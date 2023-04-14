Advanced search
    NBPE   GG00B1ZBD492

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED

(NBPE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:24 2023-04-14 am EDT
1514.00 GBX   +0.53%
11:33aNb Private Equity Partners Limited : Correction of Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
11:33aNb Private Equity Partners Limited : Correction of Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
03/21NB Private Equity net asset value falls month-on-month
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
Summary

NB Private Equity Partners Limited: Correction of Director/PDMR Shareholding

04/14/2023 | 11:33am EDT
This announcement is a correction of an announcement published on 24 November 2021 (ID# 300628790). Following a correction of the published number of shares purchased indirectly by Wilken von Hodenberg and Yvonne von Hodenberg in the Company, the number of shares purchased have been corrected in the announcement below.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Wilken von Hodenberg, a Director of the Company, and Yvonne von Hodenberg, a person closely associated with Wilken von Hodenberg, have indirectly purchased 8,225 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") through a holding of 25% each, respectively, in Taytimber Ltd (company no. SC542346).

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Wilken von Hodenberg & Yvonne von Hodenberg
(indirect purchase through holding of 25% each in Taytimber Ltd).


Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)Initial notification /Amendment

Amendment


Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited


b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77


Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

GG00B1ZBD492

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)
GBP 1,818 pence per share

8,225


d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal Amount

8,225
GBP 1,818 pence per share
GBP 149,530.50


e) Date of the transaction

23 November 2021


f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market


03/21NB Private Equity net asset value falls month-on-month
AN
03/21NBPE Announces 28 February 2023 NAV Update
GL
03/21NBPE Announces 28 February 2023 NAV Update
AQ
03/14NBPE Provides Update on Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank
GL
03/14NBPE Provides Update on Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank
GL
02/27NBPE Announces 31 January 2023 Monthly NAV +2.6%
GL
02/27NBPE Announces 31 January 2023 Monthly NAV +2.6%
GL
01/19NBPE Announces 31 December 2022 Monthly NAV
GL
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5,73 M - -
Net income 2021 462 M - -
Net Debt 2021 45,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,87x
Yield 2021 3,89%
Capitalization 882 M 882 M -
EV / Sales 2020 98,8x
EV / Sales 2021 212x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NB Private Equity Partners Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,06
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
William J. Maltby Chairman
John Martyn Falla Independent Non-Executive Director
Louisa Symington-Mill Independent Non-Executive Director
Wilken von Hodenberg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Trudi Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED-5.88%882
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.60%10 140
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.6.91%5 261
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-4.50%3 994
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-1.23%3 994
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND11.49%3 828
