increasing ACL as a percentage of total loans to 0.92%.
- Total deposits increased $145.9 million, or 3.9%, from the prior quarter. There was no change in the brokered deposit balance, therefore the $145.9 million increase represents core deposit growth of 4.2%, for the quarter.
- Borrowings and brokered deposits totaled 7.5% of total assets, compared to 7.8% in the prior quarter.
- Strong capital position with 15.5% shareholders' equity to total assets and 15.5% tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets.
- Book value per share and tangible book value per share were $17.43 and $17.41, respectively.
"We had a very successful second quarter, with loans growing 3.6% during the quarter while deposit growth continues to outpace the loan growth. We continue to see strong loan demand in our market and have continued to show that we can generate deposits to keep pace with the loan demand. Net income was $0.24 per share for the quarter, and we are poised to head into the third quarter in a strong balance sheet position," said Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Tangible book value per share grew $0.25 during the quarter and the Company continues to be disciplined in our capital management."
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets were $4.81 billion as of June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $155.4 million, or 3.3%, from March 31, 2024.
- Cash and cash equivalents increased to $328.9 million from $315.0 million, a $13.9 million, or 4.4%, increase from the prior quarter as a result of net income, deposit growth outpacing loan growth and cash received from investment paydowns.
- Available-for-sale securities decreased $2.1 million, or 1.0%, from the prior quarter, to $205.1 million, due to paydowns and maturities that were replaced after the end of the quarter.
- Net loans increased to $4.06 billion, representing an increase of $139.1 million, or 3.5%, from the prior quarter as demand for new originations continued. The main driver of the new growth was in commercial and industrial loans, which increased $87.3 million, or 17.5%, construction and land development loans, which increased $43.1 million or 8.0%, commercial real estate loans, which increased $28.8 million, or 2.4%, and residential real estate loans, which increased $22.3 million, or 1.9%, partially offset by a decline in multi-family residential loans of $53.6 million, or 16.7%.
- Deposits totaled $3.92 billion representing an increase of $145.9 million, or 3.9%, from the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was the result of growth in customer deposits, primarily certificates of deposit, which increased $131.3 million, or 9.0%, from the prior quarter, along with NOW accounts, which increased $16.2 million, or 4.8%.
- Shareholders' equity was $744.5 million, representing an increase of $10.6 million, or 1.4%, from the prior quarter, primarily as a result of $9.5 million from net income during the quarter.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income was $38.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $38.6 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $89 thousand, or 0.2%.
- The increase in interest income during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to increases in the average balance of loans and other interest-earning assets, which contributed $2.9 million.
- The increase in interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by increases in rates on interest-bearing deposits, which increased interest expense by $1.9 million, along with increases in volume on interest-bearing deposits, which increased interest expense by $1.5 million.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income was $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $3.5 million for the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $520 thousand, or 14.9%.
- Other income was $12 thousand, compared to $623 thousand in the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $611 thousand, or 98.1%, due to a one-time debit card brand signing bonus in the prior quarter.
- Swap contract income was $265 thousand, compared to $487 thousand in the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $222 thousand, or 45.6%, due to fewer swap contract originations.
- Mortgage banking income increased $318 thousand, or 289.1%, from the prior quarter, primarily driven by a higher volume of residential loan sales during the current quarter.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $26.2 million, representing an increase of $649 thousand, or 2.5%, from the prior quarter.
- Director and professional service fees increased $362 thousand during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 due to increases in professional service fees during the current quarter.
- Marketing and charitable contributions increased $353 thousand during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of increased public relations costs of $149 thousand, agency fees of $67 thousand and promotional costs of $71 thousand.
- Data processing expenses increased $330 thousand during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 due to investments in information systems and technology resulting in $198 thousand in increased management information systems expenses, $52 thousand in electronic banking expenses and $45 thousand in information technology infrastructure systems.
- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and state insurance assessments expense increased $272 thousand, or 75.3%, to $633 thousand, due to asset growth.
- Salaries and employee benefits were $16.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, representing a decrease of $814 thousand, or 4.6%, from the prior quarter, primarily due to a decline in payroll taxes of $655 thousand, decreased salaries expense of $375 thousand and a one-time $390 thousand pension termination charge in the prior quarter, partially offset by an increase in long-term incentive plan expenses of $375 thousand and increased employee bonus expenses of $94 thousand.
INCOME TAXES
Income tax expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $2.4 million, representing a $1.1 million decrease, or 31.1%, from the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by investment tax credits received in the current quarter. The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 20.0%, compared to 28.3% in the prior quarter due to income tax credits received in the current quarter, compared to none received in the prior quarter.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO
Commercial real estate loans decreased $24.8 million, or 1.6%, to $1.49 billion, during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
- Multi-family loans decreased $53.6 million, or 16.7%, as a result of a significant loan payoff, along with fewer originations during the quarter.
- Decreases noted above were partially offset by an increase in other commercial real estate loans of $30.9 million, or 45.2%, during the quarter resulting from continued originations.
- The Company's $267.5 million multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of high-quality, performing loans primarily located in the Greater Boston area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans.
- The Company's $199.1 million office portfolio is predominantly located in the Greater Boston suburbs and mostly consists of Class A and B office space. The majority of these office loans are medical and lab space and do not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston.
ASSET QUALITY
- The allowance for credit losses was $37.9 million as of June 30, 2024, or 0.92% of total gross loans, compared to $34.3 million, or 0.87% of total loans at March 31, 2024. The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $3.7 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $4.4 million for the prior quarter, which included a provision of $4.4 million for loans and a credit of $762 thousand for unfunded commitments from a reduction in commitments.
- Non-performing loans totaled $20.7 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $9.9 million, or 91.8%, from $10.8 million at the end of the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to one office loan that was placed on non-accrual during the quarter.
- During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $878 thousand, or 0.09% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to $1.8 million, or 0.19% on an annualized basis of average total loans in the prior quarter. The net charge-offs during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were due to charge-offs of purchased consumer loans, primarily home improvement and solar loans.
- The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multi-family loans, one-to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island.
ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.
NB BANCORP, INC
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Earnings data
Net interest income
$
38,722
$
38,633
$
31,741
Noninterest income
2,981
3,501
3,095
Total revenue
41,703
42,134
34,836
Provision for credit losses
3,667
4,429
4,044
Noninterest expense
26,214
25,565
22,337
Pre-tax income
11,822
12,140
8,455
Net income
9,453
8,701
6,225
Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)
9,453
8,980
6,225
Noninterest expense excluding conversion andIPO-related expenses
26,214
25,175
22,337
Per share data
Earnings per share
$
0.24
$
0.22
N/A
Earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses
0.24
0.23
N/A
Book value per share
17.43
17.18
N/A
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
17.41
17.16
N/A
Profitability
Return on average assets
0.81 %
0.78 %
0.65 %
Return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses
0.81 %
0.80 %
0.65 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
5.13 %
4.77 %
7.01 %
Return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-
5.13 %
4.92 %
7.01 %
Net interest margin
3.45 %
3.60 %
3.48 %
Cost of deposits
3.33 %
3.17 %
2.21 %
Efficiency ratio
62.86 %
60.68 %
64.12 %
Efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses
62.86 %
59.75 %
64.12 %
Balance sheet, end of period
Total assets
$
4,805,401
$
4,650,019
$
4,028,617
Total loans
4,097,278
3,954,623
3,521,513
Total deposits
3,917,905
3,772,053
3,261,671
Total shareholders' equity
744,462
733,838
356,973
Asset quality
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$
37,857
$
34,306
$
31,473
ACL / Total non-performing loans (NPLs)
182.6 %
317.5 %
235.6 %
Total NPLs / Total loans
0.51 %
0.27 %
0.38 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) / Average total loans
(0.09) %
(0.19) %
(0.05) %
Capital ratios
Shareholders' equity / Total assets
15.49 %
15.78 %
8.86 %
Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)
15.47 %
15.76 %
8.83 %
NB BANCORP, INC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
June 30, 2024 change from
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
170,255
$
163,657
$
81,861
$
6,598
4.0 %
$
88,394
108.0 %
Federal funds sold
158,687
151,374
31,659
7,313
4.8 %
127,028
401.2 %
Total cash and cash equivalents
328,942
315,031
113,520
13,911
4.4 %
215,422
189.8 %
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
205,065
207,169
213,977
(2,104)
(1.0) %
(8,912)
(4.2) %
Loans receivable
4,097,278
3,954,623
3,521,513
142,655
3.6 %
575,765
16.3 %
Allowance for credit losses
(37,857)
(34,306)
(31,473)
(3,551)
10.4 %
(6,384)
20.3 %
Net loans
4,059,421
3,920,317
3,490,040
139,104
3.5 %
569,381
16.3 %
Accrued interest receivable
19,007
17,843
12,763
1,164
6.5 %
6,244
48.9 %
Banking premises and equipment, net
35,290
35,106
35,982
184
0.5 %
(692)
(1.9) %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
4,767
4,357
16,585
410
9.4 %
(11,818)
(71.3) %
Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
11,333
10,319
9,435
1,014
9.8 %
1,898
20.1 %
Non-public investments
16,053
13,619
11,807
2,434
17.9 %
4,246
36.0 %
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")
51,321
50,917
49,749
404
0.8 %
1,572
3.2 %
Prepaid expenses and other assets
55,330
56,289
62,502
(959)
(1.7) %
(7,172)
(11.5) %
Deferred income tax asset
18,872
19,052
12,257
(180)
(0.9) %
6,615
54.0 %
Total assets
$
4,805,401
$
4,650,019
$
4,028,617
$
155,382
3.3 %
$
776,784
19.3 %
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits
$
3,917,905
$
3,772,053
$
3,261,671
$
145,852
3.9 %
$
656,234
20.1 %
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
4,022
4,300
3,741
(278)
(6.5) %
281
7.5 %
FHLB borrowings
60,835
60,837
337,637
(2)
0.0 %
(276,802)
(82.0) %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
58,098
60,760
55,500
(2,662)
(4.4) %
2,598
4.7 %
Accrued retirement liabilities
20,079
18,231
13,095
1,848
10.1 %
6,984
53.3 %
Total liabilities
4,060,939
3,916,181
3,671,644
144,758
3.7 %
389,295
10.6 %
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares
issued and outstanding
-
-
-
-
0.0 %
-
0.0 %
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 42,705,729
issued and outstanding at June 30 and March 31, 2024, respectively, no shares issued
and outstanding at June 30, 2023
427
427
-
-
0.0 %
427
0.0 %
Additional paid-in capital
416,845
416,812
-
33
0.0 %
416,845
0.0 %
Unallocated ESOP common stock
(46,002)
(46,590)
-
588
(1.3) %
(46,002)
0.0 %
Retained earnings
384,328
374,874
371,325
9,454
2.5 %
13,003
3.5 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(11,136)
(11,685)
(14,352)
549
(4.7) %
3,216
(22.4) %
Total shareholders' equity
744,462
733,838
356,973
10,624
1.4 %
387,489
108.5 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,805,401
4,650,019
$
4,028,617
$
155,382
3.3 %
$
776,784
19.3 %
NB BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Change
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
65,271
$
64,000
$
50,040
$
1,271
2.0 %
$
15,231
30.4 %
Interest and dividends on investment securities
1,690
1,279
1,390
411
32.1 %
300
21.6 %
Interest on cash equivalents and other
4,161
2,914
818
1,247
42.8 %
3,343
408.7 %
Total interest and dividend income
71,122
68,193
52,248
2,929
4.3 %
18,874
36.1 %
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
31,579
28,217
17,467
3,362
11.9 %
14,112
80.8 %
Interest on borrowings
821
1,343
3,040
(522)
(38.9) %
(2,219)
(73.0) %
Total interest expense
32,400
29,560
20,507
2,840
9.6 %
11,893
58.0 %
NET INTEREST INCOME
38,722
38,633
31,741
89
0.2 %
6,981
22.0 %
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Provision for credit losses - loans
4,429
3,890
3,958
539
13.9 %
471
11.9 %
(Benefit) provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
(762)
539
86
(1,301)
(241.4) %
(848)
(986.0) %
Total provision for credit losses
3,667
4,429
4,044
(762)
(17.2) %
(377)
(9.3) %
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
35,055
34,204
27,697
851
2.5 %
7,358
26.6 %
NONINTEREST INCOME
Customer service fees
1,872
1,880
1,573
(8)
(0.4) %
299
19.0 %
Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI
404
401
372
3
0.7 %
32
8.6 %
Mortgage banking income
428
110
138
318
289.1 %
290
210.1 %
Swap contract income
265
487
1,001
(222)
(45.6) %
(736)
(73.5) %
Other income
12
623
11
(611)
(98.1) %
1
9.1 %
Total noninterest income
2,981
3,501
3,095
(520)
(14.9) %
(114)
(3.7) %
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
16,746
17,560
14,398
(814)
(4.6) %
2,348
16.3 %
Director and professional service fees
2,270
1,908
1,712
362
19.0 %
558
32.6 %
Occupancy and equipment expenses
1,461
1,336
1,272
125
9.4 %
189
14.9 %
Data processing expenses
2,325
1,995
1,722
330
16.5 %
603
35.0 %
Marketing and charitable contribution expenses
1,095
742
864
353
47.6 %
231
26.7 %
FDIC and state insurance assessments
633
361
937
272
75.3 %
(304)
(32.4) %
General and administrative expenses
1,684
1,663
1,432
21
1.3 %
252
17.6 %
Total noninterest expense
26,214
25,565
22,337
649
2.5 %
3,877
17.4 %
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
11,822
12,140
8,455
(318)
(2.6) %
3,367
39.8 %
INCOME TAXES
2,369
3,439
2,230
(1,070)
(31.1) %
139
6.2 %
NET INCOME
$
9,453
$
8,701
$
6,225
$
752
8.6 %
$
3,228
51.9 %
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
39,289,271
39,689,644
N/A
(400,373)
(1.0) %
N/A
N/A
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
39,289,271
39,689,644
N/A
(400,373)
(1.0) %
N/A
N/A
Earnings per share, basic
$
0.24
$
0.22
$
N/A
$
0.02
9.7 %
$
N/A
N/A
Earnings per share, diluted
$
0.24
$
0.22
$
N/A
$
0.02
9.7 %
$
N/A
N/A
NB BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average
Average
Average
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (4)
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (4)
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (4)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$
3,987,452
$
65,271
6.58
%
$
3,903,044
$
64,000
6.60
%
$
3,347,553
$
50,040
6.00
%
Securities
204,336
1,690
3.33
%
193,296
1,279
2.66
%
236,826
1,390
2.35
%
Other investments
39,924
299
3.01
%
38,724
416
4.32
%
40,097
387
3.87
%
Short-term investments
279,559
3,862
5.56
%
175,616
2,498
5.72
%
34,951
431
4.95
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,511,271
71,122
6.34
%
4,310,680
68,193
6.36
%
3,659,427
52,248
5.73
%
Non-interest-earning assets
226,920
217,883
199,540
Allowance for credit losses
(34,735)
(32,744)
(29,070)
Total assets
$
4,703,456
$
4,495,819
$
3,829,897
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings accounts
$
117,701
15
0.05
%
$
127,487
16
0.05
%
$
141,315
18
0.05
%
NOW accounts
328,192
204
0.25
%
320,392
136
0.17
%
368,886
148
0.16
%
Money market accounts
836,757
8,384
4.03
%
851,077
7,772
3.67
%
817,435
5,362
2.63
%
Certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts
1,834,480
22,976
5.04
%
1,669,490
20,293
4.89
%
1,321,866
11,939
3.62
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,117,130
31,579
4.07
%
2,968,446
28,217
3.82
%
2,649,502
17,467
2.64
%
FHLB advances
61,968
821
5.33
%
98,886
1,343
5.46
%
232,109
3,040
5.25
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,179,098
32,400
4.10
%
3,067,332
29,560
3.88
%
2,881,611
20,507
2.85
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
694,669
611,305
529,948
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
88,364
83,487
62,072
Total liabilities
3,962,131
3,762,124
3,473,631
Shareholders' equity
741,325
733,695
356,266
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,703,456
$
4,495,819
$
3,829,897
Net interest income
$
38,722
$
38,633
$
31,741
Net interest rate spread (1)
2.24
%
2.48
%
2.88
%
Net interest-earning assets (2)
$
1,332,173
$
1,243,348
$
777,816
Net interest margin (3)
3.45
%
3.60
%
3.48
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
141.90
%
140.54
%
126.99
%
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4) Annualized
NB BANCORP, INC.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2024
Owner-Occupied
Non-Owner-
Balance
Percentage
Industrial
$
359,496
$
67,550
$
427,046
29 %
Multi-Family
—
267,544
267,544
18 %
Office
32,793
166,276
199,069
13 %
Hospitality
61
148,955
149,016
10 %
Special Purpose
85,455
59,909
145,364
10 %
Retail
29,675
102,562
132,237
9 %
Other
27,247
72,041
99,288
7 %
Mixed-Use
8,563
63,628
72,191
5 %
Total commercial real estate
$
543,290
$
948,465
$
1,491,755
100 %
March 31, 2024
Change From Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Owner-
Non-
Balance
Percentage
Owner-
Non-
Balance
Percentage
Industrial
$
359,022
$
70,178
$
429,200
28 %
$
474
$
(2,628)
$
(2,154)
(1) %
Multi-Family
—
321,124
321,124
21 %
—
(53,580)
(53,580)
(17) %
Office
34,369
163,620
197,989
13 %
(1,576)
2,656
1,080
1 %
Hospitality
63
148,244
148,307
10 %
(2)
711
709
0 %
Special Purpose
85,235
59,950
145,185
10 %
220
(41)
179
0 %
Retail
30,136
105,063
135,199
9 %
(461)
(2,501)
(2,962)
(2) %
Other
26,961
41,402
68,363
5 %
286
30,639
30,925
45 %
Mixed-Use
8,611
62,536
71,147
5 %
(48)
1,092
1,044
1 %
Total commercial real estate
$
544,397
$
972,117
$
1,516,514
100 %
$
(1,107)
$
(23,652)
$
(24,759)
(2) %
June 30, 2023
Change From Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Owner-
Non-
Balance
Percentage
Owner-
Non-
Balance
Percentage
Industrial
$
184,953
$
69,973
$
254,926
21 %
$
174,543
$
(2,423)
$
172,120
68 %
Multi-Family
—
201,776
201,776
16 %
—
65,768
65,768
33 %
Office
28,751
170,599
199,350
16 %
4,042
(4,323)
(281)
0 %
Hospitality
38
162,451
162,489
13 %
23
(13,496)
(13,473)
(8) %
Special Purpose
74,939
75,617
150,556
12 %
10,516
(15,708)
(5,192)
(3) %
Retail
26,763
103,056
129,819
10 %
2,912
(494)
2,418
2 %
Other
15,322
34,573
49,895
4 %
11,925
37,468
49,393
99 %
Mixed-Use
8,911
85,487
94,398
8 %
(348)
(21,859)
(22,207)
(24) %
Total commercial real estate
$
339,677
$
903,532
$
1,243,209
100 %
$
203,613
$
44,933
$
248,546
20 %
NB BANCORP, INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Net income (GAAP)
$
9,453
$
8,701
$
6,225
Add:
Noninterest expense components:
Defined benefit pension termination expense
$
-
$
390
$
-
Less net tax benefit associated with non-GAAP adjustments
-
111
-
Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax
-
279
-
Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)
$
9,453
$
8,980
$
6,225
Weighted average common shares outstanding
39,289,271
39,689,644
N/A
Earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)
0.24
0.23
N/A
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
26,214
$
25,565
$
22,337
Subtract:
Noninterest expense components:
Defined benefit pension termination expense
-
390
-
Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments
$
-
$
390
$
-
Noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)
$
26,214
$
25,175
$
22,337
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)
$
9,453
$
8,980
$
6,225
Average assets
4,703,456
4,495,819
3,829,897
Return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)
0.81 %
0.80 %
0.65 %
Average shareholders' equity
741,325
733,695
356,266
Return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-related
expenses (non-GAAP)
5.13 %
4.92 %
7.01 %
As of
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
744,462
$
733,838
$
356,973
Subtract:
Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)
1,153
1,191
1,302
Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
743,309
732,647
355,671
Total assets (GAAP)
4,805,401
4,650,019
4,028,617
Subtract:
Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)
1,153
1,191
1,302
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
4,804,248
$
4,648,828
$
4,027,315
Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)
15.47 %
15.76 %
8.83 %
Total common shares outstanding
42,705,729
42,705,729
N/A
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
17.41
$
17.16
$
N/A
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)
$
26,214
$
25,175
$
22,337
Total revenue (net interest income plus total noninterest income)
41,703
42,134
34,836
Efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)
62.86 %
59.75 %
64.12 %
NB BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY – NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Real estate loans:
One to four-family residential
$
4,251
$
4,281
$
5,155
Home equity
636
586
570
Commercial real estate
7,056
422
670
Construction and land development
2,237
10
10
Commercial and industrial
4,575
4,125
5,304
Consumer
1,974
1,382
1,648
Total
$
20,729
$
10,806
$
13,357
Total non-performing loans to total loans
0.51 %
0.27 %
0.38 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.43 %
0.23 %
0.33 %
(1) Non-performing loans and assets are comprised of non-accrual loans
NB BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY – PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period
$
34,306
$
32,222
$
27,931
Provision for credit losses
4,429
3,890
3,958
Charge-offs:
Commercial and Industrial
—
369
—
Consumer
945
1,573
633
Total charge-offs
945
1,942
633
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
Commercial and Industrial
12
36
12
Consumer
55
100
205
Total recoveries
67
136
217
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(878)
(1,806)
(416)
Allowance for credit losses at end of the period
$
37,857
$
34,306
$
31,473
Allowance to non-performing loans
183 %
317 %
236 %
Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period
0.92 %
0.87 %
0.89 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries (annualized) to average loans outstanding during the period
(0.09) %
(0.19) %
(0.05) %
