NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

09/29/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Wilken von Hodenberg, a Director of the Company, has purchased 3,882 Class 'A' Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company has also been advised that Yvonne von Hodenberg, a person closely associated with Wilken von Hodenberg, has purchased 3,882 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Wilken von Hodenberg

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission

allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

b)

LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

4

Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each - A Shares

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GG00B1ZBD492

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 9.60

3,882

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

3,882

- Price

GBP 9.60 pence per share

- Principal Amount

GBP 37,267.20

e)

Date of the transaction

24 September 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Yvonne von Hodenberg

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Yvonne von Hodenberg is a person closely associated with

Wilken von Hodenberg, a Director and PDMR of NB Private

Equity Partners Limited

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission

allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

b)

LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

4

Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each - A Shares

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GG00B1ZBD492

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 9.60

3,882

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

3,882

- Price

GBP 9.60 pence per share

- Principal Amount

GBP 37,267.20

e)

Date of the transaction

24 September 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 16:54:02 UTC
