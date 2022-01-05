Nevada Silver : Notice of Change in Corporate Structure
NOTICE OF CHANGE IN CORPORATE STRUCTURE
PURSUANT TO SECTION 4.9 OF
NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102
Nevada Silver Corporation (formerly, NBS Capital Inc.) hereby gives notice pursuant to section 4.9 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") as follows below. The Issuer was a party to a reverse takeover transaction and in connection therewith the Issuer has changed its year-end to be the same as that of the reverse takeover acquirer. The Issuer's old financial year-end was June 30. The new financial year-end is December 31.
Names of the parties to the transaction:
Nevada Silver Corporation (formerly, NBS Capital Inc.) (the "Issuer") Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML", the reverse takeover acquirer)
Description of the transaction:
On April 30, 2021, the Issuer completed a court-approved statutory arrangement (the "Arrangement") under section 5.1 of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) pursuant to an implementation agreement dated December 31, 2020 between the Issuer and EML. In connection with the Arrangement, the Issuer acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of EML. Pursuant to the terms of the Scheme of Arrangement, the (former) shareholders of EML received one common share of the Issuer for each ordinary share of EML held by such (former) shareholders.
Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Issuer changed its name from "NBS Capital Inc." to "Nevada Silver Corporation" and consolidated its securities immediately prior to the completion of the transaction on the basis of 0.73271 (new) common shares for each one (old) common shares. The Arrangement was approved by shareholders of EML on March 16, 2021 and by order of the Federal Court of Australia on April 13, 2021. For further information regarding the Arrangement, please refer to the filing statement of the Issuer dated April 20, 2021, which is available under the Issuer's profile at www.SEDAR.com.
The Arrangement constituted a reverse takeover pursuant to the meaning of such term in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. EML was the reverse takeover acquirer.
Effective date of the transaction:
The Arrangement was effective April 30, 2021.
Names of each party, if any, that ceased to be a reporting issuer subsequent to the transaction and of each continuing entity:
No party ceased to be a reporting issuer as a result of the Arrangement.
Nevada Silver Corporation (formerly, NBS Capital Inc.) was a reporting issuer prior to the completion of the transaction and continues to be a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.
EML is incorporated under the laws of New South Wales, Australia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Issuer following completion of the Arrangement.
Date of the reporting issuer's first financial year-end subsequent to the transaction, if sections 4.9(a) or 4.9(b)(ii) of NI 51-102 are applicable:
The Issuer has changed its year-end to be the same as that of EML, the reverse takeover acquirer. Consequently, its first financial year-end subsequent to the completion of the Arrangement will be December 31, 2021.
The periods, including the comparative periods, if any, of the interim and annual financial statements required to be filed for the reporting issuer's first financial year subsequent to the transaction if sections 4.9(a) or 4.9(b)(ii) of NI 51-102 are applicable:
Reporting Period
Financial Statements To Be Filed
Comparative Financial Statements
Interim financial
Statement of financial position,
Interim period ended March 31, 2020.
report of the Issuer
statement of comprehensive
for the period ended
income, statement of changes in
March 31, 2021
equity and statement of cash flows
(unaudited)
Interim financial
Statement of financial position,
Interim period ended March 31, 2020.
report of EML for
statement of comprehensive
the period ended
income, statement of changes in
March 31, 2021
equity and statement of cash flows
(unaudited)
Interim consolidated Statement of financial position,
Interim period ended June 30, 2020.
financial report of
statement of comprehensive
the Issuer for the
income, statement of changes in
period ending June
equity and statement of cash flows
30, 2021
(unaudited)
Interim consolidated
Statement of financial position,
Interim period ended September 30, 2020.
financial report of
statement of comprehensive
the Issuer for the
income, statement of changes in
period ending
equity and statement of cash flows
September 30, 2021
(unaudited)
Annual consolidated
Statement of financial position,
Annual period ended December 31, 2020.
financial statements
statement of comprehensive
of the Issuer for the
income, statement of changes in
period ending
equity and statement of cash flows
December 31, 2021
(audited)
7. Documents filed under NI51-102that described the transaction, if sections 4.9(a) or 4.9(b)(ii) of NI51-102are applicable.
Press Release dated October 19, 2020 Press Release dated January 4, 2021 Press Release dated February 18, 2021 Press Release dated April 21, 2021 Press Release dated April 30, 2021 Press Release dated May 6, 2021 Information Circular dated October 31, 2020 Implementation Agreement dated December 31, 2020 Material Change Report dated January 8, 2021
Material Change Report dated March 1, 2021 Material Change Report dated May 10, 2021 Filing Statement dated April 20, 2021
