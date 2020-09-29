NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

NB Private Equity Partners Limited
Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Wilken von Hodenberg, a Director of the Company, has purchased 3,882 Class 'A' Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company has also been advised that Yvonne von Hodenberg, a person closely associated with Wilken von Hodenberg, has purchased 3,882 Ordinary Shares in the Company.
Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
|
Wilken von Hodenberg
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
|
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission
allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
|
NB Private Equity Partners Limited
b)
LEI
|
213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
4
Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
|
been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each - A Shares
|
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
GG00B1ZBD492
b)
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 9.60
3,882
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
3,882
- Price
|
GBP 9.60 pence per share
- Principal Amount
|
GBP 37,267.20
e)
Date of the transaction
|
24 September 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
associated
a)
Name
|
Yvonne von Hodenberg
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
|
Yvonne von Hodenberg is a person closely associated with
|
|
Wilken von Hodenberg, a Director and PDMR of NB Private
|
|
Equity Partners Limited
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission
allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
|
NB Private Equity Partners Limited
b)
LEI
|
213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
4
Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
|
been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each - A Shares
|
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
GG00B1ZBD492
b)
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 9.60
3,882
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
3,882
- Price
|
GBP 9.60 pence per share
- Principal Amount
|
GBP 37,267.20
e)
Date of the transaction
|
24 September 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market
