    NCXS   US62877Y1055

NBC BANCORP, INC.

(NCXS)
Cours en différé.  Delayed OTC Markets  -  08/06 03:43:21 pm EDT
51 USD    --.--%
NBC Bancorp : Audited Financial Statements

03/16/2022 | 11:08am EDT
NBC BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Financial Statements as of

December 31, 2021 and 2020

Together with

Independent Auditor's Report

NBC BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

TABLE OF CONTENTS

DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

Page

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

1 - 2

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Balance Sheets

3

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

4

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

7 - 38

432 North Franklin Street, #60

Syracuse, New York 13204

p (315) 476-4004

f (315) 254-2384

www.bonadio.com

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Board of Directors and Stockholders of

NBC Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary:

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of NBC Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary, which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of NBC Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of NBC Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary and to meet our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audits. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about NBC Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary's ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the date that the consolidated financial statements are available to be issued.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not absolute assurance and therefore is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Misstatements, including omissions, are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the aggregate, they would influence the judgment made by a reasonable user based on the consolidated financial statements.

(Continued)

1

ALBANY  •  BUFFALO  •  DALLAS  •  EAST AURORA  •  NY METRO AREA  •  ROCHESTER  •  RUTLAND, VT  •  SYRACUSE  •  UTICA

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements (Continued) In performing an audit in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards, we:

  • Exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.
  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of NBC Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary's internal control. Accordingly, no such opinion is expressed.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluate the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements.
  • Conclude whether, in our judgment, there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about NBC Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.

We are required to communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, and certain internal control related matters that we identified during the audit.

Syracuse, New York

February 28, 2022

2

NBC BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

ASSETS

2021

2020

Cash and due from banks

$

7,790,079

$

8,097,034

Interest bearing deposits in other banks, less than 90 days

245,000

-

Federal funds sold

114,463

918,386

Total cash and cash equivalents

8,149,542

9,015,420

Interest bearing deposits in other banks

-

3,691,000

Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value

152,794,631

109,421,425

Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $15,193,507 and

$30,165,440, respectively)

15,193,507

30,165,440

Federal Reserve Bank stock

745,350

685,350

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

1,330,700

920,000

Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,539,809 and

$2,754,857, respectively

280,279,462

251,296,785

Premises, furniture and fixtures, net

5,395,358

5,552,014

Right of use asset

657,375

685,795

Foreclosed real estate

241,075

315,560

Other assets

2,139,768

1,756,126

Total assets

$

466,926,768

$

413,504,915

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits:

Noninterest bearing deposit accounts

$

125,854,104

$

98,650,196

Interest bearing deposit accounts

278,557,255

261,077,798

Total deposits

404,411,359

359,727,994

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

22,500,000

15,000,000

Subordinated debentures

5,000,000

5,000,000

Lease liability

674,713

696,197

Accrued interest payable

3,107

13,809

Other liabilities

1,062,932

1,106,247

Total liabilities

433,652,111

381,544,247

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Common stock, $5 par value; 473,239 shares

authorized, issued, and outstanding at

December 31, 2021 and 2020

2,366,195

2,366,195

Additional paid-in capital

17,491,445

17,491,445

Retained earnings

13,993,312

10,579,336

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(576,295)

1,523,692

Total stockholders' equity

33,274,657

31,960,668

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

466,926,768

$

413,504,915

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Coxsackie published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 15:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
