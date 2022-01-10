Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Nb Global Corporate Income Trust
  News
  Summary
    NBI   AU0000022477

NB GLOBAL CORPORATE INCOME TRUST

(NBI)
Summary 
Nb Global Corporate Income Trust : Application for quotation of securities - NBI

01/10/2022 | 11:48pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

NB GLOBAL CORPORATE INCOME TRUST

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 11, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

NBI

ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

45,323

12/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

NB GLOBAL CORPORATE INCOME TRUST

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARSN

627297241

1.3

ASX issuer code

NBI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

11/1/2022

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution

23/12/2021

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

NBI : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

Issue date

12/1/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

45,323

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.87000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

NBI : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

446,476,880

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

