NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Publishes Monthly NAV Update

Portfolio Valuation

The value of NBPE's portfolio as of 30 April 2021 was based on the following information2:

19% of the portfolio fair value was valued as of 30 April 2021

14% in public securities 3 5% in private direct debt investments

35% of the portfolio fair value was valued as of 31 March 2021

35% in private direct investments

46% of the portfolio fair value was valued as of 31 December 2020

45% in private direct equity investments 1% in fund investments



Manager Commentary

During April, NBPE received $42.4 million of distributions from direct equity investments. In addition, during April, Agiliti completed an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange and trades under the ticker "AGTI".

In terms of new investments, NBPE funded $12.2 million to RealPage, a software and data analytics company for the real estate industry, alongside Thoma Bravo. NBPE also funded $2.8 million of follow-on investments to existing investments. Subsequent to this monthly reporting period, in early May, NBPE funded $12.5 million to two additional new investments, which are included in the unfunded commitment amounts.

Approximately 35% of the valuation information in the April monthly is based on 31 March 2021 valuation information and an additional 14% is based on the closing share prices of public investments as of 30 April 2021. The Manager expects to receive additional first quarter valuation information in the coming weeks which will be incorporated into future monthly NAV estimates.

For further information, please contact:

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the "Investment Manager"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77