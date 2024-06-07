THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IT CONTAINS PROPOSALS RELATING TO NB GLOBAL MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED ON WHICH YOU ARE BEING ASKED TO VOTE.

NB GLOBAL MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular investment company limited by shares incorporated under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 53155)

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Recommended Proposals for Voluntary Liquidation of the Company

The Proposals described in this Circular are conditional on approval from Shareholders, which is being sought at an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at the Company's registered office, 1 Royal Plaza, Royal Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 2HL at 10.00 a.m. on 1 July 2024. Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting is set out in Part III of this Circular.

Shareholders are requested to return a Form of Proxy by one of the following methods: (i) by requesting and returning in hard copy form by post, by courier or by hand to Link Group, PXS 1, Central Square, 29 Wellington St., Leeds, LS1 4DL; (ii) online via www.signalshares.com ("Signal Shares"); or (iii) in the case of CREST members, by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service (details of which are contained in this Circular), in each case so as to be received by Link Group as soon as possible and, in any event, not less than 48 hours before the time at which the Extraordinary General Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) is to begin. In calculating such 48 hour period, no account shall be taken of any part of a day that is not a Business Day. Completion of a Form of Proxy will not preclude a Shareholder from attending, speaking and voting in person at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Shareholders should note that they will not receive a paper Form of Proxy form, but instead are encouraged to appoint a proxy online via Signal Shares. If you have not previously registered, you can do so by using your Investor Code, which can be found on your share certificate, or which can be obtained from Link Group, via email at shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk or by calling their helpline on 0371 664 0391. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. The helpline is open between 9.00 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays in England and Wales). Shareholders who wish to return a hard copy Form of Proxy can obtain a paper form from Link Group on request.

The Company is declared as a Registered Closed-ended Investment Scheme by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (the "Commission") under Section 8 of the Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 2020, as amended and the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules and Guidance, 2021 made thereunder. Notification of the Proposals will be given to the Commission in accordance with and as required by the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules and Guidance, 2021. The Commission does not take any responsibility for the financial soundness of the Company or for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed with regard to it.

