Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. NBS CAP INC.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBS.P   CA6287591029

NBS CAP INC.

(NBS.P)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto - 12/29
0.3 CAD   -4.76%
05:48pNEVADA SILVER : Notice of Change in Corporate Structure
PU
05:48pNEVADA SILVER : Supplemental Indenture
PU
05:48pNEVADA SILVER : Scheme Implementation Agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nevada Silver : Subscription Receipt Agreement

01/05/2022 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXECUTION VERSION

NBS CAPITAL INC.

AND

ELECTRIC METALS (USA) LIMITED (ABN 90 635 062 850)

AND

TSX TRUST COMPANY

SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPT AGREEMENT

Providing for the Issue of Subscription Receipts

Dated December 17, 2020

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ARTICLE 1 INTERPRETATION ..............................................................................................

2

1.1

Definitions ......................................................................................................................

2

1.2

Interpretation...................................................................................................................

7

1.3

Headings, Etc. .................................................................................................................

7

1.4

Day not a Business Day ..................................................................................................

7

1.5

Monetary References ......................................................................................................

7

1.6

Conflict ...........................................................................................................................

8

1.7

Meaning of "outstanding" for Certain Purposes .............................................................

8

ARTICLE 2 ISSUANCE OF AND PAYMENT FOR SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS ...........

8

2.1

Issue of Subscription Receipts ........................................................................................

8

2.2

Payment Acknowledgement .........................................................................................

10

2.3

Terms and Issue of Subscription Receipts ....................................................................

11

2.4

Fractional Subscription Receipts ..................................................................................

11

2.5

Register for Subscription Receipts ...............................................................................

11

2.6

Registers Open for Inspection.......................................................................................

11

2.7

Holder not a Shareholder ..............................................................................................

12

2.8

Subscription Receipts to Rank Pari Passu ...................................................................

12

2.9

Signing of Subscription Receipt Certificates ................................................................

12

2.10

Manual Signature ..........................................................................................................

12

2.11

Validity of Uncertificated Subscription Receipts .........................................................

12

2.12

Authentication not Representation................................................................................

13

2.13

Issue in Substitution for Subscription Receipt Certificates Lost, etc. ..........................

13

2.14

Exchange of Subscription Receipt Certificates.............................................................

13

2.15

Transfer and Ownership of Subscription Receipts .......................................................

14

2.16

Amounts to be Held in Escrow .....................................................................................

15

2.17

Transfer Restrictions for U.S. Holders .........................................................................

16

2.18

Cancellation of Surrendered Subscription Receipt Certificates ...................................

16

ARTICLE 3 ISSUANCE OF UNDERLYING COMMON SHARES AND UNDERLYING

WARRANTS OR REFUND OF SUBSCRIPTION PRICE....................................................

16

3.1

Escrow Release Notice .................................................................................................

16

3.2

Release of the Escrowed Funds ....................................................................................

17

3.3 Issue of Underlying Common Shares and Underlying Warrants and Payment Thereon

...................................................................................................................................... 17

3.4

No Fractions..................................................................................................................

18

3.5

Payment on Termination...............................................................................................

18

3.6

Calculations ..................................................................................................................

19

ARTICLE 4 INVESTMENT OF ESCROWED FUNDS AND PAYMENT OF INTEREST

.......................................................................................................................................................

19

4.1

Deposit of Escrowed Funds in Escrow .........................................................................

19

4.2

Investment of the Escrowed Funds ...............................................................................

19

4.3

Segregation of the Escrowed Funds..............................................................................

20

4.4

Payment of Interest .......................................................................................................

20

ARTICLE 5 RIGHTS OF THE CORPORATION AND COVENANTS..............................

21

5.1

Optional Purchases by the Corporation ........................................................................

21

5.2

General Covenants ........................................................................................................

21

5.3

Subscription Receipt Agent's Remuneration, Expenses and Indemnification .............

22

5.4

Performance of Covenants by the Subscription Receipt Agent....................................

23

5.5

Accounting....................................................................................................................

23

5.6

Payments by the Subscription Receipt Agent...............................................................

23

ARTICLE 6 ENFORCEMENT.................................................................................................

24

6.1

Suits by the Holders ......................................................................................................

24

6.2

Immunity of Shareholders, etc......................................................................................

24

6.3

Limitation of Liability ..................................................................................................

24

ARTICLE 7 MEETINGS OF THE HOLDERS ......................................................................

24

7.1

Right to Convene Meetings ..........................................................................................

24

7.2

Notice............................................................................................................................

25

7.3

Chairperson ...................................................................................................................

25

7.4

Quorum .........................................................................................................................

25

7.5

Power to Adjourn..........................................................................................................

25

7.6

Show of Hands..............................................................................................................

26

7.7

Poll and Voting .............................................................................................................

26

7.8

Regulations ...................................................................................................................

26

7.9

The Corporation and Subscription Receipt Agent may be Represented.......................

27

7.10

Powers Exercisable by Special Resolution ...................................................................

27

7.11

Meaning of Special Resolution.....................................................................................

28

7.12

Powers Cumulative .......................................................................................................

29

7.13

Minutes .........................................................................................................................

29

7.14

Instruments in Writing ..................................................................................................

30

7.15

Binding Effect of Resolutions.......................................................................................

30

7.16

Holdings by the Corporation Disregarded ....................................................................

30

ARTICLE 8 SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENTS ..................................................................

30

8.1

Provision for Supplemental Agreements for Certain Purposes ....................................

30

8.2

Successor Entity............................................................................................................

31

ARTICLE 9 CONCERNING THE SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPT AGENT ..........................

32

9.1

Rights and Duties of the Subscription Receipt Agent ..................................................

32

9.2

Evidence, Experts and Advisers ...................................................................................

33

9.3

Documents, Monies, etc. Held by the Subscription Receipt Agent..............................

34

9.4

Actions by the Subscription Receipt Agent to Protect Interest ....................................

34

9.5

The Subscription Receipt Agent not Required to Give Security ..................................

34

9.6

Protection of the Subscription Receipt Agent...............................................................

35

9.7

Replacement of Subscription Receipt Agent; Successor by Merger ............................

35

9.8

Conflict of Interest ........................................................................................................

36

9.9

Tax Reporting ...............................................................................................................

37

9.10

Acceptance of Appointment .........................................................................................

37

9.11

Subscription Receipt Agent Not to be Appointed Receiver .........................................

37

9.12

Anti-money Laundering................................................................................................

37

9.13

Privacy ..........................................................................................................................

38

9.14

Force Majeure ...............................................................................................................

38

ARTICLE 10 GENERAL...........................................................................................................

39

10.1

Notice to the Corporation and the Subscription Receipt Agent....................................

39

10.2

Notice to the Holders ....................................................................................................

40

10.3

Evidence of Ownership.................................................................................................

40

10.4

Satisfaction and Discharge of Agreement ....................................................................

41

10.5 Provisions of Agreement and Subscription Receipts for the Sole Benefit of Parties and

the Holders ....................................................................................................................

41

10.6

Subscription Receipts Owned by the Corporation - Certificate to be Provided ...........

41

10.7

Applicable Law.............................................................................................................

42

10.8

Invalidity, Etc................................................................................................................

42

10.9

Successors and Assigns ................................................................................................

42

10.10

Time of Essence............................................................................................................

42

10.11

Counterparts..................................................................................................................

42

10.12

English Language .........................................................................................................

42

SCHEDULE "A" FORM OF SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPT CERTIFICATE ........................

1

SCHEDULE "B" FORM OF ESCROW RELEASE NOTICE ................................................

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nevada Silver Corporation published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 22:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NBS CAP INC.
05:48pNEVADA SILVER : Notice of Change in Corporate Structure
PU
05:48pNEVADA SILVER : Supplemental Indenture
PU
05:48pNEVADA SILVER : Scheme Implementation Agreement
PU
05:48pNEVADA SILVER : Subscription Receipt Agreement
PU
05:48pNEVADA SILVER : Deed of Amendment
PU
05:48pNEVADA SILVER : Warrant Indenture
PU
05:38pNEVADA SILVER : Management Information Circular
PU
05:38pNEVADA SILVER : Filing Statement
PU
2021Nevada Silver Corporation Provides Update on North State Manganese Inc and the Emily Ma..
CI
2021Nevada Silver Corporation Drills Wide Intersections of Mineralization at Its Corcoran S..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,93 M -0,73 M -0,73 M
Net Debt 2020 0,48 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25,7 M 20,3 M 20,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart NBS CAP INC.
Duration : Period :
NBS CAP INC. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary Leon Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Natasha Tsai Chief Financial Officer
John Kutkevicius Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NBS CAP INC.0.00%20
BHP GROUP2.12%153 917
RIO TINTO PLC0.95%110 128
GLENCORE PLC3.39%68 704
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC2.67%51 025
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.19%33 499