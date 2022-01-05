Log in
    NBS.P   CA6287591029

NBS CAP INC.

(NBS.P)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto - 12/29
0.3 CAD   -4.76%
Nevada Silver : Notice of Change in Corporate Structure
PU
Nevada Silver : Supplemental Indenture
PU
Nevada Silver : Scheme Implementation Agreement
PU
Nevada Silver : Scheme Implementation Agreement

01/05/2022 | 05:48pm EST
EXECUTION VERSION

Scheme Implementation Agreement

Dated December 31, 2020

NBS Capital Inc. ("NBS")

Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML") (ACN 635 062 850)

-2-

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.

DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION.............................................................

7

1.1

Definitions.................................................................................................................

7

1.2

General Interpretation...........................................................................................

18

1.3

Inconsistent agreements ......................................................................................

19

2.

AGREEMENT TO PROPOSE AND IMPLEMENT SCHEME ........................

19

2.1

Agreement Effective Date ....................................................................................

19

2.2

EML to propose Scheme .....................................................................................

19

2.3

NBS .........................................................................................................................

19

2.4

Agreement to implement Scheme ......................................................................

19

3.

CONDITIONS PRECEDENT...............................................................................

19

3.1

Conditions Precedent ...........................................................................................

19

3.2

Reasonable endeavours ......................................................................................

22

3.3

Waiver of Conditions Precedent .........................................................................

23

3.4

Notices in relation to Conditions Precedent ......................................................

23

3.5

Consultation on failure of Condition Precedent ................................................

24

3.6

Failure to agree .....................................................................................................

24

4.

OUTLINE OF SCHEME .......................................................................................

25

4.1

Scheme...................................................................................................................

25

4.2

Scheme Consideration .........................................................................................

25

4.3

Share Consolidation .............................................................................................

25

4.4

Issue of NBS Shares ............................................................................................

25

5.

IMPLEMENTATION..............................................................................................

27

5.1

General obligations ...............................................................................................

27

5.2

EML's obligations ..................................................................................................

28

5.3

NBS's obligations ..................................................................................................

31

5.4

Scheme Booklet responsibility statement .........................................................

33

5.5

Verification..............................................................................................................

33

5.6

Conduct of Court proceeding ..............................................................................

33

5.7

Appeal process ......................................................................................................

33

5.8

No partnership or joint venture............................................................................

34

6.

BOARD RECOMMENDATION ...........................................................................

34

6.1

Best endeavours EML ..........................................................................................

34

6.2

Best endeavours NBS ..........................................................................................

34

7.

DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES.......................................................................

35

7.1

Release of EML and EML directors and officers..............................................

35

7.2

Release of NBS and NBS directors and officers..............................................

35

-3-

7.3

Benefit for NBS Indemnified Parties...................................................................

35

7.4

Benefit for EML Indemnified Parties...................................................................

35

7.5

Directors .................................................................................................................

35

8.

CONDUCT OF BUSINESS .................................................................................

36

8.1

Overview.................................................................................................................

36

8.2

Specific obligations ...............................................................................................

36

8.3

Prohibited actions..................................................................................................

37

8.4

Exceptions to conduct of business provisions ..................................................

38

9.

EXCLUSIVITY .......................................................................................................

38

9.1

No existing discussions ........................................................................................

38

9.2

No-shop ..................................................................................................................

38

9.3

No-talk.....................................................................................................................

39

9.4

Due diligence information ....................................................................................

39

9.5

Exceptions ..............................................................................................................

39

9.6

Further Exception ..................................................................................................

40

9.7

Notice of Unsolicited Approach ...........................................................................

40

10.

REIMBURSEMENT FEE .....................................................................................

40

10.1

EML Payment of Reimbursement Fee...............................................................

40

10.2

NBS Payment of Reimbursement Fee...............................................................

41

10.3

No amount payable if Scheme becomes Effective ..........................................

42

10.4

Timing of payment.................................................................................................

42

10.5

Nature of payment.................................................................................................

43

10.6

Reduction in amount payable..............................................................................

43

10.7

Limitation of liability...............................................................................................

44

10.8

Compliance with law .............................................................................................

44

11.

REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES.....................................................

44

11.1

NBS's representations and warranties ..............................................................

44

11.2

EML's representations and warranties ..............................................................

47

11.3

NBS indemnity .......................................................................................................

53

11.4

EML's indemnity ....................................................................................................

53

11.5

No other warranties or reliance ...........................................................................

53

12.

TERMINATION......................................................................................................

53

12.1

Termination events ...............................................................................................

53

12.2

Termination ............................................................................................................

54

12.3

Effect of Termination.............................................................................................

54

12.4

Damages ................................................................................................................

54

13.

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS .............................................................................

54

-4-

13.1

Required disclosure ..............................................................................................

54

13.2

Other announcements ..........................................................................................

55

13.3

Statements on termination ...................................................................................

55

14.

CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION .......................................................................

55

14.1

Confidential Information .......................................................................................

55

15.

NOTICES AND OTHER COMMUNICATIONS.................................................

55

15.1

Form ........................................................................................................................

55

15.2

Delivery ...................................................................................................................

56

15.3

When effective .......................................................................................................

56

15.4

When taken to be received ..................................................................................

56

15.5

Receipt outside business hours ..........................................................................

56

16.

GST .........................................................................................................................

57

16.1

Definitions and interpretation...............................................................................

57

16.2

GST exclusive........................................................................................................

57

16.3

Payment of GST ....................................................................................................

57

16.4

Adjustment events.................................................................................................

57

16.5

Reimbursements ...................................................................................................

58

17.

COSTS....................................................................................................................

58

17.1

Costs .......................................................................................................................

58

18.

GENERAL ..............................................................................................................

58

18.1

Variation and waiver .............................................................................................

58

18.2

Consents, approvals or waivers..........................................................................

58

18.3

Discretion in exercising rights .............................................................................

58

18.4

Partial exercising of rights....................................................................................

58

18.5

Conflict of interest .................................................................................................

58

18.6

Remedies cumulative ...........................................................................................

59

18.7

Indemnities and reimbursement obligations .....................................................

59

18.8

Inconsistent law .....................................................................................................

59

18.9

Supervening law ....................................................................................................

59

18.10

Counterparts ..........................................................................................................

59

18.11

Entire agreement...................................................................................................

59

18.12

Further steps ..........................................................................................................

60

18.13

No liability for loss .................................................................................................

60

18.14

Severability.............................................................................................................

60

18.15

Rules of construction ............................................................................................

60

18.16

Assignment.............................................................................................................

60

18.17

Enforceability .........................................................................................................

60

-5-

18.18

No representation or reliance ..............................................................................

61

19.

GOVERNING LAW ...............................................................................................

61

19.1

Governing law and jurisdiction ............................................................................

61

19.2

Serving documents ...............................................................................................

61

SCHEDULE 1 TIMETABLE .................................................................................................

63

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nevada Silver Corporation published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 22:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,93 M -0,73 M -0,73 M
Net Debt 2020 0,48 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25,7 M 20,3 M 20,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart NBS CAP INC.
Duration : Period :
NBS CAP INC. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary Leon Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Natasha Tsai Chief Financial Officer
John Kutkevicius Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NBS CAP INC.0.00%20
BHP GROUP2.12%153 917
RIO TINTO PLC0.95%110 128
GLENCORE PLC3.39%68 704
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC2.67%51 025
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.19%33 499