NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Wilken von Hodenberg, a Director of the Company, has purchased 3,882 Class 'A' Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company has also been advised that Yvonne von Hodenberg, a person closely associated with Wilken von Hodenberg, has purchased 3,882 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.