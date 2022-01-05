Nevada Silver : Warrant Indenture

10.7 Common Shares or Warrants Owned by the Corporation or its Subsidiaries -

10.6 Provisions of Indenture and Warrants for the Sole Benefit of Parties and

WARRANT INDENTURE

THIS WARRANT INDENTURE is dated as of April 30, 2021.

BETWEEN:

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION (Formerly, NBS Capital Inc.), a corporation existing under the federal laws of Canada (the "Corporation"),

- and -

TSX TRUST COMPANY, a trust company existing under the federal laws of Canada (the "Warrant Agent")

WHEREAS the Corporation and Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML") completed a business combination (the "Qualifying Transaction") whereby the Corporation acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of EML;

WHEREAS in connection with the Qualifying Transaction, the Corporation completed a private placement of Subscription Receipts (as defined herein) of the Corporation, which Subscription Receipts have been automatically exercised for common shares and Warrants of the Corporation;

WHEREAS in connection therewith the Corporation proposes to issue 996,758 Warrants (as defined herein), pursuant to this Indenture on the Issue Date (as defined herein);

AND WHEREAS each Warrant shall be exercisable into one Warrant Share (as defined herein) at the Exercise Price (as defined herein) until April 30, 2023, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances, upon the terms and conditions herein set forth;

AND WHEREAS the Corporation is duly authorized to create and issue the Warrants to be issued as herein provided;

AND WHEREAS all acts and deeds necessary have been done and performed to make the Warrants, when created and issued as provided in this Indenture, legal, valid and binding upon the Corporation with the benefits and subject to the terms of this Indenture;

AND WHEREAS the foregoing recitals are made as representations and statements of fact by the Corporation and not by the Warrant Agent;

AND WHEREAS the Warrant Agent has agreed to act as the warrant agent in respect of the Warrants on behalf of the Warrantholders on the terms and conditions herein set forth;

NOW THEREFORE, in consideration of the premises and mutual covenants hereinafter contained and other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged, the Corporation hereby appoints the Warrant Agent as warrant agent to hold the rights, interests and benefits contained herein for and on behalf of those persons who from time to