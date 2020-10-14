NB Global Monthly Income Fund : Holdings 0 10/14/2020 | 05:01am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 Issuer Security Currency Sector Maturity Current Yield (%) Restaurant Brands Intl Inc 1011778 BC UNLIMITED LIABILITY CO RegS USD Food Service 15/04/2025 5.41 Acadia Healthcare Co Inc ACADIA HEALTHCARE CO INC RegS USD Health Care 15/04/2029 4.93 Prime Security Services Borrower Llc ADT PRIME SECURITY 1L TL-B 9/19 USD Business Equip & Services 13/09/2026 4.29 Aenova Holding Gmbh AENOVA 1L TL-B EUR 2/20 EUR Drugs 14/02/2025 5.02 Aernnova Aerospace Corporation Sa AERNNOVA AERO 1L DD TL-B EUR 1/20 EUR Aero & Defense 31/01/2027 4.04 Aernnova Aerospace Corporation Sa AERNNOVA AERO 1L TL-B EUR 1/20 EUR Aero & Defense 31/01/2027 4.04 Pending AIMCO 20-11X E USD Financial Intermediaries 15/10/2031 7.25 Global Medical Response Inc (Delaware) AIR MEDICAL 1L TL-B1 (02/18) USD Health Care 28/04/2022 4.27 Alterra Mountain Co ALTERRA MOUNTAIN 1L TL-B 5/20 USD Leisure 01/08/2026 5.57 Altice Financing Sa ALTICE FINANCING SA RegS USD Cable TV 15/01/2028 5.15 SFR Group ALTICE FRANCE 1L TL-B13 (7/18) USD Cable TV 14/08/2026 4.28 SFR Group ALTICE FRANCE HOLDING SA RegS USD Telecommunication 15/05/2027 9.45 SFR Group ALTICE FRANCE SA RegS USD Cable TV 15/01/2028 5.43 American Axle & Manufacturing Inc AMERICAN AXLE AND MANUFACTURING IN USD Automotive 15/03/2026 6.46 Applied Systems Inc APPLIED SYSTEMS 2L TL USD Electronics 18/09/2025 7.92 APX Group/Vivint APX GROUP INC RegS USD Business Equip & Services 15/02/2027 6.51 Aristocrat Leisure Ltd ARISTOCRAT LEISURE 1L TL-B 5/20 USD Hotels & Casinos 19/10/2024 4.78 Asurion Llc ASURION 2L TL-B2 USD Insurance 04/08/2025 6.65 Vvc Holding Corp ATHENAHEALTH 1L TL-B 1/19 USD Health Care 11/02/2026 4.83 Aveanna Healthcare Llc AVEANNA 1L TL 09/20 USD Health Care 16/03/2024 6.66 Aveanna Healthcare Llc AVEANNA 1L TL 3/17 USD Health Care 16/03/2024 5.58 Aveanna Healthcare Llc AVEANNA 1L TL 8/18 USD Health Care 18/03/2024 6.88 Aveanna Healthcare Llc AVEANNA 2L TL 02/17 USD Health Care 16/03/2025 9.89 Barracuda Networks Inc BARRACUDA 1L TL 2/18 USD Electronics 12/02/2025 4.30 Bass Pro Group BASS PRO 1L TL-B USD Retailers 25/09/2024 6.03 Bausch Health Companies Inc BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC 144A USD Drugs 15/03/2024 6.76 Brazos Delaware Ii Llc BISON MIDSTREAM 1L TL (5/18) USD Oil & Gas 17/05/2025 5.52 Boeing Co BOEING CO USD Aero & Defense 01/05/2023 4.28 Brock Holdings Iii Inc BROCK HOLDINGS III INC Prvt USD Business Equip & Services 0.00 Brock Holdings Iii Inc BROCK HOLDINGS NOTES 2022 Prvt USD Business Equip & Services 24/04/2022 16.67 Cablevision Lightpath Llc CABLEVISION LIGHTPATH LLC RegS USD Telecommunication 15/09/2028 5.56 Canyon Capital Clo Ltd Canyc_20-2A CANYC_20-2A E RegS USD Financial Intermediaries 15/10/2031 7.55 Caprock Midstream Llc CAPROCK MIDSTREAM 1L TL (9/18) USD Oil & Gas 22/10/2025 7.04 Carnival Plc CARNIVAL 1L TL-B 06/20 USD Leisure 29/06/2025 8.41 Cd&R Smokey Buyer Inc CD&R SMOKEY BUYER INC RegS USD Home Furnishings 15/07/2025 6.40 Championx Corp CHAMPIONX HOLDING 1L TL-B 5/20 USD Oil & Gas 29/05/2027 6.04 Cheniere Energy Inc CHENIERE ENERGY INC RegS USD Oil & Gas 15/10/2028 4.51 Community Health Systems CHS/COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC RegS USD Health Care 15/02/2025 6.87 Community Health Systems CHS/COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC RegS USD Health Care 30/06/2024 11.13 Circor International Inc. CIRCOR 1L TL-B 2/20 USD Industrial Equip 11/12/2024 4.35 Clarios Global Lp CLARIOS GLOBAL LP RegS USD Automotive 15/05/2025 6.44 Consolidated Communications Inc CONSOLIDATED COMM 1L TL-B 09/20 USD Telecommunication 17/10/2027 5.82 Pvkg Merger Sub Inc CONVERGEONE 1L TL 1/19 USD Electronics 04/01/2026 5.65 Terrier Media Buyer Inc COX MEDIA GROUP 1L TL-B 06/20 USD Broadcast Radio & Tv 17/12/2026 4.53 Azek Company Llc CPG INTERNATIONAL INC 1L TL USD Building & Dev 03/05/2024 4.77 Crosby Us Acquisition Corp CROSBY 1L TL 6/19 USD Industrial Equip 12/06/2026 5.17 Cumulus Media Inc CUMULUS MEDIA CLASS B STOCK USD Broadcast Radio & Tv 0.00 Cumulus Media New Holdings Inc CUMULUS MEDIA NEW HOLDINGS INC RegS USD Broadcast Radio & Tv 01/07/2026 7.34 Sophia LP DATATEL-SOPHIA LP 1L TL-B USD Electronics 30/09/2022 4.27 Dealer Tire Llc DEALER TIRE 1L TL-B 1/20 USD Automotive 19/12/2025 4.51 Dedalus Finance Gmbh DEDALUS FINANCE 1L TL-B EUR 07/20 EUR Electronics 16/07/2027 4.62 Dell Inc DELL INTERNATIONAL LLC/EMC CORP RegS USD Electronics 15/07/2025 5.02 Delta Air Lines Inc DELTA AIR LINES 1L TL 09/20 USD Air Transport 17/09/2027 4.72 Delta Air Lines Inc DELTA AIR LINES INC 1L TL-B 4/20 USD Air Transport 27/04/2023 5.76 Delta Air Lines Inc DELTA AIR LINES/SKYMILES RegS USD Air Transport 20/10/2028 4.57 Diamond Sports Group Llc DIAMOND SINCLAIR 1L TL-B 7/19 USD Broadcast Radio & Tv 18/07/2026 4.41 Deerfield Duff & Phelps Llc DUFF & PHELPS 1L TL-B 2/20 USD Business Equip & Services 05/03/2027 4.78 Eagleclaw EAGLECLAW 1L TL USD Oil & Gas 06/06/2024 6.74 Eastern Power Llc EASTERN POWER 1L TL-B 3/17 USD Utilities 02/10/2025 4.79 Eaton Vance Cdo Ltd 18-1X EATON 18-1X E RegS USD Financial Intermediaries 15/10/2030 7.03 Eg Global Finance Plc EG GLOBAL FINANCE PLC RegS USD Retailers 30/10/2025 8.14 Eg Finco Ltd EG GROUP 1L TL-B EUR EUR Retailers 02/02/2025 4.22 Eg Finco Ltd EG GROUP 1L TL-B GBP GBP Retailers 02/02/2025 5.44 Eg Finco Ltd EG GROUP 2L TL USD (3/18) USD Retailers 20/04/2026 9.42 Sophia LP ELLUCIAN 1L TL 09/20 USD Electronics 06/10/2027 4.53 Sophia LP ELLUCIAN 2L TL 09/20 Prvt USD Electronics 06/10/2028 9.00 Emerald Expositions EMERALD EXPOSITIONS 1L TL-B USD Leisure 22/05/2024 2.96 Endo Pharmaceutical ENDO PHARMACEUTICAL 1L TL-B USD Drugs 27/04/2024 5.26 Eig Investors Corp ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL 1L TL 6/18 USD Business Equip & Services 01/02/2023 4.78 Enterprise Merger Sub Inc ENVISION HEALTHCARE 1L TL (9/18) USD Health Care 28/09/2025 5.43 Epicor Software Corp EPICOR SOFTWARE 1L TL-B 07/20 USD Electronics 22/07/2027 5.26 Epicor Software Corp EPICOR SOFTWARE 2L TL 07/20 USD Electronics 22/07/2028 8.54 Eqm Midstream Partners Lp EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP USD Oil & Gas 15/07/2023 4.76 Eyecare Partners Llc EYECARE PARTNERS 1L DD TL 1/20 USD Health Care 03/02/2027 4.00 Eyecare Partners Llc EYECARE PARTNERS 1L TL-B 1/20 USD Health Care 03/02/2027 4.82 Financiere Cep Sasu FINANCIERE CEP 1L EUR TL-B 5/20 EUR Insurance 03/06/2027 4.77 First Quantum Minerals Ltd. FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD RegS USD Nonferrous Metals & Minerals 15/10/2027 7.13 Flexera Software Llc FLEXERA 1L TL-B 2/18 USD Electronics 26/02/2025 4.29 Ford Motor Co FORD MOTOR COMPANY USD Automotive 21/04/2023 7.80 Ford Motor Co FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY LLC USD Automotive 07/01/2022 5.47 Forterra Finance Llc FORTERRA FINANCE LLC RegS USD Building & Dev 15/07/2025 6.21 Froneri International Ltd FRONERI 2L TL-B EUR 1/20 EUR Food Products 29/01/2028 5.75 Frontier Communications FRONTIER COMM 1L TL-B1 USD Telecommunication 01/06/2024 4.58 Galaxy Clo Ltd Galxy_18-28X GALXY_28 E RegS USD Financial Intermediaries 15/07/2031 8.19 Garda World Security Corp (Ontario) GARDA WORLD 1L TL-B 10/19 USD Business Equip & Services 17/10/2026 4.94 Garda World Security Corp (Ontario) GARDA WORLD SECURITY CORP RegS USD Business Equip & Services 15/02/2027 4.77 Graham Packaging Co Inc GRAHAM PACKAGING 1L TL 07/20 USD Containers & Glass 04/08/2027 4.53 Granite Generation Llc GRANITE ENERGY 1L TL-B 10/19 USD Utilities 01/11/2026 4.78 Casino Guichard Perrachon Sa GROUPE CASINO 1L TL-B EUR 11/19 EUR Food & Drug Retailers 31/01/2024 5.80 GTT Communications GTT COMMUNICATIONS 1L TL EUR 2/18 EUR Telecommunication 31/05/2025 3.58 GTT Communications GTT COMMUNICATIONS 1L TL USD 2/18 USD Telecommunication 31/05/2025 3.43 Granite Us Holdings Corp HOWDEN 1L TL-B 9/19 USD Industrial Equip 19/09/2026 6.40 Hub International Ltd HUB INTERNATIONAL 1L TL-B 10/19 USD Insurance 25/04/2025 5.02 Kestrel Acquisition Llc HUNTERSTOWN GENERATION 1L TL-B USD Utilities 02/05/2025 5.95 Hyland Software Inc HYLAND SOFTWARE 2L TL USD Electronics 07/07/2025 7.81 Iceland Bondco Plc ICELAND BONDCO PLC RegS GBP Food & Drug Retailers 15/03/2025 4.89 iHeartCommunications Inc IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS INC USD Broadcast Radio & Tv 01/05/2026 6.12 iHeartCommunications Inc IHEARTMEDIA WARRANTS USD Broadcast Radio & Tv 0.00 William Morris Endeavor Entertainment Llc IMG WORLDWIDE 1L TL-B (5/18) USD Leisure 10/05/2025 3.41 Informatica Llc INFORMATICA 2L FIXED RATE USD 2/20 USD Electronics 14/02/2025 7.03 Triton Bidco INMARSAT 1L DDTL-B 9/19 USD Telecommunication 12/12/2026 5.68 Intelligent Packaging Finco Inc Ltd INTELLIGENT PACKAGING LIMITED FINC RegS USD Containers & Glass 15/09/2028 5.92 NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 Issuer Security Currency Sector Maturity Current Yield (%) Intelsat INTELSAT 1L TL-B3 USD Telecommunication 02/11/2023 7.97 Intelsat INTELSAT 1L TL-B4 USD Telecommunication 14/01/2024 8.70 Intelsat INTELSAT 1L TL-B5 USD Telecommunication 14/01/2024 6.57 Intelsat INTELSAT DIP 1L 04/20 DIP USD Telecommunication 13/07/2021 6.40 Invictus Us Llc INVICTUS 2L TL USD Chemical 30/03/2026 7.41 Iridium Communications Inc IRIDIUM SATELLITE 1L TL-B 10/19 USD Telecommunication 17/10/2026 4.77 Jetblue Airways Corporation JETBLUE 1L TL-B 06/20 USD Air Transport 12/06/2024 6.30 Scih Salt Holdings Inc KISSNER 1L TL-B 2/20 USD Chemical 03/03/2027 5.51 Kloeckner Pentaplast Gmbh KLOECKNER PENTAPLAST 1L TL-B EUR EUR Containers & Glass 29/06/2022 5.00 L Brands Inc L BRANDS INC USD Retailers 01/02/2028 5.43 L Brands Inc L BRANDS INC RegS USD Retailers 01/10/2030 6.51 L Brands Inc L BRANDS INC RegS USD Retailers 01/07/2025 8.17 Lifepoint Health Inc LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC RegS USD Health Care 15/04/2025 6.41 Efs Cogen Holdings I Llc LINDEN 1L TL-B 09/20 USD Utilities 10/09/2027 4.52 Live Nation Entertainment Inc LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC RegS USD Leisure 15/05/2027 6.02 Lonestar Ii Generation Holdings Llc LONESTAR 1L TL-B 4/19 USD Utilities 09/04/2026 5.25 Lonestar Ii Generation Holdings Llc LONESTAR 1L TL-C 4/19 USD Utilities 09/04/2026 5.25 Lucid Energy Group Ii Borrower Llc LUCID ENERGY 1L TL USD Oil & Gas 06/02/2025 4.38 Illuminate Buyer Llc LUMMUS TECHNOLOGY 1L TL 06/20 USD Business Equip & Services 15/06/2027 4.30 Magnetite Clo Ltd Mgane_15-15X MAGNE_15R ER RegS USD Financial Intermediaries 25/07/2031 6.21 Masmovil Ibercom Sa MASMOVIL 1L TL-B EUR 06/20 EUR Telecommunication 01/07/2027 4.28 Mcafee Inc MCAFEE 2L TL USD Electronics 26/09/2025 9.45 Mrc Global (Us) Inc MCJUNKIN RED MAN 1L TL-B (5/18) USD Steel 01/09/2024 3.46 Medallion Midland Acquisition Lp MEDALLION MIDLAND 1L TL USD Oil & Gas 31/10/2024 4.52 Project Ruby Ultimate Parent Corp MEDIWARE 1L TL-B USD Health Care 09/02/2024 4.57 Mednax Inc MEDNAX INC RegS USD Health Care 01/12/2023 5.19 Merlin Entertainments Ltd MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS 1L TL-B DD USD Leisure 31/10/2026 4.37 Merlin Entertainments Ltd MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS 1L TL-B USD USD Leisure 31/10/2026 4.52 Cd&R Firefly Bidco Ltd MFG/MRH 1L TL-B1 GBP 5/18 GBP Retailers 21/06/2025 5.36 Mi Windows And Doors Llc MI WINDOWS AND DOORS 1L TL-B 10/19 USD Building & Dev 01/11/2026 6.50 Milano Acquisition Llc MILANO 1L TL 07/20 USD Insurance 13/08/2027 4.81 United Airlines Inc MILEAGE PLUS HOLDINGS LLC RegS USD Air Transport 20/06/2027 6.24 Finastra Group Holdings Ltd MISYS 1L TL-B USD Electronics 13/06/2024 4.77 Finastra Group Holdings Ltd MISYS 2L TL USD Electronics 13/06/2025 8.81 Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment MOHEGAN 1L TL-B USD Hotels & Casinos 13/10/2023 8.30 522 Funding Clo Ltd Morgn_20-6X MORGN 20-6X E RegS USD Financial Intermediaries 23/10/2033 7.40 Nautilus Power Llc NAUTILUS POWER 1L TL-B USD Utilities 16/05/2024 5.36 Navicure Inc NAVICURE 1L TL-B 08/20 USD Health Care 22/10/2026 4.80 Sunshine Luxembourg Vii Sarl NESTLE SKIN 1L TL-B USD 6/19 USD Health Care 25/09/2026 5.36 Netsmart Technologies Inc NETSMART 1L TL-B 09/20 USD Electronics 28/09/2027 4.77 Nielsen Finance LLC NIELSEN FINANCE 1L TL-B USD 5/20 USD Publishing 30/06/2025 4.76 Nielsen Finance LLC NIELSEN FINANCE LLC/NIELSEN FINANC RegS USD Publishing 01/10/2030 5.68 Ocp Clo Ltd Ocp_18-15X OCP 18-15X D RegS USD Financial Intermediaries 20/07/2031 6.98 Sverica International Boston Llc OPTIV SECURITY INC 1L TL USD Electronics 01/02/2024 4.86 Optiv Security Inc OPTIV SECURITY INC 2L TL USD Electronics 01/02/2025 10.58 Gt Polaris Inc ORION ADVISOR SOLUTIONS 1L TL-B 07 USD Financial Intermediaries 04/08/2027 5.04 Oryx Midstream Holdings Llc ORYX MIDSTREAM 1L TL-B 4/19 USD Oil & Gas 10/05/2026 4.51 Park Intermediate Holdings Llc PARK INTERMEDIATE HOLDINGS LLC RegS USD Hotels & Casinos 01/10/2028 5.89 Paymentsense Ltd PAYMENTSENSE LTD RegS GBP Financial Intermediaries 15/10/2025 7.68 Paysafe Group Ltd PAYSAFE 1L TL-B1 USD Business Equip & Services 01/01/2025 4.68 Petvet Care Centers Llc PETVET CARE 1L DD TL-B USD Health Care 14/02/2025 5.26 Petvet Care Centers Llc PETVET CARE 2L TL USD Health Care 30/01/2026 6.59 Playtika Holding Corp PLAYTIKA 1L TL-B 11/19 USD Leisure 25/11/2024 7.04 Post Clo Ltd Post_18-1A POST 18-1X E RegS USD Financial Intermediaries 16/04/2031 6.89 Pro Mach Group Inc PRO MACH 1L DD 07/20 USD Industrial Equip 07/03/2025 4.53 Pro Mach Group Inc PRO MACH 1L TL-B 07/20 USD Industrial Equip 07/03/2025 4.62 Qlik Technologies Inc QLIK TECHNOLOGIES 1L TL-B 4/17 USD Electronics 26/04/2024 4.59 Quatrim Sas QUATRIM SAS RegS EUR Food & Drug Retailers 15/01/2024 6.15 Rackspace RACKSPACE HOLDING 1L TL-B USD Electronics 03/11/2023 4.08 Radiate Holdco Llc RADIATE HOLDCO 1L TL-B 09/20 USD Cable TV 10/09/2026 4.33 Radiate Holdco Llc / Radiate Finance Inc RADIATE HOLDCO LLC / RADIATE FINAN RegS USD Cable TV 15/09/2028 6.34 Rain Cii Carbon Llc RAIN CARBON 1L TL EUR EUR Oil & Gas 08/12/2024 3.23 Rover ROVER 1L TL-B USD Oil & Gas 31/10/2024 4.87 Rsa Security Inc RSA 1L TL 02/20 USD Electronics 01/09/2027 6.03 Scientific Games SCIENTIFIC GAMES INTERNATIONAL INC RegS EUR Hotels & Casinos 15/02/2026 5.91 Scientific Games SCIENTIFIC GAMES INTERNATIONAL INC RegS USD Hotels & Casinos 15/05/2028 6.98 Seaworld Parks & Entertainment SEAWORLD 1L TL-B5 USD Leisure 31/03/2024 3.71 Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc SEDGWICK 1L TL-B 8/19 USD Insurance 30/09/2026 4.22 Solenis International Lp SOLENIS 1L TL EUR (6/18) EUR Chemical 26/06/2025 4.87 Solenis International Lp SOLENIS 1L TL USD (6/18) USD Chemical 26/06/2025 4.36 Solenis International Lp SOLENIS 2L TL USD (6/18) USD Chemical 26/06/2026 9.41 Sound Inpatient Physicians Inc SOUND PHYSICIANS 2L TL (6/18) USD Health Care 19/06/2026 7.12 Spirit Aerosystems Inc SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1L TL-B 09/20 USD Aero & Defense 15/01/2025 6.02 Spirit Aerosystems Inc SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS INC RegS USD Aero & Defense 15/01/2025 5.47 Spirit Aerosystems Inc SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS INC RegS USD Aero & Defense 15/04/2025 7.40 Staples Inc STAPLES INC RegS USD Retailers 15/04/2026 8.12 Iceland Bondco Plc STRETFORD 79 PLC RegS GBP Food & Drug Retailers 15/07/2024 6.72 Sundyne Us Purchaser Inc SUNDYNE 1L TL-B 2/20 USD Industrial Equip 03/03/2027 5.54 Talen Energy TALEN ENERGY SUPPLY LLC RegS USD Utilities 15/01/2028 6.84 Tallgrass Energy Lp TALLGRASS ENERGY 1L TL 2/19 USD Oil & Gas 11/03/2026 5.46 Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP RegS USD Oil & Gas 01/10/2025 7.47 Team Health Inc. TEAM HEALTH INC 1L TL-B USD Health Care 06/02/2024 4.47 Tech Data Corporation TECH DATA 1L FILO 06/20 USD Electronics 30/06/2025 5.80 Tempo Acquisition Llc TEMPO ACQUISITION LLC RegS USD Business Equip & Services 01/06/2025 5.53 Koninklijke Ten Cate Bv TEN CATE 1L TL-B EUR 12/17 EUR Clothing & Textiles 27/01/2023 3.84 Tenneco Inc TENNECO 1L TL-B (6/18) USD Automotive 01/10/2025 3.51 Tci-Flatiron Clo Ltd Tflat_16-1X TFLAT 16-1X ER RegS USD Financial Intermediaries 17/07/2028 7.71 Tibco Software Inc TIBCO SOFTWARE 2L TL-B 2/20 USD Electronics 13/02/2028 7.59 Tivity Health Inc TIVITY HEALTH 1L TL-B 2/19 USD Health Care 05/03/2026 5.74 Traverse Midstream Partners Llc TRAVERSE MIDSTREAM 1L TL-B USD Oil & Gas 22/09/2024 5.46 Chs Inc TRICORBRAUN 1L TL USD Containers & Glass 30/10/2023 4.81 Uber Technologies Inc UBER 1L TL-B 04/18 USD Electronics 04/04/2025 5.05 Ultimate Software Group Inc ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1L TL 06/20 USD Electronics 03/05/2026 4.77 Uniti Group Inc UNITI GROUP INC RegS USD Telecommunication 15/04/2023 5.97 Univision UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS INC RegS USD Broadcast Radio & Tv 15/02/2025 5.44 Verscend Holding Corp VERSCEND 1L TL-B (8/18) USD Health Care 27/08/2025 4.70 Vertical Us Newco Inc VERTICAL US NEWCO INC RegS USD Industrial Equip 15/07/2027 5.10 Kiwi Holding Iv Sarl VFS GLOBAL 1L TL-B GBP GBP Leisure 14/06/2024 5.57 Mhi Holdings Llc VIGOR 1L TL-B 9/19 USD Industrial Equip 18/09/2026 5.18 APX Group/Vivint VIVINT APX 1L TL-B 02/20 USD Business Equip & Services 31/12/2025 5.25 Welbilt WELBILT 1L TL-B (10/18) USD Industrial Equip 16/10/2025 2.92 West Deptford Energy Holdings Llc WEST DEPTFORD 1L TL-B 7/19 USD Utilities 30/07/2026 4.11 NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 Issuer Security Currency Sector Maturity Current Yield (%) Wilsonart Llc WILSONART 1L TL USD Building & Dev 19/12/2023 4.29 Cd&R Dock Bidco Ltd WSH INVESTMENTS 1L TL-B GBP 2/19 GBP Food Service 27/02/2026 5.60 Source of all data and charts (unless stated otherwise): Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. This document has been issued by NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (the "Company"), and should not be taken as an offer, invitation or inducement to engage in any investment activity and is solely for the purpose of providing information about the Company.This document does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer for sale or subscription of, or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any share in the Company or securities in any other entity, in any jurisdiction. The Company is a closed-ended investment company incorporated and registered in Guernsey and is governed under the provisions of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended), and the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules 2008 issued by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission ("GFSC"). It is a non-cellular company limited by shares and has been declared by the GFSC to be a registered closed-ended collective investment scheme. The Company's shares are admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority with a premium listing and are admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Neuberger Berman Europe Limited ("NBEL"), the Company's Manager, is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and is registered in England and Wales, at Lansdowne House, 57 Berkeley Square, London, W1J 6ER and is also a Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in the U.S. and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. This document is addressed to professional clients only, this includes, advisors, institutional investors, consultants, intermediaries and qualified investors. This document is presented solely for information purposes and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. We do not represent that this information, including any third party information, is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the Company or NBEL as a whole. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. No part of this document may be reproduced in any manner without prior written permission of the Company and NBEL. An investment in the Company involves risks, with the potential for above average risk, and is only suitable for people who are in a position to take such risks. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment or strategy is suitable for a particular investor. Each recipient of this document should make such investigations as it deems necessary to arrive at an independent evaluation of any investment, and should consult its own legal counsel and financial, actuarial, accounting, regulatory and tax advisers to evaluate any such investment. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. Investment in the Company should not constitute a substantial proportion of an investor's portfolio and may not be appropriate for all investors. Diversification and asset class allocation do not guarantee profit or protect against loss. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future results. The value of investments may go down as well as up and investors may not get back any of the amount invested. The performance data does not take account of the commissions and costs incurred on the issue and redemption of units. The value of investments designated in another currency may rise and fall due to exchange rate fluctuations in respect of the relevant currencies. Adverse movements in currency exchange rates can result in a decrease in return and a loss of capital. Tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each investor and may be subject to change, investors are therefore recommended to seek independent tax advice. This document, and the information contained therein, is not for viewing, release, distribution or publication in or into the United States, Canada, Japan, South Africa or any other jurisdiction where applicable laws prohibit its release, distribution or publication, and will not be made available to any national, resident or citizen of the United States, Canada, Japan or South Africa. The distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes must inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the federal securities law of the United States and the laws of other jurisdictions. The Company's shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The shares may not be offered, sold, resold, pledged, delivered, distributed or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, into or within the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act). No public offering of the shares is being made in the United States. The Company has not been and will not be registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act") and, as such, holders of the shares will not be entitled to the benefits of the Investment Company Act. No offer, sale, resale, pledge, delivery, distribution or transfer of the shares may be made except under circumstances that will not result in the Company being required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. In addition, the shares are subject to restrictions on transferability and resale in certain jurisdictions and may not be transferred or resold except as permitted under applicable securities laws and regulations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdictions. The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. © 2020 Neuberger Berman. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 08:49:05 UTC

0 All news about NB GLOBAL ?? RED 05:01a NB GLOBAL MONTHLY INCOME FUND : Holdings PU 10/01 NB GLOBAL MONTHLY INCOME FUND : Ordinary Sterling Share Class KID PU 10/01 NB GLOBAL MONTHLY INCOME FUND : 2020 EGM Voting Summary PU 09/30 NB GLOBAL MONTHLY INCOME FUND : Factsheet PU 07/16 NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 06/30 NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND : Strategic Changes to the Investment Policy PU 04/23 NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 03/24 NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND : Delay of Audited 2019 Annual Report PU 03/13 NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND : Portfolio Update - Feb 2020 PU 03/03 NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND : Transactions in a closed period PU