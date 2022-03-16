NBC Bancorp : Audited Financial Statements 03/16/2022 | 11:08am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NBC BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 Together with Independent Auditor's Report NBC BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY TABLE OF CONTENTS DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 Page INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT 1 - 2 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated Balance Sheets 3 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 4 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity 5 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 6 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 7 - 38 432 North Franklin Street, #60 Syracuse, New York 13204 p (315) 476-4004 f (315) 254-2384 www.bonadio.com INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT To the Board of Directors and Stockholders of NBC Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary: Opinion We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of NBC Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary, which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements. In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of NBC Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audits in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of NBC Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary and to meet our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audits. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion. Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about NBC Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary's ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the date that the consolidated financial statements are available to be issued. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not absolute assurance and therefore is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Misstatements, including omissions, are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the aggregate, they would influence the judgment made by a reasonable user based on the consolidated financial statements. (Continued) 1 ALBANY • BUFFALO • DALLAS • EAST AURORA • NY METRO AREA • ROCHESTER • RUTLAND, VT • SYRACUSE • UTICA Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements (Continued) In performing an audit in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards, we: Exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of NBC Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary's internal control. Accordingly, no such opinion is expressed.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluate the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements.

Conclude whether, in our judgment, there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about NBC Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time. We are required to communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, and certain internal control related matters that we identified during the audit. Syracuse, New York February 28, 2022 2 NBC BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 ASSETS 2021 2020 Cash and due from banks $ 7,790,079 $ 8,097,034 Interest bearing deposits in other banks, less than 90 days 245,000 - Federal funds sold 114,463 918,386 Total cash and cash equivalents 8,149,542 9,015,420 Interest bearing deposits in other banks - 3,691,000 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 152,794,631 109,421,425 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $15,193,507 and $30,165,440, respectively) 15,193,507 30,165,440 Federal Reserve Bank stock 745,350 685,350 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,330,700 920,000 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,539,809 and $2,754,857, respectively 280,279,462 251,296,785 Premises, furniture and fixtures, net 5,395,358 5,552,014 Right of use asset 657,375 685,795 Foreclosed real estate 241,075 315,560 Other assets 2,139,768 1,756,126 Total assets $ 466,926,768 $ 413,504,915 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest bearing deposit accounts $ 125,854,104 $ 98,650,196 Interest bearing deposit accounts 278,557,255 261,077,798 Total deposits 404,411,359 359,727,994 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,500,000 15,000,000 Subordinated debentures 5,000,000 5,000,000 Lease liability 674,713 696,197 Accrued interest payable 3,107 13,809 Other liabilities 1,062,932 1,106,247 Total liabilities 433,652,111 381,544,247 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, $5 par value; 473,239 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020 2,366,195 2,366,195 Additional paid-in capital 17,491,445 17,491,445 Retained earnings 13,993,312 10,579,336 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (576,295) 1,523,692 Total stockholders' equity 33,274,657 31,960,668 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 466,926,768 $ 413,504,915 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

