Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  NB Private Equity Partners Limited    NBPE   GG00B1ZBD492

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED

(NBPE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Euronext Amsterdam - 12/18
12.75 USD   -6.59%
02:05aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Publishes Investor Presentation
PU
02:05aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - November 2020
PU
02:00aNB PRIVATE EQUITY : Investor Presentation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Publishes Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 02:05am EST

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN

OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY

NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Publishes Investor Presentation

18 November 2020

NB Private Equity Partners Limited ("NBPE" or the "Company") today published a new investor presentation for a series of meetings in the UK. The updated investor presentation is attached and also available on NBPE's website at http://www.nbprivateequitypartners.com/.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations

+1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications

+44 (0)20 3603 2803

Charles Gorman

nbpe@kl-communications.com

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE is a closed-end private equity investment company with class A ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE has 2022 and 2024 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE holds a diversified portfolio of direct equity investments, direct income investments and fund investments selected by the NB Alternatives group of Neuberger Berman, diversified across private equity asset class, geography, industry, vintage year, and sponsor.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 24 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has over 2,300 professionals. For six consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions

  • Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRInamed Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $374 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2020. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 07:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
02:05aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Publishes Investor Presentation
PU
02:05aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - November 2020
PU
02:00aNB PRIVATE EQUITY : Investor Presentation
AQ
11/16NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Publishes 31 October 2020 Monthly NAV Update
PU
11/16NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Monthly Report - October 2020
PU
11/16NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - November 2020
PU
11/16NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Monthly NAV Update - October 2020
AQ
11/05NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Publishes Investor Presentation
PU
11/05NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - November 2020
PU
11/05NB PRIVATE EQUITY : Investor Presentation
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12,5 M - -
Net income 2019 77,9 M - -
Net Debt 2019 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 7,78x
Yield 2019 4,47%
Capitalization 596 M 596 M -
EV / Sales 2018 44,6x
EV / Sales 2019 62,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NB Private Equity Partners Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Maltby Chairman
Peter J. Von Lehe Director, Head-Investment Solutions & Strategy
John Martyn Falla Independent Non-Executive Director
Trudi Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Wilken Freiherr von Hodenberg Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED0.00%596
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-13.46%6 762
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-5.60%3 452
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.03%2 609
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-25.28%2 313
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-31.16%2 074
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group