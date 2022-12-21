NB Global Monthly Income Fund : 2022 Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IT CONTAINS PROPOSALS RELATING TO NB GLOBAL MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED (THE "COMPANY") ON WHICH YOU ARE BEING ASKED TO VOTE.

If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the action you should take, you should immediately consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other appropriately qualiﬁed independent ﬁnancial adviser, authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Shares in the Company, please send this Circular, as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for delivery to the purchaser or transferee. However, such documents should not be distributed, forwarded or transmitted in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, South Africa or Japan or into any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws and regulations in such other jurisdiction. If you have sold or transferred only part of your holding of Shares please consult the bank, stockbroker or other agent through which the sale or transfer was effected.

NB GLOBAL MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular investment company limited by shares incorporated under the laws of Guernsey

with registered number 53155)

Recommended proposals for a Managed Wind-Down of the Company and associated

amendments to the Investment Objective and Policy

Proposed amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

The Proposals described in this Circular are conditional on Shareholder approval, which is being sought at an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at 1 Royal Plaza, Royal Avenue, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 2HL at 11 a.m. on 27 January 2023. Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting is set out at the end of this Circular.

Shareholders are requested to return a Proxy Appointment by one of the following methods: (i) in hard copy form by post, by courier or by hand to Link Group, Central Square, 29 Wellington St., Leeds, LS1 4DL; (ii) online via www.signalshares.com ("Signal Shares"); or (iii) in the case of CREST members, by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service, in each case so as to be received by Link Group as soon as possible and, in any event, not less than 48 hours before the time at which the Extraordinary General Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) is to begin. In calculating such 48 hour period, no account shall be taken of any part of a day that is not a Business Day. Completion of a Proxy Appointment will not preclude a Shareholder from attending, speaking and voting in person at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Shareholders should note that they will not receive a paper Proxy Appointment form, but instead are encouraged to appoint a proxy online via Signal Shares. If you have not previously registered, you can do so by using your Investor Code ("IVC"), which can be found on your share certiﬁcate, or which can be obtained from Link Group, by calling their helpline on 0371 664 0300. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. The helpline is open between 9.00 a.m. and

5.30 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays in England and Wales). Shareholders who wish to return a hard copy Proxy Appointment can obtain a paper form from Link Group on request.

The Company is declared as a Registered Closed-ended Investment Scheme by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (the "Commission") under Section 8 of the Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 2020, as amended and the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules and Guidance, 2021 made thereunder. Notiﬁcation of the Proposals will be given to the Commission in accordance with and as required by the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules and Guidance, 2021.

This Circular should be read as a whole. Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of the Company set out on pages 4 to 15 of this Circular and which recommends that you vote in favour of the Resolutions. Your attention is drawn to the section entitled "Action to be Taken by Shareholders" on page 14 of this Circular.

Deﬁned terms used in this Circular have the meanings given to them in the section headed "Deﬁnitions" on page 16.