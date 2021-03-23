Log in
NB Private Equity Partners Limited    31X   GG00B1ZBD492

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED

(31X)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG - 03/22 04:16:00 am
13.1 EUR   -1.50%
03:05aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS  : NBPE Investor Presentation - March 2021
PU
03:05aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS  : NBPE Publishes Investor Presentation
PU
03:01aNB PRIVATE EQUITY : Investor Presentation
AQ
NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Investor Presentation - March 2021

03/23/2021 | 03:05am EDT
NB Private Equity Partners Investor Presentation

March 2021

THIS PRESENTATION MAY CONTAIN FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

THIS PRESENTATION HAS BEEN CREATED WITH THE BEST AVAILABLE INFORMATION AT THIS TIME. INFORMATION FLOW IN THE PRIVATE EQUITY ASSET CLASS OFTEN LAGS FOR SEVERAL MONTHS. THE PRESENTATION MAY CONTAIN FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS, PROJECTIONS AND PRO FORMA INFORMATION BASED UPON THAT AVAILABLE INFORMATION. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT THOSE STATEMENTS, PROJECTIONS AND PRO FORMA NUMBERS WILL BE CORRECT; ALL OF THEM ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE AS THE UNDERLYING INFORMATION DEVELOPS.

THE INFORMATION IN THIS PRESENTATION IS BASED ON THE 28 FEBRUARY 2021 MONTHLY ESTIMATE. 56% OF THE PRIVATE EQUITY FAIR VALUE IS BASED ON 31 DECEMBER 2020 PRIVATE VALUATION INFORMATION, 27% IS BASED ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 PRIVATE VALUATION INFORMATION, AND 17% IS BASED ON 28 FEBRUARY 2021 (12% IN PUBLIC SECURITIES AND 5% IN ROLLED FORWARD DEBT POSITIONS). FINAL Q4 VALUATION INFORMATION WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO THE ANNUAL REPORTED WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED IN APRIL 2021.

NBPE Overview

NBPE invests directly in private equity backed companies and is listed on the LSE

Key Highlights

Listing Date: 2007

Market Capitalisation (22/3/21): £570.5m

Value Proposition

Direct private equity portfolio constructed primarily through equity co-investments

Net Asset Value (NAV): $1,015.2m

NAV per Share: $21.71 (£15.53)

NAV Total Return USD / GBP

1 year: 20.9% / 10.9%

3 year: 39.0% / 37.7%

Share Price Total Return USD / GBP

1 year: 23.2% / 12.9%

3 year: 35.6% / 34.3%

2021 Avg. Daily Trading Volume: ~45k shares per day

Current Share Price (22/3/21): £12.20 (~21% discount)

Dividend Yield (on Current Share Price): 3.7%

Investments sourced through Neuberger Berman's ~$95 billion private equity business alongside over 50 high quality private equity firms

Goal of capital appreciation from equity investments and income through bi-annual dividend

Fee efficient strategy: no second layer of managementfees or carried interest on vast majority of direct investments1

Strong Historic Performance

Note: NBPE data as of 28 February 2021 based on the monthly NAV estimate; numbers may not sum due to rounding. All performance figures assume re-investment of dividends at NAV or closing share price on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown and are not annualised returns; share price return data based on the London Stock Exchange price. Average trading volume represents daily average across London Stock Exchange and over-the-counter trading platforms.

1. Approximately 96% of the direct investment portfolio (measured on 28 February 2021 fair value) is on a no management fee, no carry basis to underlying third-party GPs. Key Information Document is available on NBPE's website.

NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS INVESTOR PRESENTATION

NB Private Markets Overview

An Industry Leader With An Attractive Track Record

_______________________

Note: As of December 31, 2020. Represents aggregate committed capital since inception in 1987, including commitments in the process of documentation or finalization. The Asset Management Awards' judging is undertaken by a group of judges with expertise across the UK institutional and retail asset management spaces. Each judge reviews submitted entry material and then scores the entries out of a total of score of 10 providing their reasoning as to why they have submitted that score. Two judges analyze each category and the firm with the highest overall score wins that category. Votes are verified by Insurance Asset Management's editorial team. NB Private Equity did not pay a fee to participate. Awards and ratings referenced do not reflect the experiences of any Neuberger Berman client and readers should not view such information as representative of any particular client's experience or assume that they will have a similar investment experience as any previous or existing client. Awards and ratings are not indicative of the past or future performance of any Neuberger Berman product or service. European Pensions, a leading publication for pension funds across Europe, launched these awards to give recognition to and honor the investment firms, consultancies and pension providers across Europe that have set the professional standards in order to best service European pension funds over the past year. Judging is undertaken by a group of judges with expertise across the UK institutional and retail asset management spaces. Each judge reviews submitted entry material and then scores the entries out of a total of score of 10 providing their reasoning as to why they have submitted that score. Two judges analyze each category and the firm with the highest overall score wins that category. Votes are verified by the European Pensions' editorial team. NB Private Equity did not pay a fee to participate. Awards and ratings referenced do not reflect the experiences of any Neuberger Berman client and readers should not view such information as representative of any particular client's experience or assume that they will have a similar investment experience as any previous or existing client. Awards and ratings are not indicative of the past or future performance of any Neuberger Berman product or service. Please note that on December 23rd, 2020, Neuberger Berman and its Dyal Capital Partners business, and the Owl Rock Capital Group, a private credit provider, announced that they had entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Altimar Acquisition Corporation, to form Blue Owl Capital Inc., an alternative asset management firm that will have over $45.0 billion in assets under management. Following the closing of the agreement, Neuberger Berman will own a meaningful minority equity position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. and will have representation on its Board

of Directors.

1. Includes estimated allocations of dry powder for diversified portfolios consisting of primaries, secondaries, and co-investments. Therefore, amounts may vary depending on how mandates are invested over time.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 07:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
Net income 2020
Net Debt 2020
P/E ratio 2020
Yield 2020
Capitalization 791 M 791 M -
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NB Private Equity Partners Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 18,81 $
Last Close Price 16,91 $
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William J. Maltby Chairman
John Martyn Falla Independent Non-Executive Director
Trudi Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Wilken Freiherr von Hodenberg Senior Independent Director
Peter J. Von Lehe Director, Head-Investment Solutions & Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED6.94%731
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION8.11%8 248
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND5.63%3 693
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.19.08%2 598
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.5.66%2 480
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.9.71%1 892
