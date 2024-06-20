NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Louisa Symington-Mills, a Director of the Company, has purchased 1,250 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.