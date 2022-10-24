Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NB Private Equity Partners Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBPE   GG00B1ZBD492

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED

(NBPE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-24 am EDT
1595.00 GBX   +0.31%
12:59pNb Private Equity Partners Limited : Correction of Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
12:58pNb Private Equity Partners Limited : Correction of Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
10/21Nb Private Equity Partners Limited : Correction of Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NB Private Equity Partners Limited: Correction of Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/24/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

This announcement is a correction of an announcement published on 21 October 2022 (#300793557).  Following a correction of the published number of shares purchased by Wilken von Hodenberg and Yvonne von Hodenberg in the Company, the number of shares purchased have been corrected in the announcement below.

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Wilken von Hodenberg, a Director of the Company, has purchased 942 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following this transaction, Mr von Hodenberg holds 45,600 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.10 per cent. of the Company's total voting rights). The Company has also been advised that Yvonne von Hodenberg, a person closely associated with Wilken von Hodenberg, has purchased 942 Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following this transaction, Mrs von Hodenberg holds 45,600 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.10 per cent. of the Company's total voting rights).

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Wilken von Hodenberg

Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Amendment

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

Identification code

GG00B1ZBD492

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares via a dividend re-investment plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) GBP 16.222471 per share

Volume(s) 942

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume   942
- Price                        GBP 16.222471 per share
- Principal Amount       GBP 15,281.57


e) Date of the transaction

28 February 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market


Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Yvonne von Hodenberg

Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Yvonne von Hodenberg is a person closely associated with Wilken von Hodenberg, a Director and PDMR of NB Private Equity Partners Limited

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Amendment

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

Identification code

GG00B1ZBD492

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares via a dividend re-investment plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)     GBP 16.222471 per share

Volume(s) 942

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume     942
- Price                          GBP 16.222471 per share
- Principal Amount         GBP 15,281.57

e) Date of the transaction

28 February 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market



© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
12:59pNb Private Equity Partners Limited : Correction of Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
12:58pNb Private Equity Partners Limited : Correction of Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
10/21Nb Private Equity Partners Limited : Correction of Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
10/18NBPE Announces 30 September 2022 Monthly NAV
GL
10/18NBPE Announces 30 September 2022 Monthly NAV
GL
10/14NBPE Announces Director Declaration
GL
10/14NBPE Announces Director Declaration
GL
10/06Transcript : NB Private Equity Partners Limited - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
10/06Nb Private Equity Partners : NBPE Investor Update - September 2022 PDF (1301.1
PU
10/06Nb Private Equity Partners : NBPE Capital Markets Day Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5,73 M - -
Net income 2021 462 M - -
Net Debt 2021 45,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,87x
Yield 2021 3,89%
Capitalization 834 M 834 M -
EV / Sales 2020 98,8x
EV / Sales 2021 212x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NB Private Equity Partners Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,82 $
Average target price 22,14 $
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Managers and Directors
John Martyn Falla Independent Non-Executive Director
Louisa Symington-Mill Independent Non-Executive Director
Wilken von Hodenberg Senior Independent Director
Trudi Clark Independent Director
William J. Maltby Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED-14.05%834
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-15.90%9 007
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-13.80%5 127
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-5.21%3 545
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-12.23%3 529
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-24.20%3 005