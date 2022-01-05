Nevada Silver : Subscription Receipt Agreement

|
3.4
|
No Fractions..................................................................................................................
|
18
|
3.5
|
Payment on Termination...............................................................................................
|
18
|
3.6
|
Calculations ..................................................................................................................
|
19
|
ARTICLE 4 INVESTMENT OF ESCROWED FUNDS AND PAYMENT OF INTEREST
|
.......................................................................................................................................................
|
19
|
4.1
|
Deposit of Escrowed Funds in Escrow .........................................................................
|
19
|
4.2
|
Investment of the Escrowed Funds ...............................................................................
|
19
|
4.3
|
Segregation of the Escrowed Funds..............................................................................
|
20
|
4.4
|
Payment of Interest .......................................................................................................
|
20
|
ARTICLE 5 RIGHTS OF THE CORPORATION AND COVENANTS..............................
|
21
|
5.1
|
Optional Purchases by the Corporation ........................................................................
|
21
|
5.2
|
General Covenants ........................................................................................................
|
21
|
5.3
|
Subscription Receipt Agent's Remuneration, Expenses and Indemnification .............
|
22
|
5.4
|
Performance of Covenants by the Subscription Receipt Agent....................................
|
23
|
5.5
|
Accounting....................................................................................................................
|
23
|
5.6
|
Payments by the Subscription Receipt Agent...............................................................
|
23
|
ARTICLE 6 ENFORCEMENT.................................................................................................
|
24
|
6.1
|
Suits by the Holders ......................................................................................................
|
24
|
6.2
|
Immunity of Shareholders, etc......................................................................................
|
24
|
6.3
|
Limitation of Liability ..................................................................................................
|
24
|
ARTICLE 7 MEETINGS OF THE HOLDERS ......................................................................
|
24
|
7.1
|
Right to Convene Meetings ..........................................................................................
|
24
|
7.2
|
Notice............................................................................................................................
|
25
|
7.3
|
Chairperson ...................................................................................................................
|
25
|
7.4
|
Quorum .........................................................................................................................
|
25
|
7.5
|
Power to Adjourn..........................................................................................................
|
25
|
7.6
|
Show of Hands..............................................................................................................
|
26
|
7.7
|
Poll and Voting .............................................................................................................
|
26
|
7.8
|
Regulations ...................................................................................................................
|
26
|
7.9
|
The Corporation and Subscription Receipt Agent may be Represented.......................
|
27
|
7.10
|
Powers Exercisable by Special Resolution ...................................................................
|
27
|
7.11
|
Meaning of Special Resolution.....................................................................................
|
28
|
7.12
|
Powers Cumulative .......................................................................................................
|
29
|
7.13
|
Minutes .........................................................................................................................
|
29
|
7.14
|
Instruments in Writing ..................................................................................................
|
30