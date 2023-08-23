THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

23 August 2023

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 31 July 2023 Monthly Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate.





Highlights ( as of 3 1 July 202 3 )

NAV per share of $28.79 (£22.38), a 2.9% increase during the month 1

Main driver of performance was an increase in private valuations from the receipt of 30 June 2023 valuation information

Of information received so far, aggregate private companies valuations are up 2.4% on a constant currency basis in the second quarter of 2023

Approximately 70% of the portfolio valued based on 30 June 2023 or 31 July 2023 valuations

Solenis closed the $4.6 billion acquisition of Diversey in July, combining two industry leaders in adjacent but highly complementary markets; NBPE invested a further $10 million to support the transaction

Realisations of Accedian and FV Hospital announced, estimated to generate approximately $40 million of proceeds, taking total year to date realisations announced to $97 million

8,400 shares repurchased during the month of July, accretive to NAV per share by less than $0.01

NBPE continues to be well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities - $297 million of available liquidity2





As of 31July 2023 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 4.9%



4.7%

4.7% 72.9%

20.0% 88.8%

13.6% 230.9%

12.7% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 19.3%



14.1%

14.1% 41.2%

12.2% 58.7%

9.7% 156.7%

9.9% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised 1.9%



3.9%

3.9% 98.4%

25.6% 80.4%

12.5% 298.1%

14.8% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 5.3%



6.1%

6.1% 41.8%

12.3% 18.1%

3.4% 71.1%

5.5%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.





Portfolio Update to 3 1 July 2023

NAV performance during the month driven by:

2.5% NAV increase ($33 million) from the receipt of 30 June 2023 private company valuation information

0.0% NAV increase ($1 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which constitute 14% of portfolio fair value)

0.5% NAV increase ($7 million) from positive FX movements, primarily attributable to changes in the EUR/USD rate

1.7% NAV decrease ($22 million) related to the accrual of the 31 August 2023 dividend payment

0.2% NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to changes in the Zero Dividend Preference share (ZDP) liability and expense accruals



$10 million follow-on investment in Solenis to support transformative M&A, with the acquisition of Diversey

Solenis, an industry leading provider of chemicals and services to water intensive industries, has acquired Diversey, a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning products and technology

The acquisition increases Solenis’ suite of solutions to span consumer, institutional, industrial, food and beverage, and pool water markets making Solenis a more diversified company with significantly increased scale, broader global reach and the ability to offer a 'one-stop shop' suite of solutions to address water management, cleaning and hygiene issues on a global basis

Solenis is now NBPE’s 6 th largest portfolio company, valued at $49 million (3% of NAV)

largest portfolio company, valued at $49 million (3% of NAV) NBPE’s new investment in Solenis takes total year-to-date investment to $19 million

Robust liquidity – $57million of proceeds received year-to-date and two additional announced pending realisations which are expected to close in the coming months1

The recently announced pending realisations of Accedian and FV Hospital are estimated to generate approximately $40 million of total proceeds and are expected to close in the coming months 3

$297 million of available liquidity ($2 million of cash, $295 million of undrawn credit facility), excluding the above pending realisations

NBPE’s investment policy has been amended to facilitate efficient cash management in relation to the minimum draw requirement on its revolving credit facility4



Clarificatory amendment to investment policy facilitates flexibility for short term cash management options



Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 July 2023 was based on the following information:

17% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 July 2023 14% in public securities 3% in private direct investments

53% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2023 53% in private direct investments

30% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 March 2023 30% in private direct investments







1After adjusting for the accrued dividend payable.

2 Not accounting for the above-mentioned pending realisations and any near-term drawn down under NBPE’s credit facility as set out below.

3Pending realisations are subject to customary closing conditions. No assurances can be given that the referenced transactions will ultimately close.

4NBPE directors have resolved to make a clarificatory amendment to the cash management section of NBPE’s Investment Policy as follows: “In addition to the investments referred to above, the Company may also hold cash and may temporarily invest such cash in cash equivalents, money market instruments, government securities, asset-backed securities and other investment grade securities, pending investment in private equity related assets or opportunistic investments or otherwise for efficient portfolio management.”





Supplementary Information (as of 3 1 July 202 3 )

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 77.7 5.4% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 61.7 4.2% Advisor Group 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 56.8 3.9% USI 2017 KKR Financial Services 54.0 3.7% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 51.7 3.6% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 49.0 3.4% Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) 2019 THL Healthcare 42.9 3.0% Material Handling Systems 2017 THL Industrials 37.9 2.6% Cotiviti 2018 Veritas Capital Healthcare 37.0 2.5% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 32.7 2.3% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 32.6 2.2% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 31.9 2.2% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 30.1 2.1% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 29.8 2.1% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 29.0 2.0% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 28.3 2.0% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 26.5 1.8% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer 26.4 1.8% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 25.6 1.8% Engineering 2020 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Technology / IT 25.5 1.8% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 23.9 1.7% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 23.9 1.6% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 22.9 1.6% Excelitas 2017 AEA Investors Industrials 21.9 1.5% Accedian 2017 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 21.3 1.5% Branded Toy Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Consumer 21.2 1.5% Renaissance Learning 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 20.0 1.4% Solace Systems 2016 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 19.8 1.4% Petsmart / Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) 2015 BC Partners Consumer 18.3 1.3% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 17.9 1.2% Total Top 30 Investments 998.4 68.8%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 73% Europe 23% Asia / Rest of World 4% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 21% Consumer / E-commerce 19% Industrials / Industrial Technology 18% Business Services 12% Financial Services 14% Healthcare 10% Other 5% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2015 & Earlier 7% 2016 6% 2017 24% 2018 18% 2019 17% 2020 12% 2021 12% 2022 3% 2023 1% Total Portfolio 100%





About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. Neuberger Berman’s investment philosophy is founded on active management, engaged ownership and fundamental research, including industry-leading research into material environmental, social and governance factors. Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms. With offices in 26 countries, the firm’s diverse team has over 2,750 professionals. For nine consecutive years, Neuberger Berman has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm manages $443 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.



NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

