NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Publishes Interim Financial Report and August Monthly NAV Update

NB Private Equity Partners Publishes 31 August 2020 NAV Update and 2020 Interim Financial Report

14 September 2020

NB Private Equity Partners Limited ("NBPE" or the "Company"), a closed-end private equity investment company, today releases its 31 August 2020 monthly NAV update and the 2020 Interim Financial Report. Key highlights and commentary are below and the complete report can be found on the Company's website at www.nbprivateequitypartners.com.

Key Highlights

NBPE's year to date NAV performance as of 31st August reflects a strong recovery in valuations from the Q1 2020 NAV per share of $16.84. This has been driven by a recovery in public market comparable companies used in valuations, but importantly, NBPE's portfolio has generally proven to be resilient to the economic shock of the Coronavirus crisis to date and LTM Revenue and EBITDA of the direct equity portfolio grew by 1.8% and 2.4%, respectively, as of 30 June 2020 relative to the prior year1. The Manager believes that this reflects the overall quality of the companies in the portfolio, the quick actions of underlying General Partners at the beginning of the crisis and the weighting of the portfolio to companies that were expected to be relatively resilient to a downturn.

After incorporating Q2 private company financial information and the payment of the August dividend of $0.29 per Share, 31 August 2020 NAV per Share is $18.40

o $53.5 million of total private valuation increases from Q1 2020 attributable to new Q2 private valuation information, or $1.14 per share; additional gains of $20.2 million in the second quarter as a result of changes in FX and public share prices vs Q1 2020

o Additional portfolio gains of $26.5 million or $0.57 per Share during the month of July and August attributable to increases in public valuations, changes in FX rates and interest accruals

o Portfolio gains offset by $10.1 million of management and other fee accruals, ZDP accrual (net of FX hedge) and credit facility expenses during July and August

o Relative to Q1 2020 private valuations, Q2 2020 private valuation net increase was experienced broadly across the portfolio: direct equity investments (+$47.2 million increase) income investment (+$4.8 million increase) and legacy fund investments (+$1.7 million increase)

One year LTM NAV per Share total return is 1.8%

Portfolio continues to generate cash from sales and partial realisations; $110.0 million of total realisations and $91.5 million of realisations from the direct equity portfolio through 31 August 2020 year to date

2.8x gross realised multiple (inclusive of prior realisations) from the exits of Engineering, LGC, Evoqua and



Galco; $70.3 million of proceeds from the sale of four equity investments in 2020

$21.2 million received from dividends, the partial sales of public stock and other realisations

1 Analysis based on 77 private companies, representing 84% of direct equity investment fair value and excludes public companies, equity invested alongside healthcare credits, financial services companies valued on a multiple of book value or other income metrics, E&P companies valued on acreage or reserves and escrow value (ie companies valued on metrics other than EBITDA). Revenue and EBITDA of companies denominated in foreign currency are converted to US Dollars at the average US Dollar exchange rate for the 12 month period from 30/6/20 through 30/6/19; leverage and enterprise value is converted to US Dollars at the year end exchange rate. Companies valued on a revenue multiple are excluded from EV/EBITDA metrics. Portfolio company operating and valuation metrics are based on the most recently available (unaudited) financial information for each company. Where necessary, estimates were used, which include pro forma adjusted EBITDA and revenue, annualised quarterly operating metrics and LTM periods as of 31/3/20 and 30/6/20. EV/EBITDA and Net Debt/EBITDA weighted by private equity fair value as of 30 June 2020; LTM Revenue and LTM EBITDA growth statistics based on NBPE's ownership of these metrics on an underlying basis.