Nevada Silver : Quarterly Report June 2021

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NOTICE TO READER
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION (formerly NBS Capital Inc.)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Note
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
1,343,515
9,134
Short-term investments
1,999,661
-
Receivables
17,848
15,009
Prepaid expenses
-
23,181
3,361,024
47,324
Reclamation bond
92,955
-
Exploration and evaluation assets
7
4,292,772
4,042,426
Total assets
7,746,751
4,089,750
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
10
543,786
937,071
Loans from related parties
8
625,432
486,290
1,169,218
1,423,361
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
9
11,119,233
4,064,317
Contributed surplus
9
331,486
-
Foreign currency translation reserve
32,334
(70,295)
Deficit
(4,905,520)
(1,327,633)
6,577,533
2,666,389
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
7,746,751
4,089,750
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board of Directors on August 30, 2021
"Gary Lewis"
Director
"John Kutkevicius"
Director
3
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION
(formerly NBS Capital Inc.)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the three months
For the six months
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Note
$
$
$
$
EXPENSES
Consulting fees
96,488
235
96,488
3,621
Directors fees
10
263,781
71,277
307,800
183,860
Exploration and evaluation costs
-
58,819
1,208
165,611
Filing fees
41,455
515
50,355
586
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
3,250
(17,307)
11,396
-
Interest and bank charges
8
6,126
2,416
11,993
2,416
Marketing
35,480
14,216
38,378
17,073
Office expenses
55,045
26,497
61,675
32,654
Rent
6,559
516
17,437
852
Professional fees
10
445,043
13,185
799,164
25,181
Share-based compensation
9
299,464
-
299,464
-
Travel
2,453
-
4,903
-
LOSS BEFORE OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
(1,255,144)
(170,369)
(1,700,261)
(431,854)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest income
1,778
-
1,778
-
Listing expense
4
(1,879,404)
-
(1,879,404)
-
NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(3,132,770)
(170,369)
(3,577,887)
(431,854)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS
THAT MAY SUBSEQUENTLY BE
RECLASSIFIED TO LOSS:
Exchange difference on translation of
foreign operations
82,747
(34,958)
102,629
(13,490)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(3,050,023)
(205,327)
(3,475,258)
(445,344)
NET LOSS PER SHARE - BASIC AND
DILUTED
(0.05)
(0.01)
(0.07)
(0.02)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
SHARES OUTSTANDING
58,892,951
29,815,799
51,398,123
19,710,097
4
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION
(formerly NBS Capital Inc.)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for share figures)
Number of
Share
Contributed
Foreign Currency
Shares
Capital
Surplus
Translation Reserve
Deficit
Total
#
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2019
10,000,000
1
-
(4,560)
(399,359)
(403,918)
Shares issued for cash
4,000,000
416,261
-
-
-
416,261
Shares issued for services
925,000
193,273
-
-
-
193,273
Shares issued for acquisition of exploration and
evaluation assets (Notes 5 and 6)
19,934,744
1,745,037
-
-
-
1,745,037
Shares issued for exploration and evaluation
assets (Note 6)
5,130,511
1,071,986
-
-
-
1,071,986
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(13,490)
(431,854)
(445,344)
Balance, June 30, 2020
39,990,255
3,426,558
-
(18,050)
(831,213)
2,577,295
Shares issued for cash
2,796,840
561,774
-
-
-
561,774
Share issue costs
503,500
(33,020)
-
-
-
(33,020)
Shares issued to settle debt
100,000
19,280
-
-
-
19,280
Share-based compensation
429,425
89,725
-
-
-
89,725
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(52,245)
(496,420)
(548,665)
Balance, December 31, 2020
43,820,020
4,064,317
-
(70,295)
(1,327,633)
2,666,389
Shares issued to EML shareholders for RTO (Note 4)
6,171,250
2,036,513
-
-
-
2,036,513
Shares issued pursuant to private placement
15,301,923
5,049,635
-
-
-
5,049,635
Share issuance costs
-
(245,732)
32,022
-
-
(213,710)
Shares issued for services
650,000
214,500
-
-
-
214,500
Share-based compensation
-
-
299,464
-
-
299,464
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
102,629
(3,577,887)
(3,475,258)
Balance, June 30, 2021
65,943,193
11,119,233
331,486
32,334
(4,905,520)
6,577,533
5
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
