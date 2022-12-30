NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE EU Key Information Document - Class A Shares (EU)

Purpose

This document provides you with key information about this investment product. It is not marketing material. The information is required by law to help you understand the nature, risks, costs, potential gains and losses of this product and to help you compare it with other products.

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED

PRODUCT

Product: NB Private Equity Partners Limited ("NBPE" or the "Fund") - Class A Shares (GBP) ISIN: GG00B1ZBD492 Regulator of the Manufacturer: NB Alternatives Advisers LLC is not supervised or authorised by any EU competent authority. Manufacturer: NB Alternatives Advisers, LLC (the "Manager"). Contact Details: visit www.nbprivateequitypartners.com or call +44 (0)1481.742.742 for further information Date of Production: 31 December 2022

You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difﬁcult to understand.

WHAT IS THIS PRODUCT?

Type: Ordinary voting shares in a closed-ended investment company registered in Guernsey and listed on the premium segment of the Ofﬁcial List of the FCA and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Objectives: NBPE's primary objective is to provide attractive returns on capital, which it seeks to achieve by investing (alongside a diversiﬁed group of high-quality private equity sponsors) primarily in the equity of target companies. NBPE leverages the strength of Neuberger Berman's platform, relationships, deal ﬂow and expertise to access the most attractive investment opportunities.

NBPE makes direct equity investments alongside leading private equity ﬁrms in their core areas of expertise and will therefore have a direct exposure to the underlying investments. The Fund seeks high quality businesses at reasonable investment valuations, working to achieve prudent diversiﬁcation by industry, geography, vintage year and sponsor. The Manager focuses on companies that are expected to beneﬁt from long-term structural growth trends and / or in businesses with low expected cyclicality, underpinned by a highly selective and responsible investment approach with a primary focus on investing in the U.S., the largest and deepest private equity market. The Fund has some exposure to income-oriented investments, which are primarily preferred securities, small balance loan portfolios as well as ﬁrst and second-lien debt; however, the Fund expects to re-invest realisation proceeds from these securities into direct equity investments over time. While NBPE is not strictly an ESG Fund (one with an impact investing mandate), the Investment Committee weighs ESG characteristics when considering potential investments. The Manager believes that incorporating ESG considerations throughout its investment process can potentially lead to more consistent and better investment outcomes by helping to identify both material risks and opportunities to drive value.

The Fund's investment returns are principally determined by distributions and repayments from, and capital returns achieved on a sale of, investments. The returns for investors in the Fund are principally determined by reference to dividends paid and the price at which the shares can be sold on the market. The objectives of the Fund are intended to be achieved over the long term. The Fund may borrow to purchase assets and this will magnify any gains and losses made by the Fund.

Intended

Retail Investor: The product is intended for institutional, professional and high net worth investors, private client fund managers and brokers who have knowledge and experience in investing in ﬁnancial markets and collective investment vehicles and are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of private equity and debt investments and who wish to invest for the long term in predominantly capital growth investments. Investors should have sufﬁcient resources both to invest in potentially illiquid securities and to be able to bear any losses (which may equal the whole amount invested) that may result from the investment.

Maturity: This product has no ﬁxed life.