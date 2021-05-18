NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE April Monthly NAV Update 05/18/2021 | 02:07am EDT Send by mail :

FUND OBJECTIVE NB Private Equity Partners Limited ("NBPE" or the "Company") invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the "Investment Manager"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend. MANAGER COMMENTARY FUND MANAGER: NB ALTERNATIVES Over 30 years private equity investing experience

~$70 billion of commitments managed

Stable team with over 150 private equity professionals with global presence

LP in over 530 funds and 160+ limited partner advisory committee seats During April, NBPE received $42.4 million of distributions from direct equity investments. In addition, during April, Agiliti completed an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange and trades under the ticker "AGTI". In terms of new investments, NBPE funded $12.2 million to RealPage, a software and data analytics company for the real estate industry, alongside Thoma Bravo. NBPE also funded $2.8 million of follow-on investments to existing investments. Subsequent to this monthly reporting period, in early May, NBPE funded $12.5 million to two additional new investments, which are included in the unfunded commitment amounts. Approximately 35% of the valuation information in the April monthly is based on 31 March 2021 valuation information and an additional 14% is based on the closing share prices of public investments as of 30 April 2021. The Manager expects to receive additional first quarter valuation information in the coming weeks which will be incorporated into future monthly NAV estimates. PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY BALANCE SHEET DEVELOPMENT $ in millions $ in millions $50 $42.4 $1,200 $40 $49.1 ($5.9) $0.7 $1,158.3 $1,150 $30 $1,121.0 ($6.7) $20 $15.0 $42.4 $1,100 $10 $1,050 $15.0 $0 $1,000 Investments Realisations March 2021 Unrealised Unrealised (FX, Yield Income Other 2 April 2021 NAV Funds Direct Equity Investments Income Investments NAV (New Info) MTM & Public) (Incl. Accrued Cash & PIK) NET ASSET VALUE DEVELOPMENT ORDINARY SHARE INFORMATION ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) 30 April 2021 31 March 2021 Summary of NAV of Ordinary Shares (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Direct Investments Direct Equity Investments $1,191.5 $1,176.6 Income Investments $127.1 $126.5 Total Direct Investments $1,318.5 $1,303.1 Fund Investments $20.0 $19.2 Total Private Equity Investments $1,338.6 $1,322.2 Cash and Cash Equivalents $13.6 $10.7 Credit Facility Outstanding ($20.0) ($30.0) 2022 ZDP Share Liability ($83.0) ($82.4) 2024 ZDP Share Liability ($78.2) ($77.6) Net Other Assets (Liabilities), incl. Minority Interest ($12.8) ($21.8) Net Asset Value $1,158.2 $1,121.0 Net Asset Value per Share * $24.76 $23.97 Net Asset Value per Share Including Dividends in Period * $25.07 $24.28 Net Asset Value (GBP per Share) £17.88 £17.37 Closing Share Price £13.90 £11.60 Premium (Discount) (22.3%) (33.2%) Summary of Private Equity Exposure Estimated Fair Value of Private Equity Investments $1,338.6 $1,322.2 Adjusted Unfunded Private Equity Commitments ** $108.6 $98.4 Adjusted Total Private Equity Exposure $1,447.2 $1,420.6 Private Equity Investment Level 116% 118% Cash + Undrawn Committed Credit Facility $293.6 $280.7 Adjusted Commitment Cover Ratio ** 270% 285% Summary of ZDP Shares (£) Net Asset Value of the 2022 ZDP Shares *** £59.9 £59.7 2022 ZDP Net Asset Value per Share *** 119.88p 119.50p Closing Share Price for 2022 ZDP shares 121.00p 119.00p Premium (Discount) 0.9% (0.4%) Net Asset Value of the 2024 ZDP Shares *** £56.5 £56.3 2024 ZDP Net Asset Value per Share *** 112.91p 112.53p Closing Share Price for 2024 ZDP shares 114.50p 112.50p Premium (Discount) 1.4% (0.0%) Trading Symbol: NBPE / NBPU Exchange: LSE LSE Admission Date: 30 June 2009 Traded Currency: GBP; USD Bloomberg Ticker: NBPE LN, NBPU LN Reuters Ticker: NBPE.L, NBPU.L ISIN: GG00B1ZBD492 Common: 030991001 Semi-annual Dividends:3 $0.31 per share Annualised Dividend Yield:3 3.2% on share price, 2.5% on NAV ZDP SHARE INFORMATION (2022 / 2024) Trading Symbol: NBPP / NBPS Exchanges: LSE / LSE Admission Date: 16 September 2016 / 30 May 2018 Base Currency: GBP / GBP Bloomberg Ticker: NBPP:LN / NBPS:LN Reuters: NBPEO.L / NBPSo.L ISIN: GG00BD0FRW63 / GG00BD96PR19 SEDOL: BD0FRW6 / BD96PR1 GRY at Issuance: 4.0% / 4.25% Share Life: 30 September 2022 / 30 October 2024 Capital Entitlement: 126.74p / 130.63p As of 30 April 2021 (31 March 2021), there were 46,761,030 (46,761,030) class A ordinary shares outstanding. As of 30 April 2021 and 31 March 2021, there were 10,000 class B ordinary shares outstanding and 3,150,408 class A ordinary shares held in treasury.

Unfunded commitments are adjusted for amounts the Manager believes are unlikely to be called. As of 30 April 2021 (31 March 2021), unadjusted unfunded commitments were $129.0 million ($118.8 million), total private equity exposure was $1.5 billion ($1.4 billion) and the unadjusted commitment coverage ratio was 227.6% (236.4%).

As of 30 April 2021 there were 50,000,000 2022 ZDP and 50,000,000 2024 ZDP shares outstanding. Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding. Please see disclaimer on reverse For Professional Client Use Only NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED | 30 April 2021 (continued)1 ASSET CLASS AND INVESTMENT TYPE BY FAIR VALUE YEAR OF INVESTMENT BY FAIR VALUE 2019 2020 2021 Direct Equity 17% 9% 1% 2012 & Earlier Investments 2013 3% 89% 2% 2014 3% 2015 2018 6% 2016 23% 6% Income Investments Fund 9% Investments 2017 2% 29% GEOGRAPHY BY FAIR VALUE INDUSTRY BY FAIR VALUE Europe Information Industrials Technology 24% 17% 18% Trans. 1% Asia / ROW Other 4% 3% Business Healthcare Services 12% 11% Comm. / Media North America Financial 6% 73% Services Energy Consumer 11% 1% 19% Price Share Volume (000's) $30 600 $25 500 $20 400 $15 300 $10 200 $5 100 $0 0 Apr-20 Jul-20 Oct-20 Jan-21 Apr-21 Volume NAV per share NAV per share including dividends Price per share Note: As of 30 April 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. For Professional Client Use Only NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED | 30 April 2021 (continued)1 VALUATION METHODOLOGY It is expected that most of the investments in which the Company invests will meet the criteria set forth under FASB ASC 820 Fair Value Measurement ("ASC 820") permitting the use of the practical expedient to determine the fair value of the investments. ASC 820 provides that, in valuing alternative investments that do not have quoted market prices, but calculate NAV per share or equivalent, an investor may determine fair value by using the NAV reported to the investor by the underlying investment. To the extent ASC 820 is applicable to an investment, the Manager will value the Company's investment based primarily on the value reported to the Company by the investment or by the lead investor of a direct co-investment as of each quarter- end, as determined by the investments in accordance with its own valuation policies. The Company generally uses the NAV reported by the investments as a primary input in its valuation; however, adjustments to the reported NAV may be made based on various factors, including, but not limited to, the attributes of the interest held, including the rights and obligations, any restrictions or illiquidity on such interest, any potential clawbacks by the investments and the fair value of the investments' investment portfolio or other assets and liabilities. The valuation process for investments categorized in Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy is completed on a quarterly basis and is designed to subject the valuation of Level 3 investments to an appropriate level of consistency, oversight and review. The Investment Manager has ultimate responsibility for the valuation process and the fair value of investments reported in the financial statements. The Investment Manager performs initial and ongoing investment monitoring and valuation assessments. In determining the fair value of investments, the Investment Manager reviews periodic investor reports and interim and annual audited financial statements received from the investments, reviews material quarter over quarter changes in valuation, and assess the impact of macro market factors on the performance of the investments. Debt investments made on a primary basis are generally carried at cost plus accrued interest, if any. Investments made through the secondary market are generally marked based on market quotations, to the extent available, and the manager will take into account current pricing and liquidity of the security. For primary issuance debt investments, the Manager estimates the enterprise value of each portfolio company and compares such amount to the total amount of the company's debt as well as the level of debt senior to the Company's interest. Estimates of enterprise value are based on a specific measure (such as EBITDA, free cash flow, net income, book value or NAV) believed to be most relevant for the given company and compares this metric in relation to comparable company valuations (market trading and transactions) based on the same metric. In determining the enterprise value, the Manager will further consider the companies' acquisition price, credit metrics, historical and projected operational and performance, liquidity as well as industry trends, general economic conditions, scale and competitive advantages along with other factors deemed relevant. Valuation adjustments are made if estimated enterprise value does not support the value of the debt security the Company is invested in and securities senior to the Company's position. If the principal repayment of debt and any accrued interest is supported by the enterprise value analysis described above, the Manager will next consider current market conditions including pricing quotations for the same security and yields for similar investments. For investments made on a secondary basis, to the extent market quotations for the security are available, the Manager will take into account current pricing and liquidity. Liquidity may be estimated by the spread between bid and offer prices and other available measures of market liquidity, including number and size of recent trades and liquidity scores. If the Manager believes market yields for similar investments have changed substantially since the pricing of the security, the Manager will perform a discounted cash flow analysis, based on the expected future cash flows of the debt securities and current market rates. The Manager will also consider the maturity of the investment, compliance with covenants and ability to pay cash interest when estimating the fair value of debt investments. TRADING VOLUME During the month of April, NBPE's aggregate trading volume on the London Stock Exchange and over-the-counter trading platforms was 2,294,173 Class A ordinary shares, which represents an average daily trading volume of approximately 115,603 Class A ordinary shares. INVESTMENT MANAGER REGISTERED OFFICE NB Alternatives Advisers LLC Email: IR_NBPE@nb.com NB Private Equity Partners Limited St. Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4LY 325 N. Saint Paul Street Tel: +1.214.647.9593 PO BOX 286, Floor 2 Channel Islands Suite 4900 Fax:+1.214.647.9501 Trafalgar Court, Les Banques Tel.+44-(0)1481.742.742 Dallas, TX 75201 www.nbprivateequitypartners.com Fax.+44-(0)1481.722.699 Figures provided are unaudited and subject to change. Certain numbers may not total due to rounding. Other includes realised gains, investment income not classified as yield income, expenses, the ZDP liability and value changes to other assets, liabilities and shareholders equity. NBPE declared a $0.31 per Share dividend on 28 January 2021 that was paid on 26 February 2021. On an annualised basis, this dividend payment represents a dividend yield of 2.5% based on the estimated 30 April 2021 NAV and 3.2% based on the London Stock Exchange closing price of £13.90 on 30 April 2021. The diversification analysis by asset class and investment type is based on the fair value of underlying direct/co-investments and fund investments. The diversification analysis by year of investment, geography and industry is based on the diversification of underlying portfolio company investments at fair value as estimated by the Investment Manager. The year of investment is calculated at the portfolio company level and is defined as the date of capital deployment into a particular underlying investment. The diversification by year of investment also includes an allocation of net cash flows and valuation adjustments made since financial statements were last received from the investment sponsor. Accordingly, the actual diversification of the Company's investment portfolio and the diversification of the Company's investment portfolio on an ongoing basis may vary from the foregoing information. Included in the year of investment pie chart is a re-attribution of cash flows attributable to NB Investment Programs which shifted 3% of the value from 2016 (the date of the fund commitment) to 2020 (the date of the underlying commitment). Direct equity investment diversification includes all equity, including associated equity from income investments. Based on 30 April 2021 GBP/USD FX of $1.385 and 31 March 2021 GBP/USD FX of $1.380. This document is not intended to be an investment advertisement or sales instrument; it constitutes neither an offer nor an attempt to solicit offers for the securities described herein. This report was prepared using financial information contained in NBPE's books and records as of the reporting date. This information is believed to be accurate but has not been audited by a third party. This report describes past performance, which may not be indicative of future results. None of NBPE or the Investment Manager accepts any liability for actions taken on the basis of the information provided. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. For Professional Client Use Only Attachments Original document

