    NBS.P   CA6287591029

NBS CAP INC.

(NBS.P)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto - 12/10
0.37 CAD   +12.12%
12/11NEVADA SILVER : MD&A September 30, 2021
PU
12/11NEVADA SILVER : MD&A June 30, 2021
PU
12/11NEVADA SILVER : Quarterly Report September 2021
PU
Nevada Silver : Quarterly Report September 2021

12/11/2021 | 09:36pm EST
NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION

(formerly NBS Capital Inc.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION (formerly NBS Capital Inc.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Note

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

1,090,411

9,134

Short-term investment

13

1,099,661

-

Receivables

5,009

15,009

Prepaid expenses

-

23,181

2,195,081

47,324

Exploration and evaluation assets

7

5,279,642

4,042,426

Equipment

8

1,957

-

Total assets

7,476,680

4,089,750

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

11

959,997

937,071

Loans from related parties

9

275,772

486,290

1,235,769

1,423,361

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

10

11,100,901

4,064,317

Contributed surplus

10

455,712

-

Foreign currency translation reserve

4,076

(70,295)

Deficit

(5,319,778)

(1,327,633)

6,240,911

2,666,389

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

7,476,680

4,089,750

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent event (Note 13)

Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board of Directors on November 29, 2021

"Gary Lewis"

Director

"John Kutkevicius"

Director

2

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION

(formerly NBS Capital Inc.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three months ended

For the nine months

September 30,

ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Note

$

$

$

$

EXPENSES

Consulting fees

22,003

-

118,491

3,621

Directors fees

10, 11

142,834

35,042

450,634

218,902

Exploration and evaluation costs (recovery)

(1,208)

3,434

-

169,045

Filing fees

12,169

1,025

62,524

1,611

Foreign exchange loss

5,462

10,449

16,858

10,449

Interest and bank charges

9

5,018

7,533

17,011

9,949

Marketing

21,358

36,342

59,736

53,415

Office expenses

15,203

22,779

76,878

55,433

Rent

6,414

540

23,851

1,392

Professional fees

11

26,598

10,267

825,762

35,488

Share-based compensation

10

124,226

-

423,690

-

Travel

35,422

-

40,325

-

LOSS BEFORE OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

(415,499)

(127,411)

(2,115,760)

(559,265)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Borrowing cost

-

(19,901)

-

(19,901)

Interest income

1,241

-

3,019

-

Listing expense

4

-

-

(1,879,404)

-

Recovery of expense

-

94,204

94,204

NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(414,258)

(53,108)

(3,992,145)

(484,962)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS

THAT MAY SUBSEQUENTLY BE RECLASSIFIED

TO LOSS:

Exchange difference on translation of foreign

operations

(28,258)

(7,205)

74,371

(20,695)

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(442,516)

(60,313)

(3,917,774)

(505,657)

NET LOSS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.07)

(0.02)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING

65,943,193

41,255,881

56,299,759

26,944,448

3

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION

(formerly NBS Capital Inc.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except for share figures)

Number of

Share

Contributed

Foreign Currency

Shares

Capital

Surplus

Translation Reserve

Deficit

Total

#

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2019

10,000,000

1

-

(4,560)

(399,359)

(403,918)

Shares issued for cash

6,796,840

978,035

-

-

-

978,035

Share issue costs

503,500

(33,020)

-

-

-

(33,020)

Shares issued to settle debt

100,000

19,280

-

-

-

19,280

Shares issued for services

925,000

193,273

-

-

-

193,273

Shares issued for acquisition of exploration and

evaluation assets (Notes 5 and 6)

19,934,744

1,745,037

-

-

-

1,745,037

Shares issued for exploration and evaluation

assets (Note 6)

5,130,511

1,071,986

-

-

-

1,071,986

Share-based compensation

429,425

89,725

89,725

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(20,695)

(484,962)

(505,657)

Balance, September 30, 2020

43,820,020

4,064,317

-

(25,255)

(884,321)

3,154,741

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(45,040)

(443,312)

(488,352)

Balance, December 31, 2020

43,820,020

4,064,317

-

(70,295)

(1,327,633)

2,666,389

Shares issued to EML shareholders for RTO (Note 4)

6,171,250

2,036,513

-

-

-

2,036,513

Shares issued pursuant to private placement

15,301,923

5,049,635

-

-

-

5,049,635

Share issuance costs

-

(264,064)

32,022

-

-

(232,042)

Shares issued for services

650,000

214,500

-

-

-

214,500

Share-based compensation

-

-

423,690

-

-

656,786

Net and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

74,371

(3,992,145)

(4,150,870)

Balance, September 30, 2021

65,943,193

11,100,901

455,715

4,076

(5,319,778)

6,240,911

4

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION

(formerly NBS Capital Inc.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

2021

2020

Note

$

$

Operating activities:

Net loss for the period

(3,992,145)

(484,962)

Items not affecting cash:

Accrued interest expense

9

14,330

9,659

Borrowing costs paid with shares

-

19,901

Services paid with shares

10

214,500

193,273

Share-based compensation

10

423,690

-

Listing expense

4

1,879,404

-

Changes in non-cash working capital related to operations:

Receivables

35,000

(19,398)

Prepaid expenses

30,780

(22,498)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(85,136)

(334,199)

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,479,577)

(638,224)

Investing activities:

Exploration and evaluation assets acquisition and

exploration costs

(1,233,939)

(515,678)

Equipment

(1,957)

-

Cash acquired from asset acquisitions

5, 6

-

41,381

Cash acquired from RTO

4

81,040

-

Purchase of short-term investments

(895,709)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,050,565)

(474,297)

Financing activities:

Shares issued for cash

4,817,593

775,347

Loan repayments to related parties

(293,526)

-

Loan proceeds from related parties

9

87,352

536,480

Net cash provided by financing activities

4,611,419

1,311,827

Increase in cash during the period

1,081,277

199,306

Cash - beginning of the period

9,134

2,645

Cash - end of the period

1,090,411

201,951

Income taxes paid

-

-

Interest paid

-

-

Non- Cash financing transactions:

Fair value of finders warrants issued (Note 10)

$32,022

-

5

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Disclaimer

Nevada Silver Corporation published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 02:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
