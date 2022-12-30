NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE EU Key Information Document - 2024 ZDP Shares (UK)

Purpose This document provides you with key information about this investment product. It is not marketing material. The information is required by law to help you understand the nature, risks, costs, potential gains and losses of this product and to help you compare it with other products. NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED PRODUCT Product: NB Private Equity Partners Limited ("NBPE" or the "Fund") - 2024 Zero Dividend Preference Shares (GBP) ISIN: GG00BD96PR19 Regulator of the Manufacturer: NB Alternatives Advisers LLC is not supervised or authorised by any EU competent authority. Manufacturer: NB Alternatives Advisers, LLC (the "Manager") Contact Details: visit www.nbprivateequitypartners.com or call +44 (0) 1481.742.742 for further information Date of Production: 31 December 2022 You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difﬁcult to understand. WHAT IS THIS PRODUCT? Type: Zero dividend preference shares in a closed-ended investment company registered in Guernsey and listed on the premium segment of the Ofﬁcial List of the FCA and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Objectives: NBPE's primary objective is to provide attractive returns on capital, which it seeks to achieve by investing (alongside a diversiﬁed group of high-quality private equity sponsors) primarily in the equity of target companies. NBPE leverages the strength of Neuberger Berman's platform, relationships, deal ﬂow and expertise to access the most attractive investment opportunities. NBPE makes direct equity investments alongside leading private equity ﬁrms in their core areas of expertise and will therefore have a direct exposure to the underlying investments. The Fund seeks high quality businesses at reasonable investment valuations, working to achieve prudent diversiﬁcation by industry, geography, vintage year and sponsor. The Manager focuses on companies that are expected to beneﬁt from long-term structural growth trends and / or in businesses with low expected cyclicality, underpinned by a highly selective and responsible investment approach with a primary focus on investing in the U.S., the largest and deepest private equity market. The Fund has some exposure to income-oriented investments, which are primarily preferred securities, small balance loan portfolios as well as ﬁrst and second-lien debt; however, the Fund expects to re-invest realisation proceeds from these securities into direct equity investments over time. While NBPE is not strictly an ESG Fund (one with an impact investing mandate), the Investment Committee weighs ESG characteristics when considering potential investments. The Manager believes that incorporating ESG considerations throughout its investment process can potentially lead to more consistent and better investment outcomes by helping to identify both material risks and opportunities to drive value. The Fund's investment returns are principally determined by distributions and repayments from, and capital returns achieved on a sale of, investments. The returns for investors in the Fund are principally determined by reference to the price at which the zero dividend preference shares ("ZDP") can be sold on the market or, if held to maturity, the redemption price. No dividends are payable for ZDP shares. The objectives of the Fund are intended to be achieved over the long term. The Fund may borrow to purchase assets and this will magnify any gains and losses made by the Fund. Intended Retail Investor: The product is intended for institutional, professional and high net worth investors, private client fund managers and brokers who have knowledge and experience in investing in ﬁnancial markets and collective investment vehicles and are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of private equity and debt investments and who wish to invest for the long term in predominantly capital growth investments. Investors should have sufﬁcient resources both to invest in potentially illiquid securities and to be able to bear any losses (which may equal the whole amount invested) that may result from the investment. Maturity: This product matures on 30 October 2024.

WHAT ARE THE RISKS AND WHAT COULD I GET IN RETURN? Risk Indicator The summary risk indicator is a guide to the level of risk of the Product compared to other products. It shows how likely it is that the Product will lose money because of movements in the market or because we are not able to pay you. We have classiﬁed this Product as 3 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 out 7, which is a medium-low risk class. This rates the potential losses from future perfor- mance at a medium-low level, and poor market conditions are unlikely to impact our ca- pacity to pay you. This Product does not include any protection from future market perfor- The risk indicator assumes you keep the Product for mance so you could lose some or all of your investment. If we are not able to pay what is 1.9 years. The actual risk can vary signiﬁcantly if you owed, you could lose your entire investment. redeem at an early stage and you may get back less. The following are some of the other risks materially relevant to the PRIIP which are not taken into account in the summary risk indicator: External market and economic risks; strategic risks; investment and portfolio performance risks; liquidity management and foreign exchange exposure; operational risks such as key personnel retention. See further the Annual Report for the Company as cited in the section "Other Relevant Information" below. This product does not include any protection from future market performance so you could lose some or all of your investment. If we are not able to pay you what is owed, you could lose your entire investment. Performance Scenarios Market developments in the future cannot be accurately predicted. The scenarios shown are only an indication of some of the possible outcomes based on recent returns. Actual returns could be lower. This table shows the money you could get back over the next 1.91 years, under different scenarios, assuming that you invest in £10,000 from the outset. The scenarios shown illustrate how your investment could perform. You can compare them with the scenarios of other products. The scenarios presented are an estimate of future performance based on evidence from the past on how the value of this investment varies, and are not an exact indicator. What you get back will vary depending on how the market performs and how long you keep the investment. The stress scenario shows what you might get back in extreme market circumstances, and it does not take into account the situation where we are not able to pay you. The ﬁgures shown include all the costs of the product itself, but may not include all the costs that you pay to your advisor or distributor. The ﬁgures do not take into account your personal tax situation, which may also affect how much you get back. Scenarios Based on GBP 10,000 Investment 1 year 1.91 years (Recommended holding period) Stress Scenario What you might get back after costs £8,387 £9,750 Average return each year -16.13% -1.32% Unfavourable Scenario What you might get back after costs £10,088 £10,169 Average return each year 0.88% 0.88% Moderate Scenario What you might get back after costs £10,481 £10,931 Average return each year 4.81% 4.78% Favourable Scenario What you might get back after costs £10,884 £10,931 Average return each year 8.84% 4.78% WHAT HAPPENS IF NB ALTERNATIVES ADVISERS, LLC IS UNABLE TO PAY OUT? The manufacturer has no obligations to pay out. Investors may, however, suffer ﬁnancial loss if the Fund is unable to pay out. Investors do not have protection from an investor compensation or guarantee scheme. WHAT ARE THE COSTS? The Reduction in Yield (RIY) shows what impact the total costs you pay will have on the investment return you might get. The total costs take into account one-off, ongoing and incidental costs. The amounts shown here are the cumulative costs of the product itself, for three different holding periods. They include potential early exit penalties. The ﬁgures assume you invest £10,000. The ﬁgures are estimates and may change in the future.