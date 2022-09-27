Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NB Private Equity Partners Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBPE   GG00B1ZBD492

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED

(NBPE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-26 am EDT
1550.00 GBX    0.00%
02:01aNBPE Announces 2022 ZDP Repayment Date
GL
09/21Nb Private Equity : Interim Results and 31 August 2022 NAV Estimate
GL
09/21Nb Private Equity : Interim Results and 31 August 2022 NAV Estimate
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NBPE Announces 2022 ZDP Repayment Date

09/27/2022 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces the 2022 Zero Dividend Preference Shares (“2022 ZDPs”) will be repaid on 30 September 2022. Shareholders of the 2022 ZDPs will receive a final capital entitlement of 126.74 pence per 2022 ZDP, based on a record date of 23 September 2022.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations          +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications    +44 (0)20 3995 6673

Charles Gorman                        nbpe@kl-communications.com
Luke Dampier
Charlotte Francis

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,500 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $418 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

 


All news about NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
02:01aNBPE Announces 2022 ZDP Repayment Date
GL
09/21Nb Private Equity : Interim Results and 31 August 2022 NAV Estimate
GL
09/21Nb Private Equity : Interim Results and 31 August 2022 NAV Estimate
AQ
09/15Nb Private Equity : Capital Markets Day
GL
09/15Nb Private Equity : Capital Markets Day
AQ
08/24Nb Private Equity Partners : NBPE Announces 31 July 2022 Monthly NAV Update
PU
08/24Nb Private Equity Partners : NAV TR +0.1% in July 2022
GL
08/24Nb Private Equity Partners : NAV TR +0.1% in July 2022
GL
08/23Nb Private Equity Partners : NBPE Fact Sheet - July 2022 PDF (299.46 KB)
PU
07/19Nb Private Equity Partners : 2H Dividend of $0.47 Declared & June Monthly NAV Update
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 5,73 M - -
Net income 2021 462 M - -
Net Debt 2021 45,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,87x
Yield 2021 3,89%
Capitalization 725 M 785 M -
EV / Sales 2020 77,6x
EV / Sales 2021 159x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NB Private Equity Partners Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,77 $
Average target price 22,14 $
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Managers and Directors
John Martyn Falla Independent Non-Executive Director
Louisa Symington-Mill Independent Non-Executive Director
Wilken von Hodenberg Senior Independent Director
Trudi Clark Independent Director
William J. Maltby Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED-16.22%785
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-19.92%8 865
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-16.81%5 243
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED1.93%3 854
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-5.89%3 678
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-16.01%3 441