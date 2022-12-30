NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE UK Key Information Document - Class A Shares (USD)

WHAT ARE THE RISKS AND WHAT COULD I GET IN RETURN?
Risk Indicator
The summary risk indicator is a guide to the level of risk of the Product compared to other products. It shows how likely it is that the Product will lose money because of movements in the market or because we are not able to pay you. We have
classiﬁed this Product as 6 out 7, which is a the second-highest risk class. This rates the
potential losses from future performance at a high level, and poor market conditions are
very likely to impact our capacity to pay you. This Product does not include any protection
from future market performance so you could lose some or all of your investment. If we are
not able to pay what is owed, you could lose your entire investment.
Be aware of currency risk. You will receive payments in a different currency,
The risk indicator assumes you keep the Product for
so the ﬁnal return you will get depends on the exchange rate between the two
5 years. The actual risk can vary signiﬁcantly if you
currencies. This risk is not considered in the indicator show above.
redeem at an early stage and you may get back less.
The following are some of the other risks materially relevant to the PRIIP which are not taken
into account in the summary risk indicator:
External market and economic risks; strategic risks; investment and portfolio performance
risks; liquidity management and foreign exchange exposure; operational risks such as key
personnel retention.
This product does not include any protection from future market performance so you could lose some or all of your investment. If we are not able to pay you what is owed, you could lose your entire investment.
INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
The main factors which are likely to affect future returns are the ability of the Investment Manager to identify private equity investment opportunities in which to invest; the willingness of partners to allow co-investment; the speed of capital deployment; the performance of underlying investments; and the ability to successfully exit investment positions. The Manager invests in a wide variety of private companies alongside various private equity managers. As a result, performance will depend on the talents of underlying sponsors and management teams; general capital-market risks and trading conditions in the underlying investments; interest rates on borrowing; and the ability of NBPE to manage liquidity across the portfolio of holdings. In addition, a majority of NBPE's investments are denominated in U.S. Dollars, so performance for Sterling-based investors will be affected to some extent by currency movements between the United States Dollar and Sterling.
As of 30 November 2022, the Fund has delivered an annualised total return of 10.8% since launch in July 2007, with an annualised risk level of 21.8%. During short-term periods of stress in the investment markets, the risk of the Fund will increase. The highest rolling one-year volatility was 49.5%.
WHAT COULD AFFECT MY RETURNS POSITIVELY?
Positive returns are impacted by: investment selection, the ability of private equity managers to implement value creation objectives, and ultimately exit a company through a sale or IPO. As at 30 November 2022 the portfolio's largest geographic exposure was in North America, the largest and deepest private equity market in the world. Investments are made along two core themes: long-term secular growth and businesses with low expected cyclicality. This includes exposure to Tech, Media & Telecom, Consumer & E-commerce, Industrial & Industrial Technology and Business and Financial Services. The degrees to which these themes and the companies within the portfolio are successful will ultimately determine the level of returns over time. Over the recommended holding period of ﬁve years, a favourable rolling ﬁve-year return was 24.6% per annum.
WHAT COULD AFFECT MY RETURNS NEGATIVELY?
Poor investment selection, execution and liquidity management by the Fund could negatively affect returns. In addition, during periods of adverse economic conditions, underlying investments may experience decreased revenues or challenging operational environments which may lead to ﬁnancial losses or difﬁculty in obtaining access to ﬁnancing, increased funding costs or meeting liabilities. Poor performance from sectors where the Fund has meaningful exposure is also likely to negatively impact returns. In addition, a deterioration in exchange rates between the United States Dollar and Sterling could negatively impact returns for Sterling-based investors. An unfavourable rolling one-year return for the Fund was -49.5%; over a the recommended holding period of ﬁve years, an unfavourable return was -3.1% per annum.
WHAT COULD HAPPEN IN SEVERELY ADVERSE MARKET CONDITIONS?
An adverse market condition was during the Covid-19 crisis when the Fund fell by 56.7% between February and March 2020, before recovering in January 2021. Under severely adverse market conditions, there is a risk that the value of the shares could reduce signiﬁcantly, potentially down to zero.
WHAT HAPPENS IF NB ALTERNATIVES ADVISERS, LLC IS UNABLE TO PAY OUT?
The manufacturer has no obligations to pay out. Investors may, however, suffer ﬁnancial loss if the Fund is unable to pay out. Investors do not have protection from an investor compensation or guarantee scheme.
WHAT ARE THE COSTS?