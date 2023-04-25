Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NB Private Equity Partners Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBPE   GG00B1ZBD492

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED

(NBPE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:46:49 2023-04-25 am EDT
1516.06 GBX   +0.80%
08:54aNB Private Equity hails "resilient" performance despite declines
AN
02:28aNb Private Equity Partners : NBPE Announces Annual Financial Report and March Monthly NAV
PU
02:28aNb Private Equity Partners : NBPE Financial Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NB Private Equity hails "resilient" performance despite declines

04/25/2023 | 08:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - NB Private Equity Partners Ltd on Tuesday said its performance in 2022 was resilient, but net assess value has slipped further since the new year began.

Shares in NB Private Equity were up 0.8% at 1,516.06 pence in London on Tuesday.

The Guernsey-headquartered private equity investor is managed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC, a New York-headquartered investment management firm.

NB Private Equity said NAV per share on December 31 was USD28.38, down 7.5% from USD30.76 at the same time a year prior. NAV per share at March 31 was down further to USD28.20, though this was a 0.4% increase from USD28.09 at February 28.

Peter Von Lehe, Neuberger Berman's head of investment solutions and strategy, said that the NAV decline was due to "a decline in value of our publicly listed holdings and foreign exchange headwinds".

However, he commented: "Against challenging markets and macro-economic headwinds, we believe NBPE’s performance has been resilient, both from a net asset value perspective and with respect to the overall operating performance of our underlying portfolio companies."

NB Private Equity paid dividends of USD0.94 per share in 2022, up from USD0.72 in 2021.

NB Private Equity said it was "Well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities", having a "robust" USD308.0 million of available liquidity consisting of USD8.0 million in cash and USD300.0 million of undrawn credit line.

Neuberger Berman's managing director, Paul Daggett, said that NB Private Equity's performance "speaks to the advantages of maintaining diversification and investing across our key themes".

"As demonstrated by our private company performance, private equity’s ability to respond quickly to market forces, whether those be opportunities or threats, should continue to create the opportunity for value creation, and we believe NBPE’s portfolio is well positioned to generate growth over the long-term," he added.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
08:54aNB Private Equity hails "resilient" performance despite declines
AN
02:28aNb Private Equity Partners : NBPE Announces Annual Financial Report and March Monthly NAV
PU
02:28aNb Private Equity Partners : NBPE Financial Report
PU
02:01aNBPE Announces Audited 2022 Results and 31 March 2023 Est. NAV
GL
04/18NBPE - Notice of Results
GL
04/14Nb Private Equity Partners Limited : Correction of Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
04/14Nb Private Equity Partners Limited : Correction of Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
03/21NB Private Equity net asset value falls month-on-month
AN
03/21NBPE Announces 28 February 2023 NAV Update
GL
03/21NBPE Announces 28 February 2023 NAV Update
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5,73 M - -
Net income 2021 462 M - -
Net Debt 2021 45,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,87x
Yield 2021 3,89%
Capitalization 876 M 876 M -
EV / Sales 2020 98,8x
EV / Sales 2021 212x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NB Private Equity Partners Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,04
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
William J. Maltby Chairman
John Martyn Falla Independent Non-Executive Director
Louisa Symington-Mill Independent Non-Executive Director
Wilken von Hodenberg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Trudi Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED-6.00%876
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.46%10 053
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.7.20%5 275
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-3.85%3 866
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-7.79%3 835
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.67%3 777
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer