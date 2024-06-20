NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Louisa Symington-Mills, a Director of the Company, has purchased 1,250 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

1

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name

 		Louisa Symington-Mills
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 		Non-Executive Director

 
b)

 		Initial notification /Amendment

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		NameNB Private Equity Partners Limited
b)

 		LEI

 		213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code		Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

 

 

GG00B1ZBD492

 
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 		Purchase of shares
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 		Price(s)

 		Volume(s)
GBP 1605.9032 pence per share

 		1,250
d)

 		Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal Amount

 		 

 

1,250
GBP 1605.9032 pence per share
GBP 20,073.79
e)

 		Date of the transaction

 		20 June 2024
f)

 		Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market