NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Investor Presentation - March 2021

NB Private Equity Partners Investor Presentation

March 2021

THIS PRESENTATION MAY CONTAIN FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

THIS PRESENTATION HAS BEEN CREATED WITH THE BEST AVAILABLE INFORMATION AT THIS TIME. INFORMATION FLOW IN THE PRIVATE EQUITY ASSET CLASS OFTEN LAGS FOR SEVERAL MONTHS. THE PRESENTATION MAY CONTAIN FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS, PROJECTIONS AND PRO FORMA INFORMATION BASED UPON THAT AVAILABLE INFORMATION. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT THOSE STATEMENTS, PROJECTIONS AND PRO FORMA NUMBERS WILL BE CORRECT; ALL OF THEM ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE AS THE UNDERLYING INFORMATION DEVELOPS.

THE INFORMATION IN THIS PRESENTATION IS BASED ON THE 28 FEBRUARY 2021 MONTHLY ESTIMATE. 56% OF THE PRIVATE EQUITY FAIR VALUE IS BASED ON 31 DECEMBER 2020 PRIVATE VALUATION INFORMATION, 27% IS BASED ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 PRIVATE VALUATION INFORMATION, AND 17% IS BASED ON 28 FEBRUARY 2021 (12% IN PUBLIC SECURITIES AND 5% IN ROLLED FORWARD DEBT POSITIONS). FINAL Q4 VALUATION INFORMATION WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO THE ANNUAL REPORTED WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED IN APRIL 2021.

NBPE Overview

NBPE invests directly in private equity backed companies and is listed on the LSE

Key Highlights

Listing Date: 2007

Market Capitalisation (22/3/21): £570.5m

Value Proposition

Direct private equity portfolio constructed primarily through equity co-investments

Net Asset Value (NAV): $1,015.2m

NAV per Share: $21.71 (£15.53)

NAV Total Return USD / GBP

1 year: 20.9% / 10.9%

3 year: 39.0% / 37.7%

Share Price Total Return USD / GBP

1 year: 23.2% / 12.9%

3 year: 35.6% / 34.3%

2021 Avg. Daily Trading Volume: ~45k shares per day

Current Share Price (22/3/21): £12.20 (~21% discount)

Dividend Yield (on Current Share Price): 3.7%

Investments sourced through Neuberger Berman's ~$95 billion private equity business alongside over 50 high quality private equity firms

Goal of capital appreciation from equity investments and income through bi-annual dividend

Fee efficient strategy: no second layer of managementfees or carried interest on vast majority of direct investments1

Strong Historic Performance

Note: NBPE data as of 28 February 2021 based on the monthly NAV estimate; numbers may not sum due to rounding. All performance figures assume re-investment of dividends at NAV or closing share price on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown and are not annualised returns; share price return data based on the London Stock Exchange price. Average trading volume represents daily average across London Stock Exchange and over-the-counter trading platforms.

1. Approximately 96% of the direct investment portfolio (measured on 28 February 2021 fair value) is on a no management fee, no carry basis to underlying third-party GPs. Key Information Document is available on NBPE's website.

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS INVESTOR PRESENTATION

NB Private Markets Overview

An Industry Leader With An Attractive Track Record

_______________________

of Directors.

1. Includes estimated allocations of dry powder for diversified portfolios consisting of primaries, secondaries, and co-investments. Therefore, amounts may vary depending on how mandates are invested over time.