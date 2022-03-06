Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NB Private Equity Partners Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBPE   GG00B1ZBD492

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED

(NBPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NB Private Equity: Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/06/2022 | 03:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Wilken von Hodenberg, a Director of the Company, has purchased 938 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following this transaction, Mr von Hodenberg holds 45,596 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.10 per cent. of the Company's total voting rights). The Company has also been advised that Yvonne von Hodenberg, a person closely associated with Wilken von Hodenberg, has purchased 938 Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following this transaction, Mrs von Hodenberg holds 45,596 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.10 per cent. of the Company's total voting rights).

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Wilken von Hodenberg


2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited
b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GG00B1ZBD492

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares via a dividend re-investment plan


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)
GBP 1,622.25 pence per share

938

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal Amount

938
GBP 1,622.25 pence per share
GBP 15,216.71


e) Date of the transaction

28 February 2022


f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Yvonne von Hodenberg


2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Yvonne von Hodenberg is a person closely associated with Wilken von Hodenberg, a Director and PDMR of NB Private Equity Partners Limited

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited
b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

GG00B1ZBD492

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares via a dividend re-investment plan


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)
GBP 1,622.25 pence per share

938

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal Amount

938
GBP 1,622.25 pence per share
GBP 15,216.71


e) Date of the transaction

28 February 2022


f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market



© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
03:57pNB PRIVATE EQUITY : Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
02/09NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Changes in Value of Quoted Holdings Drive 4.1% Reduction in January 20..
AQ
01/13NB PRIVATE EQUITY : 41% Growth in NAV in 2021. Board Declares $0.47 per Share Semi-Annual ..
AQ
01/13NB Private Equity Partners Limited Declares Semi-Annual Dividend, Payable on 28 Februar..
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : NB Private Equity Partners Limited - Special Call
CI
2021NB PRIVATE EQUITY : 3.0% NAV return in November driven by private company valuation increa..
AQ
2021NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Investor Update Webinar
AQ
2021NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : Download PDF
PU
2021NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
2021FLASH UPDATE : NB Private Equity Partners
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9,45 M - -
Net income 2020 185 M - -
Net Debt 2020 189 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,95x
Yield 2020 4,98%
Capitalization 905 M 905 M -
EV / Sales 2019 75,1x
EV / Sales 2020 98,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NB Private Equity Partners Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,65 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
John Martyn Falla Independent Non-Executive Director
Wilken Freiherr von Hodenberg Senior Independent Director
Louisa Symington-Mill Independent Non-Executive Director
Wilken von Hodenberg Senior Independent Director
Trudi Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED-20.81%905
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION3.45%10 497
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.27%6 624
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.49%4 547
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-3.57%3 174
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.1.04%2 674