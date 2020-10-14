Log in
NB Global Monthly Income Fund : Holdings

10/14/2020

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Issuer

Security

Currency

Sector

Maturity

Current Yield (%)

Restaurant Brands Intl Inc

1011778 BC UNLIMITED LIABILITY CO RegS

USD

Food Service

15/04/2025

5.41

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc

ACADIA HEALTHCARE CO INC RegS

USD

Health Care

15/04/2029

4.93

Prime Security Services Borrower Llc

ADT PRIME SECURITY 1L TL-B 9/19

USD

Business Equip & Services

13/09/2026

4.29

Aenova Holding Gmbh

AENOVA 1L TL-B EUR 2/20

EUR

Drugs

14/02/2025

5.02

Aernnova Aerospace Corporation Sa

AERNNOVA AERO 1L DD TL-B EUR 1/20

EUR

Aero & Defense

31/01/2027

4.04

Aernnova Aerospace Corporation Sa

AERNNOVA AERO 1L TL-B EUR 1/20

EUR

Aero & Defense

31/01/2027

4.04

Pending

AIMCO 20-11X

E

USD

Financial Intermediaries

15/10/2031

7.25

Global Medical Response Inc (Delaware)

AIR MEDICAL 1L TL-B1 (02/18)

USD

Health Care

28/04/2022

4.27

Alterra Mountain Co

ALTERRA MOUNTAIN 1L TL-B 5/20

USD

Leisure

01/08/2026

5.57

Altice Financing Sa

ALTICE FINANCING SA

RegS

USD

Cable TV

15/01/2028

5.15

SFR Group

ALTICE FRANCE 1L TL-B13 (7/18)

USD

Cable TV

14/08/2026

4.28

SFR Group

ALTICE FRANCE HOLDING SA RegS

USD

Telecommunication

15/05/2027

9.45

SFR Group

ALTICE FRANCE SA RegS

USD

Cable TV

15/01/2028

5.43

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc

AMERICAN AXLE AND MANUFACTURING IN

USD

Automotive

15/03/2026

6.46

Applied Systems Inc

APPLIED SYSTEMS 2L TL

USD

Electronics

18/09/2025

7.92

APX Group/Vivint

APX GROUP INC RegS

USD

Business Equip & Services

15/02/2027

6.51

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE 1L TL-B 5/20

USD

Hotels & Casinos

19/10/2024

4.78

Asurion Llc

ASURION 2L TL-B2

USD

Insurance

04/08/2025

6.65

Vvc Holding Corp

ATHENAHEALTH 1L TL-B 1/19

USD

Health Care

11/02/2026

4.83

Aveanna Healthcare Llc

AVEANNA 1L TL 09/20

USD

Health Care

16/03/2024

6.66

Aveanna Healthcare Llc

AVEANNA 1L TL 3/17

USD

Health Care

16/03/2024

5.58

Aveanna Healthcare Llc

AVEANNA 1L TL 8/18

USD

Health Care

18/03/2024

6.88

Aveanna Healthcare Llc

AVEANNA 2L TL 02/17

USD

Health Care

16/03/2025

9.89

Barracuda Networks Inc

BARRACUDA 1L TL 2/18

USD

Electronics

12/02/2025

4.30

Bass Pro Group

BASS PRO 1L TL-B

USD

Retailers

25/09/2024

6.03

Bausch Health Companies Inc

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC 144A

USD

Drugs

15/03/2024

6.76

Brazos Delaware Ii Llc

BISON MIDSTREAM 1L TL (5/18)

USD

Oil & Gas

17/05/2025

5.52

Boeing Co

BOEING CO

USD

Aero & Defense

01/05/2023

4.28

Brock Holdings Iii Inc

BROCK HOLDINGS III INC Prvt

USD

Business Equip & Services

0.00

Brock Holdings Iii Inc

BROCK HOLDINGS NOTES 2022 Prvt

USD

Business Equip & Services

24/04/2022

16.67

Cablevision Lightpath Llc

CABLEVISION LIGHTPATH LLC RegS

USD

Telecommunication

15/09/2028

5.56

Canyon Capital Clo Ltd Canyc_20-2A

CANYC_20-2A

E RegS

USD

Financial Intermediaries

15/10/2031

7.55

Caprock Midstream Llc

CAPROCK MIDSTREAM 1L TL (9/18)

USD

Oil & Gas

22/10/2025

7.04

Carnival Plc

CARNIVAL 1L TL-B 06/20

USD

Leisure

29/06/2025

8.41

Cd&R Smokey Buyer Inc

CD&R SMOKEY BUYER INC

RegS

USD

Home Furnishings

15/07/2025

6.40

Championx Corp

CHAMPIONX HOLDING 1L TL-B 5/20

USD

Oil & Gas

29/05/2027

6.04

Cheniere Energy Inc

CHENIERE ENERGY INC

RegS

USD

Oil & Gas

15/10/2028

4.51

Community Health Systems

CHS/COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC RegS

USD

Health Care

15/02/2025

6.87

Community Health Systems

CHS/COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC RegS

USD

Health Care

30/06/2024

11.13

Circor International Inc.

CIRCOR 1L TL-B 2/20

USD

Industrial Equip

11/12/2024

4.35

Clarios Global Lp

CLARIOS GLOBAL LP RegS

USD

Automotive

15/05/2025

6.44

Consolidated Communications Inc

CONSOLIDATED COMM 1L TL-B 09/20

USD

Telecommunication

17/10/2027

5.82

Pvkg Merger Sub Inc

CONVERGEONE 1L TL 1/19

USD

Electronics

04/01/2026

5.65

Terrier Media Buyer Inc

COX MEDIA GROUP 1L TL-B 06/20

USD

Broadcast Radio & Tv

17/12/2026

4.53

Azek Company Llc

CPG INTERNATIONAL INC 1L TL

USD

Building & Dev

03/05/2024

4.77

Crosby Us Acquisition Corp

CROSBY 1L TL 6/19

USD

Industrial Equip

12/06/2026

5.17

Cumulus Media Inc

CUMULUS MEDIA CLASS B STOCK

USD

Broadcast Radio & Tv

0.00

Cumulus Media New Holdings Inc

CUMULUS MEDIA NEW HOLDINGS INC RegS

USD

Broadcast Radio & Tv

01/07/2026

7.34

Sophia LP

DATATEL-SOPHIA LP 1L TL-B

USD

Electronics

30/09/2022

4.27

Dealer Tire Llc

DEALER TIRE 1L TL-B 1/20

USD

Automotive

19/12/2025

4.51

Dedalus Finance Gmbh

DEDALUS FINANCE 1L TL-B EUR 07/20

EUR

Electronics

16/07/2027

4.62

Dell Inc

DELL INTERNATIONAL LLC/EMC CORP RegS

USD

Electronics

15/07/2025

5.02

Delta Air Lines Inc

DELTA AIR LINES 1L TL 09/20

USD

Air Transport

17/09/2027

4.72

Delta Air Lines Inc

DELTA AIR LINES INC 1L TL-B 4/20

USD

Air Transport

27/04/2023

5.76

Delta Air Lines Inc

DELTA AIR LINES/SKYMILES

RegS

USD

Air Transport

20/10/2028

4.57

Diamond Sports Group Llc

DIAMOND SINCLAIR 1L TL-B 7/19

USD

Broadcast Radio & Tv

18/07/2026

4.41

Deerfield Duff & Phelps Llc

DUFF & PHELPS 1L TL-B 2/20

USD

Business Equip & Services

05/03/2027

4.78

Eagleclaw

EAGLECLAW 1L TL

USD

Oil & Gas

06/06/2024

6.74

Eastern Power Llc

EASTERN POWER 1L TL-B 3/17

USD

Utilities

02/10/2025

4.79

Eaton Vance Cdo Ltd 18-1X

EATON 18-1X

E RegS

USD

Financial Intermediaries

15/10/2030

7.03

Eg Global Finance Plc

EG GLOBAL FINANCE PLC

RegS

USD

Retailers

30/10/2025

8.14

Eg Finco Ltd

EG GROUP 1L TL-B EUR

EUR

Retailers

02/02/2025

4.22

Eg Finco Ltd

EG GROUP 1L TL-B GBP

GBP

Retailers

02/02/2025

5.44

Eg Finco Ltd

EG GROUP 2L TL USD (3/18)

USD

Retailers

20/04/2026

9.42

Sophia LP

ELLUCIAN 1L TL 09/20

USD

Electronics

06/10/2027

4.53

Sophia LP

ELLUCIAN 2L TL 09/20

Prvt

USD

Electronics

06/10/2028

9.00

Emerald Expositions

EMERALD EXPOSITIONS 1L TL-B

USD

Leisure

22/05/2024

2.96

Endo Pharmaceutical

ENDO PHARMACEUTICAL 1L TL-B

USD

Drugs

27/04/2024

5.26

Eig Investors Corp

ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL 1L TL 6/18

USD

Business Equip & Services

01/02/2023

4.78

Enterprise Merger Sub Inc

ENVISION HEALTHCARE 1L TL (9/18)

USD

Health Care

28/09/2025

5.43

Epicor Software Corp

EPICOR SOFTWARE 1L TL-B 07/20

USD

Electronics

22/07/2027

5.26

Epicor Software Corp

EPICOR SOFTWARE 2L TL 07/20

USD

Electronics

22/07/2028

8.54

Eqm Midstream Partners Lp

EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

USD

Oil & Gas

15/07/2023

4.76

Eyecare Partners Llc

EYECARE PARTNERS 1L DD TL 1/20

USD

Health Care

03/02/2027

4.00

Eyecare Partners Llc

EYECARE PARTNERS 1L TL-B 1/20

USD

Health Care

03/02/2027

4.82

Financiere Cep Sasu

FINANCIERE CEP 1L EUR TL-B 5/20

EUR

Insurance

03/06/2027

4.77

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD RegS

USD

Nonferrous Metals & Minerals

15/10/2027

7.13

Flexera Software Llc

FLEXERA 1L TL-B 2/18

USD

Electronics

26/02/2025

4.29

Ford Motor Co

FORD MOTOR COMPANY

USD

Automotive

21/04/2023

7.80

Ford Motor Co

FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY LLC

USD

Automotive

07/01/2022

5.47

Forterra Finance Llc

FORTERRA FINANCE LLC

RegS

USD

Building & Dev

15/07/2025

6.21

Froneri International Ltd

FRONERI 2L TL-B EUR 1/20

EUR

Food Products

29/01/2028

5.75

Frontier Communications

FRONTIER COMM 1L TL-B1

USD

Telecommunication

01/06/2024

4.58

Galaxy Clo Ltd Galxy_18-28X

GALXY_28 E RegS

USD

Financial Intermediaries

15/07/2031

8.19

Garda World Security Corp (Ontario)

GARDA WORLD 1L TL-B 10/19

USD

Business Equip & Services

17/10/2026

4.94

Garda World Security Corp (Ontario)

GARDA WORLD SECURITY CORP RegS

USD

Business Equip & Services

15/02/2027

4.77

Graham Packaging Co Inc

GRAHAM PACKAGING 1L TL 07/20

USD

Containers & Glass

04/08/2027

4.53

Granite Generation Llc

GRANITE ENERGY 1L TL-B 10/19

USD

Utilities

01/11/2026

4.78

Casino Guichard Perrachon Sa

GROUPE CASINO 1L TL-B EUR 11/19

EUR

Food & Drug Retailers

31/01/2024

5.80

GTT Communications

GTT COMMUNICATIONS 1L TL EUR 2/18

EUR

Telecommunication

31/05/2025

3.58

GTT Communications

GTT COMMUNICATIONS 1L TL USD 2/18

USD

Telecommunication

31/05/2025

3.43

Granite Us Holdings Corp

HOWDEN 1L TL-B 9/19

USD

Industrial Equip

19/09/2026

6.40

Hub International Ltd

HUB INTERNATIONAL 1L TL-B 10/19

USD

Insurance

25/04/2025

5.02

Kestrel Acquisition Llc

HUNTERSTOWN GENERATION 1L TL-B

USD

Utilities

02/05/2025

5.95

Hyland Software Inc

HYLAND SOFTWARE 2L TL

USD

Electronics

07/07/2025

7.81

Iceland Bondco Plc

ICELAND BONDCO PLC

RegS

GBP

Food & Drug Retailers

15/03/2025

4.89

iHeartCommunications Inc

IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS INC

USD

Broadcast Radio & Tv

01/05/2026

6.12

iHeartCommunications Inc

IHEARTMEDIA WARRANTS

USD

Broadcast Radio & Tv

0.00

William Morris Endeavor Entertainment Llc

IMG WORLDWIDE 1L TL-B (5/18)

USD

Leisure

10/05/2025

3.41

Informatica Llc

INFORMATICA 2L FIXED RATE USD 2/20

USD

Electronics

14/02/2025

7.03

Triton Bidco

INMARSAT 1L DDTL-B 9/19

USD

Telecommunication

12/12/2026

5.68

Intelligent Packaging Finco Inc Ltd

INTELLIGENT PACKAGING LIMITED FINC RegS

USD

Containers & Glass

15/09/2028

5.92

Intelsat

INTELSAT 1L TL-B3

USD

Telecommunication

02/11/2023

7.97

Intelsat

INTELSAT 1L TL-B4

USD

Telecommunication

14/01/2024

8.70

Intelsat

INTELSAT 1L TL-B5

USD

Telecommunication

14/01/2024

6.57

Intelsat

INTELSAT DIP 1L 04/20

DIP

USD

Telecommunication

13/07/2021

6.40

Invictus Us Llc

INVICTUS 2L TL

USD

Chemical

30/03/2026

7.41

Iridium Communications Inc

IRIDIUM SATELLITE 1L TL-B 10/19

USD

Telecommunication

17/10/2026

4.77

Jetblue Airways Corporation

JETBLUE 1L TL-B 06/20

USD

Air Transport

12/06/2024

6.30

Scih Salt Holdings Inc

KISSNER 1L TL-B 2/20

USD

Chemical

03/03/2027

5.51

Kloeckner Pentaplast Gmbh

KLOECKNER PENTAPLAST 1L TL-B EUR

EUR

Containers & Glass

29/06/2022

5.00

L Brands Inc

L BRANDS INC

USD

Retailers

01/02/2028

5.43

L Brands Inc

L BRANDS INC

RegS

USD

Retailers

01/10/2030

6.51

L Brands Inc

L BRANDS INC

RegS

USD

Retailers

01/07/2025

8.17

Lifepoint Health Inc

LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC

RegS

USD

Health Care

15/04/2025

6.41

Efs Cogen Holdings I Llc

LINDEN 1L TL-B 09/20

USD

Utilities

10/09/2027

4.52

Live Nation Entertainment Inc

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC RegS

USD

Leisure

15/05/2027

6.02

Lonestar Ii Generation Holdings Llc

LONESTAR 1L TL-B 4/19

USD

Utilities

09/04/2026

5.25

Lonestar Ii Generation Holdings Llc

LONESTAR 1L TL-C 4/19

USD

Utilities

09/04/2026

5.25

Lucid Energy Group Ii Borrower Llc

LUCID ENERGY 1L TL

USD

Oil & Gas

06/02/2025

4.38

Illuminate Buyer Llc

LUMMUS TECHNOLOGY 1L TL 06/20

USD

Business Equip & Services

15/06/2027

4.30

Magnetite Clo Ltd Mgane_15-15X

MAGNE_15R

ER RegS

USD

Financial Intermediaries

25/07/2031

6.21

Masmovil Ibercom Sa

MASMOVIL 1L TL-B EUR 06/20

EUR

Telecommunication

01/07/2027

4.28

Mcafee Inc

MCAFEE 2L TL

USD

Electronics

26/09/2025

9.45

Mrc Global (Us) Inc

MCJUNKIN RED MAN 1L TL-B (5/18)

USD

Steel

01/09/2024

3.46

Medallion Midland Acquisition Lp

MEDALLION MIDLAND 1L TL

USD

Oil & Gas

31/10/2024

4.52

Project Ruby Ultimate Parent Corp

MEDIWARE 1L TL-B

USD

Health Care

09/02/2024

4.57

Mednax Inc

MEDNAX INC

RegS

USD

Health Care

01/12/2023

5.19

Merlin Entertainments Ltd

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS 1L TL-B DD

USD

Leisure

31/10/2026

4.37

Merlin Entertainments Ltd

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS 1L TL-B USD

USD

Leisure

31/10/2026

4.52

Cd&R Firefly Bidco Ltd

MFG/MRH 1L TL-B1 GBP 5/18

GBP

Retailers

21/06/2025

5.36

Mi Windows And Doors Llc

MI WINDOWS AND DOORS 1L TL-B 10/19

USD

Building & Dev

01/11/2026

6.50

Milano Acquisition Llc

MILANO 1L TL 07/20

USD

Insurance

13/08/2027

4.81

United Airlines Inc

MILEAGE PLUS HOLDINGS LLC RegS

USD

Air Transport

20/06/2027

6.24

Finastra Group Holdings Ltd

MISYS 1L TL-B

USD

Electronics

13/06/2024

4.77

Finastra Group Holdings Ltd

MISYS 2L TL

USD

Electronics

13/06/2025

8.81

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

MOHEGAN 1L TL-B

USD

Hotels & Casinos

13/10/2023

8.30

522 Funding Clo Ltd Morgn_20-6X

MORGN 20-6X

E RegS

USD

Financial Intermediaries

23/10/2033

7.40

Nautilus Power Llc

NAUTILUS POWER 1L TL-B

USD

Utilities

16/05/2024

5.36

Navicure Inc

NAVICURE 1L TL-B 08/20

USD

Health Care

22/10/2026

4.80

Sunshine Luxembourg Vii Sarl

NESTLE SKIN 1L TL-B USD 6/19

USD

Health Care

25/09/2026

5.36

Netsmart Technologies Inc

NETSMART 1L TL-B 09/20

USD

Electronics

28/09/2027

4.77

Nielsen Finance LLC

NIELSEN FINANCE 1L TL-B USD 5/20

USD

Publishing

30/06/2025

4.76

Nielsen Finance LLC

NIELSEN FINANCE LLC/NIELSEN FINANC RegS

USD

Publishing

01/10/2030

5.68

Ocp Clo Ltd Ocp_18-15X

OCP 18-15X

D RegS

USD

Financial Intermediaries

20/07/2031

6.98

Sverica International Boston Llc

OPTIV SECURITY INC 1L TL

USD

Electronics

01/02/2024

4.86

Optiv Security Inc

OPTIV SECURITY INC 2L TL

USD

Electronics

01/02/2025

10.58

Gt Polaris Inc

ORION ADVISOR SOLUTIONS 1L TL-B 07

USD

Financial Intermediaries

04/08/2027

5.04

Oryx Midstream Holdings Llc

ORYX MIDSTREAM 1L TL-B 4/19

USD

Oil & Gas

10/05/2026

4.51

Park Intermediate Holdings Llc

PARK INTERMEDIATE HOLDINGS LLC RegS

USD

Hotels & Casinos

01/10/2028

5.89

Paymentsense Ltd

PAYMENTSENSE LTD RegS

GBP

Financial Intermediaries

15/10/2025

7.68

Paysafe Group Ltd

PAYSAFE 1L TL-B1

USD

Business Equip & Services

01/01/2025

4.68

Petvet Care Centers Llc

PETVET CARE 1L DD TL-B

USD

Health Care

14/02/2025

5.26

Petvet Care Centers Llc

PETVET CARE 2L TL

USD

Health Care

30/01/2026

6.59

Playtika Holding Corp

PLAYTIKA 1L TL-B 11/19

USD

Leisure

25/11/2024

7.04

Post Clo Ltd Post_18-1A

POST 18-1X

E RegS

USD

Financial Intermediaries

16/04/2031

6.89

Pro Mach Group Inc

PRO MACH 1L DD 07/20

USD

Industrial Equip

07/03/2025

4.53

Pro Mach Group Inc

PRO MACH 1L TL-B 07/20

USD

Industrial Equip

07/03/2025

4.62

Qlik Technologies Inc

QLIK TECHNOLOGIES 1L TL-B 4/17

USD

Electronics

26/04/2024

4.59

Quatrim Sas

QUATRIM SAS

RegS

EUR

Food & Drug Retailers

15/01/2024

6.15

Rackspace

RACKSPACE HOLDING 1L TL-B

USD

Electronics

03/11/2023

4.08

Radiate Holdco Llc

RADIATE HOLDCO 1L TL-B 09/20

USD

Cable TV

10/09/2026

4.33

Radiate Holdco Llc / Radiate Finance Inc

RADIATE HOLDCO LLC / RADIATE FINAN RegS

USD

Cable TV

15/09/2028

6.34

Rain Cii Carbon Llc

RAIN CARBON 1L TL EUR

EUR

Oil & Gas

08/12/2024

3.23

Rover

ROVER 1L TL-B

USD

Oil & Gas

31/10/2024

4.87

Rsa Security Inc

RSA 1L TL 02/20

USD

Electronics

01/09/2027

6.03

Scientific Games

SCIENTIFIC GAMES INTERNATIONAL INC RegS

EUR

Hotels & Casinos

15/02/2026

5.91

Scientific Games

SCIENTIFIC GAMES INTERNATIONAL INC RegS

USD

Hotels & Casinos

15/05/2028

6.98

Seaworld Parks & Entertainment

SEAWORLD 1L TL-B5

USD

Leisure

31/03/2024

3.71

Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc

SEDGWICK 1L TL-B 8/19

USD

Insurance

30/09/2026

4.22

Solenis International Lp

SOLENIS 1L TL EUR (6/18)

EUR

Chemical

26/06/2025

4.87

Solenis International Lp

SOLENIS 1L TL USD (6/18)

USD

Chemical

26/06/2025

4.36

Solenis International Lp

SOLENIS 2L TL USD (6/18)

USD

Chemical

26/06/2026

9.41

Sound Inpatient Physicians Inc

SOUND PHYSICIANS 2L TL (6/18)

USD

Health Care

19/06/2026

7.12

Spirit Aerosystems Inc

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1L TL-B 09/20

USD

Aero & Defense

15/01/2025

6.02

Spirit Aerosystems Inc

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS INC

RegS

USD

Aero & Defense

15/01/2025

5.47

Spirit Aerosystems Inc

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS INC

RegS

USD

Aero & Defense

15/04/2025

7.40

Staples Inc

STAPLES INC

RegS

USD

Retailers

15/04/2026

8.12

Iceland Bondco Plc

STRETFORD 79 PLC RegS

GBP

Food & Drug Retailers

15/07/2024

6.72

Sundyne Us Purchaser Inc

SUNDYNE 1L TL-B 2/20

USD

Industrial Equip

03/03/2027

5.54

Talen Energy

TALEN ENERGY SUPPLY LLC

RegS

USD

Utilities

15/01/2028

6.84

Tallgrass Energy Lp

TALLGRASS ENERGY 1L TL 2/19

USD

Oil & Gas

11/03/2026

5.46

Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp

TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP RegS

USD

Oil & Gas

01/10/2025

7.47

Team Health Inc.

TEAM HEALTH INC 1L TL-B

USD

Health Care

06/02/2024

4.47

Tech Data Corporation

TECH DATA 1L FILO 06/20

USD

Electronics

30/06/2025

5.80

Tempo Acquisition Llc

TEMPO ACQUISITION LLC

RegS

USD

Business Equip & Services

01/06/2025

5.53

Koninklijke Ten Cate Bv

TEN CATE 1L TL-B EUR 12/17

EUR

Clothing & Textiles

27/01/2023

3.84

Tenneco Inc

TENNECO 1L TL-B (6/18)

USD

Automotive

01/10/2025

3.51

Tci-Flatiron Clo Ltd Tflat_16-1X

TFLAT 16-1X

ER RegS

USD

Financial Intermediaries

17/07/2028

7.71

Tibco Software Inc

TIBCO SOFTWARE 2L TL-B 2/20

USD

Electronics

13/02/2028

7.59

Tivity Health Inc

TIVITY HEALTH 1L TL-B 2/19

USD

Health Care

05/03/2026

5.74

Traverse Midstream Partners Llc

TRAVERSE MIDSTREAM 1L TL-B

USD

Oil & Gas

22/09/2024

5.46

Chs Inc

TRICORBRAUN 1L TL

USD

Containers & Glass

30/10/2023

4.81

Uber Technologies Inc

UBER 1L TL-B 04/18

USD

Electronics

04/04/2025

5.05

Ultimate Software Group Inc

ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1L TL 06/20

USD

Electronics

03/05/2026

4.77

Uniti Group Inc

UNITI GROUP INC RegS

USD

Telecommunication

15/04/2023

5.97

Univision

UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS INC RegS

USD

Broadcast Radio & Tv

15/02/2025

5.44

Verscend Holding Corp

VERSCEND 1L TL-B (8/18)

USD

Health Care

27/08/2025

4.70

Vertical Us Newco Inc

VERTICAL US NEWCO INC

RegS

USD

Industrial Equip

15/07/2027

5.10

Kiwi Holding Iv Sarl

VFS GLOBAL 1L TL-B GBP

GBP

Leisure

14/06/2024

5.57

Mhi Holdings Llc

VIGOR 1L TL-B 9/19

USD

Industrial Equip

18/09/2026

5.18

APX Group/Vivint

VIVINT APX 1L TL-B 02/20

USD

Business Equip & Services

31/12/2025

5.25

Welbilt

WELBILT 1L TL-B (10/18)

USD

Industrial Equip

16/10/2025

2.92

West Deptford Energy Holdings Llc

WEST DEPTFORD 1L TL-B 7/19

USD

Utilities

30/07/2026

4.11

Wilsonart Llc

WILSONART 1L TL

USD

Building & Dev

19/12/2023

4.29

Cd&R Dock Bidco Ltd

WSH INVESTMENTS 1L TL-B GBP 2/19

GBP

Food Service

27/02/2026

5.60

Source of all data and charts (unless stated otherwise): Neuberger Berman Europe Limited.

This document has been issued by NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (the "Company"), and should not be taken as an offer, invitation or inducement to engage in any investment activity and is solely for the purpose of providing information about the Company.This document does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer for sale or subscription of, or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any share in the Company or securities in any other entity, in any

jurisdiction.

The Company is a closed-ended investment company incorporated and registered in Guernsey and is governed under the provisions of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended), and the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules 2008 issued by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission ("GFSC"). It is a non-cellular company limited by shares and has been declared by the GFSC to be a registered closed-ended collective investment scheme. The Company's shares are admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority with a premium listing and are admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities.

Neuberger Berman Europe Limited ("NBEL"), the Company's Manager, is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and is registered in England and Wales, at Lansdowne House, 57 Berkeley Square, London, W1J 6ER and is also a Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in the U.S. and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

This document is addressed to professional clients only, this includes, advisors, institutional investors, consultants, intermediaries and qualified investors.

This document is presented solely for information purposes and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. We do not represent that this information, including any third party information, is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the Company or NBEL as a whole. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice.

No part of this document may be reproduced in any manner without prior written permission of the Company and NBEL.

An investment in the Company involves risks, with the potential for above average risk, and is only suitable for people who are in a position to take such risks. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment or strategy is suitable for a particular investor. Each recipient of this document should make such investigations as it deems necessary to arrive at an independent evaluation of any investment, and should consult its own legal counsel and financial, actuarial, accounting, regulatory and tax advisers to evaluate any such investment. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. Investment in the Company should not constitute a substantial proportion of an investor's portfolio and may not be appropriate for all investors. Diversification and asset class allocation do not guarantee profit or protect against loss.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of current or future results. The value of investments may go down as well as up and investors may not get back any of the amount invested. The performance data does not take account of the commissions and costs incurred on the issue and redemption of units. The value of investments designated in another currency may rise and fall due to exchange rate fluctuations in respect of the relevant currencies. Adverse movements in currency exchange rates can result in a decrease in return and a loss of capital.

Tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each investor and may be subject to change, investors are therefore recommended to seek independent tax advice.

This document, and the information contained therein, is not for viewing, release, distribution or publication in or into the United States, Canada, Japan, South Africa or any other jurisdiction where applicable laws prohibit its release, distribution or publication, and will not be made available to any national, resident or citizen of the United States, Canada, Japan or South Africa. The distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes must inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the federal securities law of the United States and the laws of other jurisdictions.

The Company's shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The shares may not be offered, sold, resold, pledged, delivered, distributed or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, into or within the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act). No public offering of the shares is being made in the United States.

The Company has not been and will not be registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act") and, as such, holders of the shares will not be entitled to the benefits of the Investment Company Act. No offer, sale, resale, pledge, delivery, distribution or transfer of the shares may be made except under circumstances that will not result in the Company being required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act. In addition, the shares are subject to restrictions on transferability and resale in certain jurisdictions and may not be transferred or resold except as permitted under applicable securities laws and regulations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. © 2020 Neuberger Berman.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 08:49:05 UTC

