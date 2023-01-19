Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NB Private Equity Partners Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBPE   GG00B1ZBD492

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED

(NBPE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:06 2023-01-18 am EST
1660.00 GBX   +0.61%
02:01aNBPE Announces 31 December 2022 Monthly NAV
GL
02:01aNBPE Announces 31 December 2022 Monthly NAV
GL
01/12Nb Private Equity : 1H 2023 Dividend of $0.47 per Share
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NBPE Announces 31 December 2022 Monthly NAV

01/19/2023 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

19 January 2023

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 31 December 2022 Monthly Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate.

Highlights (as of 31 December 2022)

  • NAV per share of $27.94 (£23.23)
  • (8.9%) NAV total return (“TR”) during 2022, with performance impacted by quoted holdings and FX movements
  • $143 million of announced realisations during 2022
  • $307 million of available liquidity
As of 31 December 2022YTD3 years5 years10 years
NAV TR (USD)(8.9%)60.1%86.4%226.1%
MSCI World TR (USD)(17.7%)17.3%38.2%146.4%
     
Share price TR (GBP)(9.7%)49.8%87.3%400.8%
FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)0.3%7.1%15.5%88.2%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Business review (as of 31 December 2022)

NAV performance during the month driven by:

  • 0.7% NAV increase ($10 million) from positive FX movements, primarily attributable to changes in the EUR/USD rate
  • 0.4% NAV decrease ($5 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which constitute 12% of portfolio fair value)
  • 0.2% NAV decrease ($3 million) from the receipt of additional third quarter private company valuation information
  • 0.2% NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to changes in the Zero Dividend Preference share (ZDP) liability and expense accruals

$143 million of announced realisations from the portfolio in 20221

  • Seven full or partial sales announced in 2022 include: the remaining assets of Telxius, the announced full sales of Leaseplan and Omega Environmental Technologies, the final sale of public shares of Fiserv, the partial realisation of MHS Global, the sale of Stratus Technologies and the partial sale of an additional transaction which was signed in June and closed in August 20222

$41 million invested in two transactions in 2022

  • $26 million invested in True Potential, a wealth management technology platform
  • $15 million re-invested in an undisclosed investment

$307 million of available liquidity

  • $7 million of cash and $300 million of undrawn credit facility
  • A further $27 million of proceeds from previously announced realisations expected in the coming months

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 December 2022 was based on the following information:

  • 15% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2022
    • 12% in public securities
    • 3% in private direct investments
  • 85% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2022
    • 84% in private direct investments
    • 1% in private fund investments

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations          +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications    +44 (0)20 3995 6673

Charles Gorman                        nbpe@kl-communications.com
Luke Dampier
Charlotte Francis

Supplementary Information (as of 31 December 2022)

Company NameVintageLead SponsorSectorFair Value ($m)% of FV
Constellation Automotive2019TDR CapitalBusiness Services                        69.7 5.1%
Action20203iConsumer                        60.1 4.4%
USI2017KKRFinancial Services                        48.0 3.5%
Advisor Group2019Reverence CapitalFinancial Services                        46.0 3.3%
AutoStore (OB.AUTO)2019THLIndustrials                        44.9 3.3%
Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI)2019THLHealthcare                        40.8 3.0%
Material Handling Systems2017THLIndustrials                        39.7 2.9%
Kroll2020Further Global / Stone PointFinancial Services                        34.7 2.5%
Cotiviti2018Veritas CapitalHealthcare                        34.5 2.5%
Business Services Company*2017Not DisclosedBusiness Services                        32.4 2.3%
BeyondTrust2018Francisco PartnersTechnology / IT                        29.4 2.1%
Marquee Brands2014Neuberger BermanConsumer                        27.6 2.0%
GFL (NYSE: GFL)2019BC PartnersBusiness Services                        27.3 2.0%
Branded Toy Company*2017Not DisclosedConsumer                        26.5 1.9%
Stubhub2020Neuberger BermanConsumer                        26.4 1.9%
Engineering2020NB Renaissance / Bain CapitalTechnology / IT                        24.7 1.8%
True Potential2022CinvenFinancial Services                        24.4 1.8%
Addison Group2021Trilantic Capital PartnersBusiness Services                        24.3 1.8%
Auctane2021Thoma BravoTechnology / IT                        23.5 1.7%
Branded Cities Network2017Shamrock CapitalCommunications / Media                        23.4 1.7%
Petsmart / Chewy (NYSE: CHWY)2015BC PartnersConsumer                        22.0 1.6%
Solenis2021Platinum EquityIndustrials                        21.5 1.6%
Excelitas2017AEA InvestorsIndustrials                        21.5 1.6%
Monroe Engineering2021AEA InvestorsIndustrials                        21.3 1.5%
Staples2017Sycamore PartnersBusiness Services                        21.2 1.5%
Bylight2017Sagewind PartnersTechnology / IT                        20.6 1.5%
Accedian2017Bridge Growth PartnersTechnology / IT                        20.6 1.5%
FV Hospital2017Quadria CapitalHealthcare                        17.7 1.3%
Renaissance Learning2018Francisco PartnersTechnology / IT                        17.0 1.2%
Leaseplan2016TDR CapitalFinancial Services                        16.4 1.2%
Total Top 30 Investments                         $908.2 65.9%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography% of Portfolio
North America72%
Europe24%
Asia / Rest of World4%
Total Portfolio100%
  
Industry% of Portfolio
Tech, Media & Telecom21%
Consumer / E-commerce20%
Industrials / Industrial Technology16%
Business Services14%
Financial Services14%
Healthcare10%
Other4%
Energy1%
Total Portfolio100%
  
Vintage Year% of Portfolio
2014 & Earlier5%
20152%
20167%
201725%
201819%
201917%
202011%
202111%
20223%
Total Portfolio100%


About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 26 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,600 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation, since last assessed, that was awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. In the 2021 PRI Assessment, the firm obtained the highest possible scoring for its overarching approach to ESG investment and stewardship, and integration across asset classes. The firm manages $427 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

 



1 $120 million of cash from realisations received through 31 December 2022, of which $17 million was attributable to a sale announced in 2021, but received in 2022. NBPE expects total additional net cash from these realisations of $27 million.

2 Additional transaction represents an aggregate gross value to NBPE of approximately $33 million, of which NBPE received approximately $12 million in cash and NBPE elected to roll a total of approximately $21 million in value. The transaction closed in August 2022 and NBPE received the cash in October 2022.


Attachment



© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
02:01aNBPE Announces 31 December 2022 Monthly NAV
GL
02:01aNBPE Announces 31 December 2022 Monthly NAV
GL
01/12Nb Private Equity : 1H 2023 Dividend of $0.47 per Share
GL
01/12Nb Private Equity : 1H 2023 Dividend of $0.47 per Share
AQ
01/12NB Private Equity Partners Limited Declares Dividend for the First Half of Year 2023, P..
CI
2022Nb Private Equity Partners : NBPE UK Key Information Document - 2024 ZDP Shares (EU)
PU
2022Nb Private Equity Partners : NBPE UK Key Information Document - Class A Shares (USD)
PU
2022Nb Private Equity Partners : NBPE UK Key Information Document - Class A Shares (EU)
PU
2022Nb Private Equity Partners : NBPE UK Key Information Document - Class A Shares (UK)
PU
2022Nb Private Equity Partners : NBPE EU Key Information Document - Class A Shares (EU)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5,73 M - -
Net income 2021 462 M - -
Net Debt 2021 45,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,87x
Yield 2021 3,89%
Capitalization 960 M 960 M -
EV / Sales 2020 98,8x
EV / Sales 2021 212x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NB Private Equity Partners Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,53 $
Average target price 22,14 $
Spread / Average Target 7,84%
Managers and Directors
William J. Maltby Chairman
John Martyn Falla Independent Non-Executive Director
Louisa Symington-Mill Independent Non-Executive Director
Wilken von Hodenberg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Trudi Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED3.75%960
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION2.27%9 973
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.8.06%5 371
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC1.95%4 195
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-0.62%3 963
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND5.43%3 809