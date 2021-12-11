Nevada Silver : Quarterly Report September 2021

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(formerly NBS Capital Inc.)

Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board of Directors on November 29, 2021

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION (formerly NBS Capital Inc.)

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION

(formerly NBS Capital Inc.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three months ended For the nine months September 30, ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Note $ $ $ $ EXPENSES Consulting fees 22,003 - 118,491 3,621 Directors fees 10, 11 142,834 35,042 450,634 218,902 Exploration and evaluation costs (recovery) (1,208) 3,434 - 169,045 Filing fees 12,169 1,025 62,524 1,611 Foreign exchange loss 5,462 10,449 16,858 10,449 Interest and bank charges 9 5,018 7,533 17,011 9,949 Marketing 21,358 36,342 59,736 53,415 Office expenses 15,203 22,779 76,878 55,433 Rent 6,414 540 23,851 1,392 Professional fees 11 26,598 10,267 825,762 35,488 Share-based compensation 10 124,226 - 423,690 - Travel 35,422 - 40,325 - LOSS BEFORE OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) (415,499) (127,411) (2,115,760) (559,265) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Borrowing cost - (19,901) - (19,901) Interest income 1,241 - 3,019 - Listing expense 4 - - (1,879,404) - Recovery of expense - 94,204 94,204 NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (414,258) (53,108) (3,992,145) (484,962) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS THAT MAY SUBSEQUENTLY BE RECLASSIFIED TO LOSS: Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations (28,258) (7,205) 74,371 (20,695) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (442,516) (60,313) (3,917,774) (505,657) NET LOSS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED (0.01) (0.00) (0.07) (0.02) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 65,943,193 41,255,881 56,299,759 26,944,448

