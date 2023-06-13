NBPE Announces 31 May 2023 NAV Update

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

13 June 2023

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 31 May 2023 Monthly Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate.

Highlights ( as of 3 1 May 202 3 )

NAV per share of $28.15 (£22.71), a 0.4% decrease during the month

Two main drivers in the month were an increase in quoted holdings, offset by negative FX movements

99% of the valuation information as of 31 March 2023 or 31 May 2023

On a constant currency basis, private valuations received to date, in aggregate, were up 0.6% in Q1 2023 from Q4 2022

NBPE continues to be well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities - $306 million of available liquidity





As of 31 May 2023 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 0.9%



(1.5%)

(1.5%) 79.4%

21.5% 88.6%

13.5% 224.5%

12.5% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 8.8%



2.6%

2.6% 38.6%

11.5% 49.2%

8.3% 140.5%

9.2% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised (0.8%)



7.3%

7.3% 100.9%

26.2% 93.0%

14.1% 293.6%

14.7% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 1.6% 0.4%

0.4% 33.9%

10.2% 15.2%

2.9% 67.5%

5.3%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Portfolio Update to 31 May 2023

NAV performance during the month driven by:

0.9% NAV increase ($12 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which constitute 13% of portfolio fair value)

0.9% NAV decrease ($11 million) from negative FX movements, primarily attributable to changes in the EUR/USD rate

Excluding FX, 0.3% NAV decrease ($4 million) from the receipt of first quarter private company valuation information received during the month of May; including previous received Q1 valuations, private company valutions up by 0.6% in Q1 2023 from Q4 2022

0.1% NAV decrease ($1 million) attributable to changes in the Zero Dividend Preference share (ZDP) liability and expense accruals

Robust liquidity – $41 million of proceeds received year to date and well positioned to take advantage of opportunities

$306 million of available liquidity ($6 million of cash, $300 million of undrawn credit facility)

Pro forma for expected cash receipts from realisations in June 2023, NBPE expects total cash realisations to be $55 million

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 May 2023 was based on the following information:

17% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 May 2023 13% in public securities 4% in private direct investments

82% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 March 2023 81% in private direct investments 1% in private funds

1% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 December 2022 1% in private investments



Supplementary Information (as of 3 1 May 202 3 )

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 68.7 4.9% Advisor Group 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 54.2 3.9% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 51.8 3.7% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 50.0 3.6% USI 2017 KKR Financial Services 50.0 3.6% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2019 BC Partners Business Services 41.0 2.9% Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) 2019 THL Healthcare 40.9 2.9% Material Handling Systems 2017 THL Industrials 37.9 2.7% Cotiviti 2018 Veritas Capital Healthcare 36.2 2.6% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 35.2 2.5% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 32.6 2.3% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 32.1 2.3% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 29.6 2.1% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 28.9 2.1% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 28.3 2.0% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 26.6 1.9% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer 26.4 1.9% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 25.4 1.8% Engineering 2020 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Technology / IT 24.7 1.8% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 24.7 1.8% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 23.9 1.7% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 22.6 1.6% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 22.4 1.6% Excelitas 2017 AEA Investors Industrials 21.9 1.6% Branded Toy Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Consumer 21.2 1.5% Accedian 2017 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 20.6 1.5% FV Hospital 2017 Quadria Capital Healthcare 20.5 1.5% Renaissance Learning 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 19.8 1.4% Leaseplan 2016 TDR Capital Financial Services 17.5 1.3% Solace Systems 2016 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 17.2 1.2% Total Top 30 Investments 952.7 68.2%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 73% Europe 23% Asia / Rest of World 4% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 21% Consumer / E-commerce 19% Industrials / Industrial Technology 16% Business Services 13% Financial Services 15% Healthcare 10% Other 5% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2014 & Earlier 5% 2015 1% 2016 8% 2017 25% 2018 17% 2019 20% 2020 11% 2021 11% 2022 2% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 26 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,600 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation, since last assessed, that was awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. In the 2021 PRI Assessment, the firm obtained the highest possible scoring for its overarching approach to ESG investment and stewardship, and integration across asset classes. The firm manages $436 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2023. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

