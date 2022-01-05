Nevada Silver : Supplemental Indenture

The foregoing recitals are made as statements of fact by the Company and NBS and not by the Subscription Receipt Agent;

In order to give effect to the amendment cited described above, the parties have entered into this supplement ("

Pursuant to Section 8.1 of the Subscription Receipt Agreement, the Corporation seeks to amend the Subscription Receipt Agreement to permit certain additional purchasers in the

TSX TRUST COMPANY, a trust company authorized to carry on business in all provinces and territories of Canada

Defined Terms

1. Capitalized terms used in this Agreement, including in the recitals hereof, and not otherwise defined herein shall have the respective meanings specified in the Subscription Receipt Agreement.

Amendment to Subscription Receipt Agreement

2. The Subscription Receipt Agreement is hereby amended by deleting subsections 2.2 (e) and (f) and replacing them with the following:

Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, the Subscription Receipt Agent hereby acknowledges that at the Written Direction of the Corporation, such number of Subscription Receipts as the Corporation directs may be issued by the Subscription Receipt Agent prior to the Subscription Receipt Agent's receipt of the Escrowed Funds therefor on one or more Closing Dates, in order to facilitate "delivery against payment" arrangements with certain Holders of Subscription Receipts. The Corporation confirms payment in full for the Subscription Receipts issuable pursuant to "delivery against payment" arrangements described in Section 2.2(e), less applicable brokers' or finders' commissions, will be paid on or prior to the Business Day following any applicable Closing Date.

Effect of Amendments

3. The parties confirm that the Subscription Receipt Agreement, as amended by this Supplemental Indenture, remains in full force and effect. From the date hereof, the Subscription Receipt Agreement and this Supplemental Indenture shall be read together to the extent reasonably possible as though all of the terms of both documents were contained in one instrument.

No Waiver

4. The execution, delivery and effectiveness of this Supplemental Indenture shall not, except as expressly provided herein, constitute a waiver of condition or provision (whether or not similar) of the Subscription Receipt Agreement nor shall such waiver constitute a continuing waiver unless otherwise expressly provided.

Governing Law

5. This Supplemental Indenture is governed by, interpreted and enforced in accordance with the laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable in Ontario.

Counterparts and Formal Date

6. This Supplemental Indenture may be executed and delivered in counterparts by facsimile or other electronic form, each of which when so executed and delivered shall be deemed