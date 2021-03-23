Log in
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED

(31X)
03/22 04:16:00 am
13.1 EUR   -1.50%
03:05aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS  : NBPE Investor Presentation - March 2021
PU
03:05aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS  : NBPE Publishes Investor Presentation
PU
03:01aNB PRIVATE EQUITY : Investor Presentation
AQ
NB Private Equity Partners : NBPE Publishes Investor Presentation

03/23/2021 | 03:05am EDT
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NBPE Publishes Investor Presentation

23 March 2021

NB Private Equity Partners Limited ("NBPE" or the "Company") today published a new presentation. An updated investor presentation is available on NBPE's website at http://www.nbprivateequitypartners.com/.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations

+1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications

+44 (0)20 3603 2803

Charles Gorman

nbpe@kl-communications.com

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE is a closed-end private equity investment company with class A ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE has 2022 and 2024 ZDP Shares admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. NBPE holds a diversified portfolio of direct equity investments, direct income investments and fund investments selected by the NB Alternatives group of Neuberger Berman, diversified across private equity asset class, geography, industry, vintage year, and sponsor.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 24 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has over 2,300 professionals. For seven consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $405 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2020. For more information, please visit our website atwww.nb.com.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

NB Private Equity Partners Limited published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
Net income 2020
Net Debt 2020
P/E ratio 2020
Yield 2020
Capitalization 791 M 791 M -
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NB Private Equity Partners Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 18,81 $
Last Close Price 16,91 $
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William J. Maltby Chairman
John Martyn Falla Independent Non-Executive Director
Trudi Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Wilken Freiherr von Hodenberg Senior Independent Director
Peter J. Von Lehe Director, Head-Investment Solutions & Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED6.94%731
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION8.11%8 248
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND5.63%3 693
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.19.08%2 598
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.5.66%2 480
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.9.71%1 892
