Nevada Silver : Deed of Amendment

Deed of amendment

Dated

Parties

EML Electric Metals (USA) Limited ACN 635 062 850 of Tower 2, Darling Park Level 16, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney NSW 2000 NBS NBS Capital Inc. (Canadian Corporation Number 1065949-5) of 11-300 Earl Grey Drive Ottawa, ON K2T 1C1

Background

The parties are each party to the Scheme Implementation Agreement. The parties have agreed to vary the Scheme Implementation Agreement in the manner set out in this document.

Agreed terms

1 Definitions

In this document, terms defined in the Scheme Implementation Agreement have the same meanings when used in this document, unless otherwise defined and:

Term Definition Scheme Implementation means the Scheme Implementation Agreement dated Agreement 31 December 2020 between EML and NBS.

2 Amendments

The parties agree that, in accordance with clause 18.1 of the Scheme Implementation Agreement, clause 1.1 of the Scheme Implementation Agreement is hereby varied so that the definition of "Reimbursement Fee" is deleted and replaced with the following:

Reimbursement Fee means the lower of: