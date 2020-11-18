Log in
NB Private Equity Partners Limited    NBPE   GG00B1ZBD492

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED

(NBPE)
End-of-day quote Euronext Amsterdam - 12/18
12.75 USD   -6.59%
02:05aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Publishes Investor Presentation
PU
02:05aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - November 2020
PU
02:00aNB PRIVATE EQUITY : Investor Presentation
AQ
NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Investor Presentation - November 2020

11/18/2020 | 02:05am EST

NB Private Equity Partners Investor Presentation

November 2020

THIS PRESENTATION CONTAINS FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

THIS PRESENTATION HAS BEEN CREATED WITH THE BEST AVAILABLE INFORMATION AT THIS TIME. INFORMATION FLOW IN THE PRIVATE EQUITY ASSET CLASS OFTEN LAGS FOR SEVERAL MONTHS. THE PRESENTATION CONTAINS A LARGE AMOUNT OF FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS, PROJECTIONS AND PRO FORMA INFORMATION BASED UPON THAT AVAILABLE INFORMATION. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT THOSE STATEMENTS, PROJECTIONS AND PRO FORMA NUMBERS WILL BE CORRECT; ALL OF THEM ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE AS THE UNDERLYING INFORMATION DEVELOPS.

THE INFORMATION IN THIS PRESENTATION IS PRIMARILY BASED ON THE 31 OCTOBER 2020 MONTHLY ESTIMATE IN WHICH 43% OF THE PRIVATE EQUITY FAIR VALUE IS BASED ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 PRIVATE VALUATION INFORMATION, 43% IS BASED ON 30 JUNE 2020 VALUATION INFORMATION, 1% IS BASED ON 31 JULY 2020 VALUATION INFORMATION AND 13% IS BASED ON 31 OCTOBER (7% IN PUBLIC SECURITIES AND 6% IN ROLLED FORWARD DEBT POSITIONS).

NBPE Overview

NBPE invests directly in private equity backed companies and is listed on the London Stock Exchange

Key Highlights

Value Proposition

Listing Date: 2007

Market Capitalisation (16/11/20): £505.1m

Net Asset Value (NAV): $893.8m

NAV per Share: $19.11 (£14.78)

NAV Total Return USD / GBP 1 year: 4.9% / 4.9%

3 year: 24.4% / 27.7%

Share Price Total Return USD / GBP 1 year: (5.2%) / (5.2%)

3 year: 10.9% / 13.8%

2020 Avg. Daily Trading Volume: ~49k shares per day

Current Share Price (16/11/20): £10.80 (~25% discount)

Dividend Yield (on Current Share Price): 4.1%

Direct private equity portfolio constructed primarily through equity co-investments

Investments sourced through Neuberger Berman's ~$90 billion private equity business alongside over 50 high quality private equity firms

Goal of capital appreciation from equity investments and income through bi-annual dividend

Fee efficient strategy: no second layer of management fees or carried interest on vast majority of direct investments1

Strong Historic Performance

Note: NBPE data as of 31 October 2020 based on the monthly NAV estimate; numbers may not sum due to rounding. All performance figures assume re-investment of dividends at NAV or closing share price on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown and are not annualised returns; share price return data based on the London Stock Exchange. Average trading volume represents daily average across London Stock Exchange and over-the-counter trading platforms.

1. Approximately 96% of the direct investment portfolio (measured on 31 October 2020 fair value) is on a no management fee, no carry basis to underlying third-party GPs.

1. Approximately 96% of the direct investment portfolio (measured on 31 October 2020 fair value) is on a no management fee, no carry basis to underlying third-party GPs. Key Information Document is available on NBPE's website.

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Manager Overview

Over $90 billion across private equity strategies

Co-investments

• 30+ years as a private market investor

Primaries

$19 bn(1)

• Committed ~$10 billion annually to private

$26 bn(1)

markets over the past 3 years

Over $90

Secondaries

• Unique position in the private market

Billion

ecosystem

$12 bn(1)

• ESG-integrated in private equity investing

Direct Private Credit

since 2007 and awarded an A+ Top Score in

the most recent UN-supported Principles for

Direct Specialty

$6 bn

Responsible Investment (PRI) assessment

Strategies

• A recognized private equity manager within

$7 bn

GP Manager Stakes

the industry

$22 bn

_______________________

Note: As of June 30, 2020. Represents aggregate committed capital since inception in 1987, including commitments in the process of documentation or finalization.

1. Includes estimated allocations of dry powder for diversified portfolios consisting of primaries, secondaries, and co-investments. Therefore, amounts may vary depending on how mandates are invested over time.

1. Includes estimated allocations of dry powder for diversified portfolios consisting of primaries, secondaries, and co-investments. Therefore, amounts may vary depending on how mandates are invested over time.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 07:04:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12,5 M - -
Net income 2019 77,9 M - -
Net Debt 2019 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 7,78x
Yield 2019 4,47%
Capitalization 596 M 596 M -
EV / Sales 2018 44,6x
EV / Sales 2019 62,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 87,1%
NameTitle
William J. Maltby Chairman
Peter J. Von Lehe Director, Head-Investment Solutions & Strategy
John Martyn Falla Independent Non-Executive Director
Trudi Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Wilken Freiherr von Hodenberg Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED0.00%596
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-13.46%6 762
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-5.60%3 452
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.03%2 609
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-25.28%2 313
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-31.16%2 074
