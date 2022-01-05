Nevada Silver : Supplemental Indenture

EXECUTION VERSION
THIS SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE
is made as of the 14th day of December, 2020
BETWEEN:
ELECTRIC METALS (USA) LIMITED, ABN 90 635 062 850, a corporation duly existing under the laws of Australia
(the "Corporation")
- and -
NBS CAPITAL INC., a company duly existing under the federal laws of Canada
("NBS")
- and -
TSX TRUST COMPANY, a trust company authorized to carry on business in all provinces and territories of Canada
(the "Subscription Receipt Agent")
WHEREAS:
-
The Corporation, NBS, and the Subscription Receipt Agent are parties to a Subscription
Receipt Agreement (the "Subscription Receipt Agreement") dated as of December 2,
2020 providing for the issuance of up to 15,151,515 subscription receipts of the Corporation (the "Subscription Receipts"), and pursuant to the Subscription Receipt Agreement the Subscription Receipt Agent holds all rights, interests and benefits contained therein for and on behalf of those persons who from time to time become holders of Subscription Receipts issued pursuant to the Subscription Receipt Agreement;
-
Pursuant to Section 8.1 of the Subscription Receipt Agreement, the Corporation seeks to amend the Subscription Receipt Agreement to permit certain additional purchasers in the
Offering to settle on a "delivery-against-payment" basis;
-
In order to give effect to the amendment cited described above, the parties have entered into this supplement ("Supplemental Indenture") to the Subscription Receipt Agreement; and
-
The foregoing recitals are made as statements of fact by the Company and NBS and not by the Subscription Receipt Agent;
NOW THEREFORE, the parties hereto agree as follows:
Defined Terms
1. Capitalized terms used in this Agreement, including in the recitals hereof, and not otherwise defined herein shall have the respective meanings specified in the Subscription Receipt Agreement.
Amendment to Subscription Receipt Agreement
2. The Subscription Receipt Agreement is hereby amended by deleting subsections 2.2 (e) and (f) and replacing them with the following:
-
Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, the Subscription Receipt Agent hereby acknowledges that at the Written Direction of the Corporation, such number of Subscription Receipts as the Corporation directs may be issued by the Subscription Receipt Agent prior to the Subscription Receipt Agent's receipt of the Escrowed Funds therefor on one or more Closing Dates, in order to facilitate "delivery against payment" arrangements with certain Holders of Subscription Receipts.
-
The Corporation confirms payment in full for the Subscription Receipts issuable pursuant to "delivery against payment" arrangements described in Section 2.2(e), less applicable brokers' or finders' commissions, will be paid on or prior to the Business Day following any applicable Closing Date.
Effect of Amendments
3. The parties confirm that the Subscription Receipt Agreement, as amended by this Supplemental Indenture, remains in full force and effect. From the date hereof, the Subscription Receipt Agreement and this Supplemental Indenture shall be read together to the extent reasonably possible as though all of the terms of both documents were contained in one instrument.
No Waiver
4. The execution, delivery and effectiveness of this Supplemental Indenture shall not, except as expressly provided herein, constitute a waiver of condition or provision (whether or not similar) of the Subscription Receipt Agreement nor shall such waiver constitute a continuing waiver unless otherwise expressly provided.
Governing Law
5. This Supplemental Indenture is governed by, interpreted and enforced in accordance with the laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable in Ontario.
Counterparts and Formal Date
6. This Supplemental Indenture may be executed and delivered in counterparts by facsimile or other electronic form, each of which when so executed and delivered shall be deemed
to be an original and such counterparts together shall constitute one and the same instrument and notwithstanding their date of execution they shall be deemed to be dated as of the date hereof.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF the parties hereto have executed this Supplemental Indenture as of the date first written above.
ELECTRIC METALS (USA) LIMITED
ABN 90 635 062 850
By: (signed) "Gary Lewis")
Name: Gary Lewis
Title: Director
NBS CAPITAL INC.
By: (signed) "Paul Barbeau")
Name: Paul Barbeau
Title: Chief Executive Officer
TSX TRUST COMPANY
By: (signed) "Brett Higgs"
Name: Brett Higgs
Title: Corporate Trust Officer
By: (signed) "Donald Crawford"
Name: Donald Crawford
Title: Senior Trust Officer