Nevada Silver : Quarterly Report September 2021
NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION
(formerly NBS Capital Inc.)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION (formerly NBS Capital Inc.)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Note
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
1,090,411
9,134
Short-term investment
13
1,099,661
-
Receivables
5,009
15,009
Prepaid expenses
-
23,181
2,195,081
47,324
Exploration and evaluation assets
7
5,279,642
4,042,426
Equipment
8
1,957
-
Total assets
7,476,680
4,089,750
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
11
959,997
937,071
Loans from related parties
9
275,772
486,290
1,235,769
1,423,361
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
10
11,100,901
4,064,317
Contributed surplus
10
455,712
-
Foreign currency translation reserve
4,076
(70,295)
Deficit
(5,319,778)
(1,327,633)
6,240,911
2,666,389
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
7,476,680
4,089,750
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Subsequent event (Note 13)
Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board of Directors on November 29, 2021
"Gary Lewis"
Director
"John Kutkevicius"
Director
2
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION
(formerly NBS Capital Inc.)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the three months ended
For the nine months
September 30,
ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Note
$
$
$
$
EXPENSES
Consulting fees
22,003
-
118,491
3,621
Directors fees
10, 11
142,834
35,042
450,634
218,902
Exploration and evaluation costs (recovery)
(1,208)
3,434
-
169,045
Filing fees
12,169
1,025
62,524
1,611
Foreign exchange loss
5,462
10,449
16,858
10,449
Interest and bank charges
9
5,018
7,533
17,011
9,949
Marketing
21,358
36,342
59,736
53,415
Office expenses
15,203
22,779
76,878
55,433
Rent
6,414
540
23,851
1,392
Professional fees
11
26,598
10,267
825,762
35,488
Share-based compensation
10
124,226
-
423,690
-
Travel
35,422
-
40,325
-
LOSS BEFORE OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
(415,499)
(127,411)
(2,115,760)
(559,265)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Borrowing cost
-
(19,901)
-
(19,901)
Interest income
1,241
-
3,019
-
Listing expense
4
-
-
(1,879,404)
-
Recovery of expense
-
94,204
94,204
NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(414,258)
(53,108)
(3,992,145)
(484,962)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS
THAT MAY SUBSEQUENTLY BE RECLASSIFIED
TO LOSS:
Exchange difference on translation of foreign
operations
(28,258)
(7,205)
74,371
(20,695)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(442,516)
(60,313)
(3,917,774)
(505,657)
NET LOSS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
(0.01)
(0.00)
(0.07)
(0.02)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
OUTSTANDING
65,943,193
41,255,881
56,299,759
26,944,448
3
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION
(formerly NBS Capital Inc.)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for share figures)
Number of
Share
Contributed
Foreign Currency
Shares
Capital
Surplus
Translation Reserve
Deficit
Total
#
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, December 31, 2019
10,000,000
1
-
(4,560)
(399,359)
(403,918)
Shares issued for cash
6,796,840
978,035
-
-
-
978,035
Share issue costs
503,500
(33,020)
-
-
-
(33,020)
Shares issued to settle debt
100,000
19,280
-
-
-
19,280
Shares issued for services
925,000
193,273
-
-
-
193,273
Shares issued for acquisition of exploration and
evaluation assets (Notes 5 and 6)
19,934,744
1,745,037
-
-
-
1,745,037
Shares issued for exploration and evaluation
assets (Note 6)
5,130,511
1,071,986
-
-
-
1,071,986
Share-based compensation
429,425
89,725
89,725
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(20,695)
(484,962)
(505,657)
Balance, September 30, 2020
43,820,020
4,064,317
-
(25,255)
(884,321)
3,154,741
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(45,040)
(443,312)
(488,352)
Balance, December 31, 2020
43,820,020
4,064,317
-
(70,295)
(1,327,633)
2,666,389
Shares issued to EML shareholders for RTO (Note 4)
6,171,250
2,036,513
-
-
-
2,036,513
Shares issued pursuant to private placement
15,301,923
5,049,635
-
-
-
5,049,635
Share issuance costs
-
(264,064)
32,022
-
-
(232,042)
Shares issued for services
650,000
214,500
-
-
-
214,500
Share-based compensation
-
-
423,690
-
-
656,786
Net and comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
74,371
(3,992,145)
(4,150,870)
Balance, September 30, 2021
65,943,193
11,100,901
455,715
4,076
(5,319,778)
6,240,911
4
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION
(formerly NBS Capital Inc.)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
2021
2020
Note
$
$
Operating activities:
Net loss for the period
(3,992,145)
(484,962)
Items not affecting cash:
Accrued interest expense
9
14,330
9,659
Borrowing costs paid with shares
-
19,901
Services paid with shares
10
214,500
193,273
Share-based compensation
10
423,690
-
Listing expense
4
1,879,404
-
Changes in non-cash working capital related to operations:
Receivables
35,000
(19,398)
Prepaid expenses
30,780
(22,498)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(85,136)
(334,199)
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,479,577)
(638,224)
Investing activities:
Exploration and evaluation assets acquisition and
exploration costs
(1,233,939)
(515,678)
Equipment
(1,957)
-
Cash acquired from asset acquisitions
5, 6
-
41,381
Cash acquired from RTO
4
81,040
-
Purchase of short-term investments
(895,709)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,050,565)
(474,297)
Financing activities:
Shares issued for cash
4,817,593
775,347
Loan repayments to related parties
(293,526)
-
Loan proceeds from related parties
9
87,352
536,480
Net cash provided by financing activities
4,611,419
1,311,827
Increase in cash during the period
1,081,277
199,306
Cash - beginning of the period
9,134
2,645
Cash - end of the period
1,090,411
201,951
Income taxes paid
-
-
Interest paid
-
-
Non- Cash financing transactions:
Fair value of finders warrants issued (Note 10)
$32,022
-
5
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
