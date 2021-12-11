Log in
NEVADA SILVER : MD&A September 30, 2021
PU
NEVADA SILVER : MD&A June 30, 2021
PU
NEVADA SILVER : Quarterly Report September 2021
PU
Nevada Silver : Quarterly Report June 2021

12/11/2021 | 09:36pm EST
NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION

(formerly NBS Capital Inc.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION (formerly NBS Capital Inc.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Note

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

1,343,515

9,134

Short-term investments

1,999,661

-

Receivables

17,848

15,009

Prepaid expenses

-

23,181

3,361,024

47,324

Reclamation bond

92,955

-

Exploration and evaluation assets

7

4,292,772

4,042,426

Total assets

7,746,751

4,089,750

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

10

543,786

937,071

Loans from related parties

8

625,432

486,290

1,169,218

1,423,361

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

9

11,119,233

4,064,317

Contributed surplus

9

331,486

-

Foreign currency translation reserve

32,334

(70,295)

Deficit

(4,905,520)

(1,327,633)

6,577,533

2,666,389

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

7,746,751

4,089,750

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board of Directors on August 30, 2021

"Gary Lewis"

Director

"John Kutkevicius"

Director

3

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION

(formerly NBS Capital Inc.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three months

For the six months

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Note

$

$

$

$

EXPENSES

Consulting fees

96,488

235

96,488

3,621

Directors fees

10

263,781

71,277

307,800

183,860

Exploration and evaluation costs

-

58,819

1,208

165,611

Filing fees

41,455

515

50,355

586

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

3,250

(17,307)

11,396

-

Interest and bank charges

8

6,126

2,416

11,993

2,416

Marketing

35,480

14,216

38,378

17,073

Office expenses

55,045

26,497

61,675

32,654

Rent

6,559

516

17,437

852

Professional fees

10

445,043

13,185

799,164

25,181

Share-based compensation

9

299,464

-

299,464

-

Travel

2,453

-

4,903

-

LOSS BEFORE OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

(1,255,144)

(170,369)

(1,700,261)

(431,854)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Interest income

1,778

-

1,778

-

Listing expense

4

(1,879,404)

-

(1,879,404)

-

NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(3,132,770)

(170,369)

(3,577,887)

(431,854)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS

THAT MAY SUBSEQUENTLY BE

RECLASSIFIED TO LOSS:

Exchange difference on translation of

foreign operations

82,747

(34,958)

102,629

(13,490)

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(3,050,023)

(205,327)

(3,475,258)

(445,344)

NET LOSS PER SHARE - BASIC AND

DILUTED

(0.05)

(0.01)

(0.07)

(0.02)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

SHARES OUTSTANDING

58,892,951

29,815,799

51,398,123

19,710,097

4

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION

(formerly NBS Capital Inc.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for share figures)

Number of

Share

Contributed

Foreign Currency

Shares

Capital

Surplus

Translation Reserve

Deficit

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2019

10,000,000

1

-

(4,560)

(399,359)

(403,918)

Shares issued for cash

4,000,000

416,261

-

-

-

416,261

Shares issued for services

925,000

193,273

-

-

-

193,273

Shares issued for acquisition of exploration and

evaluation assets (Notes 5 and 6)

19,934,744

1,745,037

-

-

-

1,745,037

Shares issued for exploration and evaluation

assets (Note 6)

5,130,511

1,071,986

-

-

-

1,071,986

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(13,490)

(431,854)

(445,344)

Balance, June 30, 2020

39,990,255

3,426,558

-

(18,050)

(831,213)

2,577,295

Shares issued for cash

2,796,840

561,774

-

-

-

561,774

Share issue costs

503,500

(33,020)

-

-

-

(33,020)

Shares issued to settle debt

100,000

19,280

-

-

-

19,280

Share-based compensation

429,425

89,725

-

-

-

89,725

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(52,245)

(496,420)

(548,665)

Balance, December 31, 2020

43,820,020

4,064,317

-

(70,295)

(1,327,633)

2,666,389

Shares issued to EML shareholders for RTO (Note 4)

6,171,250

2,036,513

-

-

-

2,036,513

Shares issued pursuant to private placement

15,301,923

5,049,635

-

-

-

5,049,635

Share issuance costs

-

(245,732)

32,022

-

-

(213,710)

Shares issued for services

650,000

214,500

-

-

-

214,500

Share-based compensation

-

-

299,464

-

-

299,464

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

102,629

(3,577,887)

(3,475,258)

Balance, June 30, 2021

65,943,193

11,119,233

331,486

32,334

(4,905,520)

6,577,533

5

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Disclaimer

Nevada Silver Corporation published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 02:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
