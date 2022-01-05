Nevada Silver : Notice of Change in Corporate Structure

NOTICE OF CHANGE IN CORPORATE STRUCTURE

PURSUANT TO SECTION 4.9 OF

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102

Nevada Silver Corporation (formerly, NBS Capital Inc.) hereby gives notice pursuant to section 4.9 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") as follows below. The Issuer was a party to a reverse takeover transaction and in connection therewith the Issuer has changed its year-end to be the same as that of the reverse takeover acquirer. The Issuer's old financial year-end was June 30. The new financial year-end is December 31.