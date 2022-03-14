Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NB Private Equity Partners Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBPE   GG00B1ZBD492

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED

(NBPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FTSE deletes Abramovich's Evraz from indexes amid trading crunch

03/14/2022 | 04:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A red London bus passes the Stock Exchange in London

* Evraz, Polymetal Intl among companies impacted

* Petropavlovsk, Raven Property will also be deleted

* Follows feedback from advisory group, clients

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Index provider FTSE Russell said on Monday it would delete four UK-listed, Russia-focused companies including Roman Abramovich's Evraz after many brokers refused to trade their shares.

Evraz along with Polymetal International, Petropavlovsk and Raven Property Group would be deleted from all FTSE's indexes during the March review, it said in a statement.

The move follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which it terms a 'special operation', after which Western nations imposed severe sanctions on the country, impacting many oligarchs with connections to companies based outside of Russia.

FTSE Russell said it had received feedback from its External Advisory Committees and market participants that trading in the shares was "severely restricted" as brokers refused to handle the securities, hitting market liquidity.

"Consequently, this will prevent index trackers from replicating the ongoing inclusion of these names within the FTSE Russell indices," FTSE Russell said.

Evraz and Polymetal International had been due to drop out of Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 into the FTSE 250 at the March review, but would now be replaced by NB Private Equity Partners and Standard Life Private Equity Trust , it added.

News of the deletion is the latest bad news for majority Evraz owner Ambramovich, after 10 members of the board of the steelmaker quit last week after the billionaire owner was sanctioned by Britain, triggering the suspension of its shares. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by John O'Donnell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVRAZ PLC -12.59% 80.89 Delayed Quote.-86.55%
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED -0.40% 1643.4038 Delayed Quote.-10.81%
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 42.64% 3.21 Delayed Quote.-84.37%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 7.49% 174.7444 Delayed Quote.-87.57%
RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED 4.05% 7.19 Delayed Quote.-79.68%
RUSSELL CO., LTD. -2.20% 4010 End-of-day quote.-14.13%
SL PRIVATE EQUITY 2.40% 469 Delayed Quote.-20.49%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -13.53% 114.947 Delayed Quote.77.81%
All news about NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
04:21aFTSE deletes Abramovich's Evraz from indexes amid trading crunch
RE
03/06NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
02/09NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Changes in Value of Quoted Holdings Drive 4.1% Reduction in January 20..
AQ
01/13NB PRIVATE EQUITY : 41% Growth in NAV in 2021. Board Declares $0.47 per Share Semi-Annual ..
AQ
01/13NB Private Equity Partners Limited Declares Semi-Annual Dividend, Payable on 28 Februar..
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : NB Private Equity Partners Limited - Special Call
CI
2021NB PRIVATE EQUITY : 3.0% NAV return in November driven by private company valuation increa..
AQ
2021NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Investor Update Webinar
AQ
2021NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : Download PDF
PU
2021NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9,45 M - -
Net income 2020 185 M - -
Net Debt 2020 189 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,95x
Yield 2020 4,98%
Capitalization 1 008 M 1 008 M -
EV / Sales 2019 75,1x
EV / Sales 2020 98,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NB Private Equity Partners Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,50 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
John Martyn Falla Independent Non-Executive Director
Wilken Freiherr von Hodenberg Senior Independent Director
Louisa Symington-Mill Independent Non-Executive Director
Wilken von Hodenberg Senior Independent Director
Trudi Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED-10.81%1 008
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-4.58%9 683
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.10.51%6 578
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.20%4 453
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-4.04%3 158
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-3.76%2 539