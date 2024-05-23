Key Information Document
Purpose
This document provides you with key information about this investment product. It is not marketing material. The information is required by law to help you understand the nature, risks, costs, potential gains and losses of this product and to help you compare it with other products.
Product
Name
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited Ordinary Sterling Share Class (GBP)
Manufacturer
Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC
ISIN
GG00BQT33Y66
Website
www.nbgmif.com
Contact
Call +44 (0) 1481 737 600 for more information
Competent Authority
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
This KID was produced on 23 May 2024.
What is this product?
Type
Non Cellular Company Limited by Shares.
Investment Objective
The Company's investment objective is to realise all existing assets in the Company's portfolio in an orderly manner.
Investment Policy
The Company will pursue its investment objective by effecting an orderly realisation of its assets and making timely returns of
capital to Shareholders, by way of several capital distributions. The Company will aim to effect the sale of its assets, including both
liquid and less liquid assets, in a manner that will maintain Shareholder value.
The Company will cease to make any new investments or to undertake capital expenditure except where, in the opinion of the
Board and the Investment Manager:
- the investment is a follow-on investment made in connection with an existing asset in order to comply with the Company's pre-existing obligations; or
- failure to make the follow-on investment may result in a breach of contract or applicable law or regulation by the Company; or
- the investment is considered necessary to protect or enhance the value of any existing investments or to facilitate orderly disposals.
Any cash received by the Company as part of the realisation process, but prior to its distribution to Shareholders, will be held by the
Company as cash on deposit and/or as cash equivalents.
Borrowing and
The Company will not undertake borrowing other than for short-term working capital purposes. The Company may use derivatives
derivatives
for hedging as well as for efficient portfolio management, including managing currency risks between cash flows from its assets and
Sterling, being the currency of the Shares.
Changes to the
Company's investment
Any material change to the Company's investment policy will be made only with the approval of the Shareholders.
policy
Intended Investor
This product is only suitable for institutional, professional and professionally advised retail investors, private client fund managers
and brokers who are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of the product and who plan to stay invested until the end of the
recommended holding period and can bear loss of capital. An investor with reasonable knowledge of loans and alternative credit
would need to be assessed by the advisor or distributor to establish suitability for this product.
Maturity
This product does not have a maturity date.
What are the risks and what could I get in return?
Risk Indicator
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Lower risk
Higher risk
- The summary risk indicator ("SRI") is a guide to the level of risk of this product compared to other products. It shows how likely it is
that the product will lose money because of movements in the markets or because we are not able to pay you. The risk indicator assumes you keep the product for 5 years.
We have classified this product as class 3 out of 7, which is a medium-low risk class. This rates the potential losses from future performance at a medium-low level, and poor market conditions are very unlikely to impact our capacity to pay you.
In addition to market risk and other risks that could be triggered, this
product also carries counterparty risk, currency risk, interest rate risk, credit risk, operational risk and liquidity risk. Please refer to the "Risk Factor" section of the Prospectus for more details.
Be aware of the currency risk. You may receive payments in the different currency to your own, so the final return you will get depends on the exchange rate between two currencies.
This product does not include any protection from future market performance so you could lose some or all of your investment
Investment Performance Information
The fund aims to provide its shareholders with consistent levels of monthly income, while maintaining or increasing the Net Asset Value per Share over time. The fund's managers seek to achieve this strategy by investing in a broad range of credit assets, including but not limited to high yield and investment grade bonds and alternative credit comprising of private debt, special situations and CLO debt tranches. Main factors likely to affect performance include market risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, interest rate risk derivatives risk, counterparty risk, operational risk and currency risk.
The fund is benchmark agnostic. A combination of 50% Morningstar LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan Index and 50% ICE BofA Loan Index can be used for reference performance comparison purposes.
The fund's ability to take advantage of both traditional and alternative credit opportunities potentially results in low correlation to traditional assets, stable NAV and considerable downside protection. Challenging market environments resulting in negative performance are typically short lived and coincide with conscious decisions to reallocate risk in opportunities where we feel value is present and have strong conviction in monetizing that value.
What could affect my return positively?
Given our focus on security selection, the manager considers that the fund's strategy is generally well positioned to outperform across various market environments. In seeking to achieve the fund's strategy the manager aims to capitalize on market opportunities and generate added value through avoiding credit deterioration, timely industry and quality rotation, and rigorous relative value analysis. Over a market cycle, the manager expects that its strategy will outperform its benchmark and peer group. The manager has historically generated more outperformance in weaker market conditions because their disciplined issuer selection and sector rotation process is geared towards avoiding deteriorating credits.
What could affect my return negatively?
A prolonged economic downturn in which issuers face challenges meeting debts as they fall due and defaults or credit losses rise is likely to result in lower returns or lead to investment loss for the fund. Returns may also be negatively affected when market liquidity is dramatically reduced and market participants start liquidating their holdings at best available prices, leading to further price distortions. Additionally, in periods of very low default rates, our discretion in avoiding riskier issues will generally not be rewarded and alpha opportunities may be lower. Lower asset realization values would be expected for assets subject to maturity, redemption or encashment under severely adverse market conditions, which would likely have a significant adverse impact on the net asset value of the Company and therefore its ability to maintain Shareholder value.
What happens if Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC is unable to pay out?
This product is an investment in ordinary shares of a limited liability company and the manufacturer of this product has no obligations to 'pay out'. Investors may, however, suffer loss if NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is unable to return the investor's entire investment. As an investor in this product you would not be able to make a claim to the Channel Islands Financial Ombudsman and there is no compensation or guarantee scheme in place which may cover potential losses.
What are the costs?
The Reduction In Yield ("RIY") shows what impact the total costs you pay will have on the return you might receive and may reduce the growth of your investment ("Impact on Return"). The total costs take into account one-off, ongoing and incidental costs. The amounts shown below are the cumulative costs of the product itself, for three different holding periods. The figures assume that you invest 10,000 GBP. The figures are estimates and may change in the future.
Costs over Time
The person selling you or advising you about this product may charge you other costs. If so, this person will provide you with information about these costs, and should show you the impact that all costs will have on your investment over time.
Investment 10,000 GBP
If you cash in after 1 year
If you cash in after 3 years
If you cash in after 5 years
Total costs
218.06
641.60
1,052.29
Impact on return (RIY) per year
2.18%
2.19%
2.19%
Composition of costs
The table below shows:
- The impact each year of the different types of costs on the investment return you might get at the end of the recommended holding period.
- What the different cost categories mean.
This table shows the Impact on return per year
Entry costs
0.00%
The impact of the costs you pay when entering your investment. This is the most you will pay, and you
One-Off costs
could pay less. This includes the costs of distribution of your product.
Exit costs
0.00%
The impact of the costs of exiting your investment when it matures.
Ongoing costs
Portfolio transaction costs
0.97%
The impact of the costs of us buying and selling underlying investments for the product.
Other ongoing costs
1.22%
The impact of the costs that we take each year for managing your investments.
Performance Fee
0.00%
The impact of performance fee. We take these from your investment if the product outperforms its
Incidental costs
benchmark.
Carried interests
0.00%
The impact of carried interests.
How long should I hold it for and can I take my money out early?
Recommended minimum holding period:
5 years
This product has no required minimum holding period but it is designed for long term investment; you should be prepared to stay invested for 5 years. You may sell your shares in the product, without penalty, on any day on which the London Stock Exchange is open for trading, subject to market demand.
How can I complain?
Complaints about this product or the conduct of the product manufacturer or a person advising on, or selling this product should be sent to; Praxis Fund Services Limited, PO Box 296, Sarnia House, Le Truchot, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4NA. You may also contact us by phone: +44 (0) 1481 737 600 or by email: NBGlobal@PraxisIFM.com.
As an investor in this product you do not have the right to complain to the Channel Islands Financial Ombudsman about the management of NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited.
Other relevant information
We are required to provide you with further documentation, such as the product's prospectus, annual and semi-annual report. These documents are available online at https://www.nbgmif.com/presentations.html
