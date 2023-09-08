NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that William Maltby, a Director of the Company, has purchased 425 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as a result of electing for the dividend reinvestment option. Following this transaction, Mr Maltby holds 18,258 Ordinary Shares. The Company has also been advised that Sarah Maltby, a person closely associated with William Maltby, has purchased 130 Ordinary Shares in the Company also as a result of electing for the dividend reinvestment option. Following this transaction, Ms Maltby holds 5,595 Ordinary Shares.

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Maltby

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

b)

LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

GG00B1ZBD492

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares via a dividend re-investment plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 1,545.36 pence per share

425

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- Principal Amount

425

GBP 1,545.36 pence per share

GBP 6,567.78

e)

Date of the transaction

07 September 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Sarah Maltby

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Sarah Maltby is a person closely associated with William Maltby, a Director and PDMR of NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

GG00B1ZBD492

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares via a dividend re-investment plan

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 1,545.36 pence per share

130

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- Principal Amount

130

GBP 1,545.36 pence per share

GBP 2,008.96

Date of the transaction

07 September 2023

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market