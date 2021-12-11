Nevada Silver : MD&A June 30, 2021 12/11/2021 | 09:36pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Nevada Silver Corporation (formerly NBS Capital Inc.) Management's Discussion and Analysis Three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Nevada Silver Corporation (formerly NBS Capital Inc.) Management's Discussion and Analysis Three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Dated: August 30, 2021 The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of Nevada Silver Corporation (formerly NBS Capital Inc.) (the "Company" or "NSC") was prepared by management of the Company as at June 30, 2021, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements and notes thereto for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (the "Financial Statements"). Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Financial Statements have been prepared by management and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. Other information contained in this document has also been prepared by management and is consistent with the data contained in the Financial Statements. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this document constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this MD&A, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, proposed acquisitions, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements, include, but are not limited to, limited operating history; no history of earnings or payment of any dividends; unlikely to generate earnings or pay dividends in the immediate or foreseeable future; possible variations in mineral resources; labour disputes; operating or capital costs; availability of sufficient financing to fund planned or further required work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; political, regulatory, environmental and other risks of the mining industry; reliance on management team; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers of the Company; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; and market risk. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to readers when considering their investment objectives and cautions readers that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this MD&A are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this MD&A, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements in this MD&A are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including assumptions regarding business and operating strategies. Description of Business The Company was incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act on March 1, 2018. The head office and registered office of the Company is located at 130 Spadina Avenue, Suite 401, Toronto, ON M5V 2L4. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the USA. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "NSC". Prior to completion of the RTO (as defined below), the Company was classified as a capital pool company ("CPC") within the meaning of Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The principal business of the Company was to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to potentially acquire them or an interest therein by completing a purchase transaction, by exercising of an 2 Nevada Silver Corporation (formerly NBS Capital Inc.) Management's Discussion and Analysis Three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 option or by any concomitant transaction. The purpose of such an acquisition was to satisfy the related conditions of a "qualifying transaction" under Exchange rules. The COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020. This has resulted in significant economic uncertainty and governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to contain the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing, have caused material disruption to businesses globally resulting in an economic slowdown. Global financial markets have experienced significant volatility as a result of this economic uncertainty. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time, as is the effectiveness of interventions by governments and central banks and its resulting impact on the Company. The Reverse Takeover Transaction On April 30, 2021, the Company completed a reverse takeover transaction (the "RTO" or the "Transaction") with Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML"), an unlisted public company incorporated under the laws of New South Wales, Australia, by way of a Court-approved definitive scheme implementation agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") under the laws of Australia. Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of EML, and EML became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Resulting Issuer" following completion of the Transaction). Upon completion of the Transaction, the consolidated entity has continued to carry on the business of EML which is the exploration and development of mineral properties in the USA. EML owns the Corcoran Canyon Project ("Corcoran"), a primarily silver/gold property in Nevada, United States, and the Emily Project ("Emily"), a property primarily prospective for manganese, in Minnesota, United States. The Corcoran and Emily projects are 100%-owned by EML through wholly owned subsidiaries. Prior to completing the RTO, the Company changed its name to Nevada Silver Corporation and consolidated its common shares on the basis of 0.73271 (new) common shares for every one (old) common share (the "Consolidation"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, all outstanding shares of EML were exchanged for post-Consolidation common shares of the Company on a one-for-one basis. In the aggregate, the Company issued a total of 59,121,943 common shares, which included 43,820,020 common shares issued to shareholders of EML and 15,301,923 common shares issued to investors in the non-brokered concurrent financing conducted by the Company and EML to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $5,049,635 (the "Concurrent Financing"). A total of 7,650,962 warrants of EML and the Company were also issued in connection with the Concurrent Financing. Each such warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.60 per share for a period of two years from the closing of the Transaction (the "Warrant Expiry Date"). The Company and EML will be entitled to accelerate the Warrant Expiry Date upon notice to the warrant holders should the closing price of the shares of the Company on the TSXV be greater than $1.00 for twenty consecutive trading days. On May 6, 2021, the TSXV accepted the filing of the RTO. Prior to completing the Transaction, NSC advanced an unsecured loan of $25,000 to EML in order for EML to satisfy property payments and other obligations during the process of completing the Transaction. The loan was evidenced by a promissory note, which contained customary events of default. The loan has been eliminated for consolidated financial statements purposes . As a result of the Transaction, the former shareholders of EML, for accounting purposes, were considered to have acquired control of NSC. Accordingly, the acquisition of EML was accounted for as a reverse takeover that was not a business combination and effectively was a capital transaction of EML. EML has been treated as the accounting parent company (legal subsidiary) and NSC has been treated as the accounting subsidiary (legal parent) in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. As EML was deemed to be the acquirer for accounting purposes, its assets, liabilities and operations since incorporation are included in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements at their historical carrying value. NSC's results have been included from April 30, 2021, the date of the Transaction. Since NSC's operations did not constitute a business under IFRS 3, Business Combinations, the carrying value of the net assets of NSC has been credited to the share capital of the Resulting Issuer. Listing expense is expensed and represents the excess of fair value of NSC shares issued in the concurrent financing at $0.33 per share over the net assets of NSC. 3 Nevada Silver Corporation (formerly NBS Capital Inc.) Management's Discussion and Analysis Three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 The purchase price has been allocated as follows: $ Fair value of consideration - 6,171,250 common shares of the Company at $0.33 per share 2,036,513 Cash 81,040 Short-term investments 203,952 Deferred finance fees 7,599 Loan receivable 25,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (160,482) Listing expense 1,879,404 2,036,513 Exploration Projects Figure 1 shows the location of the Corcoran and Emily projects, both of which are located in the USA. Figure 1 - EML Property Location Map Corcoran Canyon Silver Project Corcoran is a silver-gold project located northeast of Tonopah, in central Nevada, USA. It comprises 328 contiguous, unpatented mineral claims with an area of approximately 2,674 hectares (ha) (6,626 acres). All claims are owned 100% by EML through its wholly owned subsidiary North American Silver Corporation ("NAS") and are in good standing until August 31, 2022. EML acquired NAS by way of an Agreement and Plan of Share Exchange ("NAS Share Exchange") which effected the exchange of one (1) EML share for every six (6) NAS shares. The NAS Share Exchange was approved by the Boards of EML and NAS and NAS shareholders and was subsequently filed with the Office of the Secretary of the State of Nevada on 1 April 2020, and NAS became a wholly owned subsidiary of EML. Corcoran has been explored since 1970. To the end of 2011, 123 drillholes with an aggregate length of 17,895 meters (m) had been drilled by various operators. The bulk of the drilling, approximately 80 of the 123 holes, has been on the Silver Reef Zone, the most significant of the known mineral occurrences on the Property. Silver Reef is a northeast-trending mineralized zone 300 m wide and one km long on Silver Reef Hill in the centre of the Property. 8 of the claims are currently subject to a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty. Any surrounding claims acquired or staked by the Company would also become subject to the 2% NSR royalty, unless those claims are subject to an NSR royalty owed to a third party. For further information, please see the technical report entitled "Corcoran Canyon Silver-Gold Property" prepared by G. Mosher, P.Geo, M.Sc and D. Smith, P. Geo., M.S. dated effective October 12, 2020 which can be found under the Company's profile on www.SEDAR.com. 4 Nevada Silver Corporation (formerly NBS Capital Inc.) Management's Discussion and Analysis Three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Emily Manganese Project While only the Corcoran Project constitutes a "material property" for the Company, under the Option Agreement dated April 22, 2020 with Cooperative Mineral Resources, LLC ("CMR") and People's Security Company, Inc. ("PSC"), NSM has the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, USA for USD$30,250,000. Emily's land and mineral assets consist of surface rights covering 199.13 acres, and mineral rights covering 167.92 acres, all of which have been conveyed to EML's wholly owned subsidiary North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM"). NSM also has operational rights to certain structures, facilities and infrastructure located on site at Emily in Crow Wing County, Minnesota. EML acquired NSM by way of an Agreement and Plan of Share Exchange (NSM Share Exchange) which effected the exchange of one (1) EML share for each NSM share. The NSM Share Exchange was approved by the Boards of EML and NSM and NAS shareholders and was subsequently filed with the Office of the Secretary of the State of Minnesota on June 18, 2020, and NSM became a wholly owned subsidiary of EML. Under the Development and Sales Agreement dated April 22, 2020 with CMR, NSM has been engaged by CMR to evaluate and potentially develop a mine at the Emily Manganese Project on behalf of CMR, and NSM will be reimbursed for the exploration and development expenditures incurred plus an annual profit equal to 15% of the expenditures. Upon commercial production, the Company is required to pay an annual base rent equal to 2.5% of the net profit from production. The Company is also required to pay additional access payments in the aggregate amount of USD$16,500,000 if certain conditions are satisfied. Summary of Expenditures Below is a summary of the changes in the exploration and evaluation assets during the year ended December 31, 2020 and six months ended June 30, 2021: Corcoran Emily Canyon Silver Manganese Project Project Total $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2019 - Asset acquisitions (Notes 5 and 6) 1,227,060 770,442(1) 1,997,502 Acquisition costs incurred in cash 204,828 588,262 793,090 Consulting (Note 9) 1,082,825 12,273 1,095,098 Permitting, sampling, assays and surveys 6,661 - 6,661 Site visits 18,576 20,130 38,706 Staking 159,033 - 159,033 Foreign exchange (16,714) (30,950) (47,664) Balance, December 31, 2020 2,682,269 1,360,157 4,042,426 Acquisition costs incurred in cash - 74,054 74,054 Consulting 39,476 5,708 45,184 Permitting, sampling, assays and surveys 51,673 499 52,172 Drilling 120,397 - 120,397 Foreign exchange (25,317) (16,144) (41,461) Balance, June 30, 2021 2,868,498 1,424,274 4,292,772 NSM incurred total costs of USD$28,799 related to a 43-101 technical report prior to the Company's acquisition of NSM. Selected Financial Information The following selected financial data is derived from the financial statements of the Company. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Nevada Silver Corporation published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 02:35:09 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about NBS CAP INC. 12/11 NEVADA SILVER : MD&A September 30, 2021 PU 12/11 NEVADA SILVER : MD&A June 30, 2021 PU 12/11 NEVADA SILVER : Quarterly Report September 2021 PU 12/11 NEVADA SILVER : Quarterly Report June 2021 PU 12/01 NEVADA SILVER : Management's Discuss & Analysis three and nine months ended 30 September 2.. PU 12/01 NEVADA SILVER : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for three and nine mon.. PU 11/19 NEVADA SILVER : Annual Report PU 11/10 Annual Report PU 11/10 Nevada Silver Corporation Provides an Update to the Ongoing Diamond Drill Program At It.. CI 10/13 NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION : Engages CHF Capital Markets AQ