NB Private Equity: 1H 2023 Dividend of $0.47 per Share

1H 2023 Dividend of $0.47 per Share

12 January 2023

Highlights:

February 2023 dividend of $0.47 per share, in-line with August 2022 dividend payment

Annualised dividend yield on 30 November 2022 NAV of 3.4%; annualised share price yield is 4.8% based on the closing share price of £16.05 on 11 January 2023

The February 2023 dividend will be NBPE’s 21st successive dividend payment and since initiating dividends in 2013, NBPE has progressively increased its dividend in line with its dividend policy and NAV growth. Including the upcoming dividend payment, NBPE’s total capital returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks amounts to $348 million over the last ten years and $209 million of the last five years

While the Company declares dividends in US Dollars, Shareholders will receive Sterling dividends at the prevailing rate at the time of currency conversion, unless an election to receive dividends in US Dollars is made on forms which are available on NBPE’s website prior to the currency election date listed below. If an investor has previously elected to receive US Dollars, that election will be used unless changed. Investors may also participate in a dividend re-investment plan (forms for which are available on NBPE’s website) if they wish to increase their shareholdings instead of receiving cash dividends.

Distribution amount: $0.47 per Share Ex-dividend date: 19 January 2023 Dividend record date: 20 January 2023 Final day for Currency Election: 28 January 2023 Final day for Dividend Re-investment Plan Election: 3 February 2023 Payment date: 28 February 2023





For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3995 6673

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 26 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,600 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation, since last assessed, that was awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. In the 2021 PRI Assessment, the firm obtained the highest possible scoring for its overarching approach to ESG investment and stewardship, and integration across asset classes. The firm manages $408 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.