This product does not include any protection from future market performance so you could lose some or all of your investment

Be aware of the currency risk. You may receive payments in the different currency to your own, so the final return you will get depends on the exchange rate between two currencies.

product also carries counterparty risk, currency risk, interest rate risk, credit risk, operational risk and liquidity risk. Please refer to the "Risk Factor" section of the Prospectus for more details.

In addition to market risk and other risks that could be triggered, this

We have classified this product as class 3 out of 7, which is a medium-low risk class. This rates the potential losses from future performance at a medium-low level, and poor market conditions are very unlikely to impact our capacity to pay you.

that the product will lose money because of movements in the markets or because we are not able to pay you. The risk indicator assumes you keep the product for 5 years.

What are the risks and what could I get in return?

Investment Performance Information

The fund aims to provide its shareholders with consistent levels of monthly income, while maintaining or increasing the Net Asset Value per Share over time. The fund's managers seek to achieve this strategy by investing in a broad range of credit assets, including but not limited to high yield and investment grade bonds and alternative credit comprising of private debt, special situations and CLO debt tranches. Main factors likely to affect performance include market risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, interest rate risk derivatives risk, counterparty risk, operational risk and currency risk.

The fund is benchmark agnostic. A combination of 50% Morningstar LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan Index and 50% ICE BofA Loan Index can be used for reference performance comparison purposes.

The fund's ability to take advantage of both traditional and alternative credit opportunities potentially results in low correlation to traditional assets, stable NAV and considerable downside protection. Challenging market environments resulting in negative performance are typically short lived and coincide with conscious decisions to reallocate risk in opportunities where we feel value is present and have strong conviction in monetizing that value.

What could affect my return positively?

Given our focus on security selection, the manager considers that the fund's strategy is generally well positioned to outperform across various market environments. In seeking to achieve the fund's strategy the manager aims to capitalize on market opportunities and generate added value through avoiding credit deterioration, timely industry and quality rotation, and rigorous relative value analysis. Over a market cycle, the manager expects that its strategy will outperform its benchmark and peer group. The manager has historically generated more outperformance in weaker market conditions because their disciplined issuer selection and sector rotation process is geared towards avoiding deteriorating credits.

What could affect my return negatively?

A prolonged economic downturn in which issuers face challenges meeting debts as they fall due and defaults or credit losses rise is likely to result in lower returns or lead to investment loss for the fund. Returns may also be negatively affected when market liquidity is dramatically reduced and market participants start liquidating their holdings at best available prices, leading to further price distortions. Additionally, in periods of very low default rates, our discretion in avoiding riskier issues will generally not be rewarded and alpha opportunities may be lower. Lower asset realization values would be expected for assets subject to maturity, redemption or encashment under severely adverse market conditions, which would likely have a significant adverse impact on the net asset value of the Company and therefore its ability to maintain Shareholder value.

What happens if Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC is unable to pay out?

This product is an investment in ordinary shares of a limited liability company and the manufacturer of this product has no obligations to 'pay out'. Investors may, however, suffer loss if NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is unable to return the investor's entire investment. As an investor in this product you would not be able to make a claim to the Channel Islands Financial Ombudsman and there is no compensation or guarantee scheme in place which may cover potential losses.