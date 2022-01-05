Nevada Silver : Warrant Indenture

Log in
EXECUTION COPY

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION

(Formerly, NBS Capital Inc.)

as the Corporation

and

TSX TRUST COMPANY

as the Warrant Agent

WARRANT INDENTURE

Providing for the Issue of Warrants

Dated as of April 30, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

ARTICLE 1 INTERPRETATION..............................................................................................

2

1.1

Definitions.....................................................................................................................

2

1.2

Gender and Number......................................................................................................

6

1.3

Headings, Etc. ...............................................................................................................

6

1.4

Day not a Business Day. ...............................................................................................

6

1.5

Time of the Essence. .....................................................................................................

7

1.6

Monetary References. ...................................................................................................

7

1.7

Applicable Law.............................................................................................................

7

1.8

Meaning of "outstanding" for Certain Purposes...........................................................

7

ARTICLE 2 ISSUE OF WARRANTS........................................................................................

8

2.1

Creation and Issue of Warrants.....................................................................................

8

2.2

Terms of Warrants. .......................................................................................................

8

2.3

Warrantholder not a Shareholder. .................................................................................

8

2.4

Warrants to Rank Pari Passu.........................................................................................

9

2.5

Form of Warrants..........................................................................................................

9

2.6

Book Entry Only Warrants. ..........................................................................................

9

2.7

Signing of Warrant Certificates. .................................................................................

10

2.8

Authentication by the Warrant Agent. ........................................................................

10

2.9

Legends. ......................................................................................................................

12

2.10

Register of Warrants ...................................................................................................

14

2.11

Issue in Substitution for Warrant Certificates Lost, etc..............................................

15

2.12

Exchange of Warrant Certificates...............................................................................

15

2.13

Transfer and Ownership of Warrants..........................................................................

16

2.14

Cancellation of Surrendered Warrants........................................................................

17

ARTICLE 3 EXERCISE OF WARRANTS .............................................................................

17

3.1

Right of Exercise.........................................................................................................

17

3.2

Warrant Exercise.........................................................................................................

17

3.3

U.S. Restrictions; Legended Certificates ....................................................................

20

3.4

Transfer Fees and Taxes. ............................................................................................

21

3.5

Warrant Agency. .........................................................................................................

21

3.6

Effect of Exercise of Warrants....................................................................................

21

3.7

Partial Exercise of Warrants; Fractions. .....................................................................

22

3.8

Expiration of Warrants................................................................................................

22

3.9

Accounting and Recording. ........................................................................................

22

3.10

Securities Restrictions.................................................................................................

23

ARTICLE 4 ADJUSTMENT OF NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES AND EXERCISE

PRICE

..........................................................................................................................................

23

4.1

Adjustment of Number of Common Shares and Exercise Price.................................

23

4.2

Entitlement to Common Shares on Exercise of Warrant. ...........................................

27

4.3

No Adjustment for Certain Transactions. ...................................................................

27

4.4

Determination by Independent Firm...........................................................................

28

4.5

Proceedings Prior to any Action Requiring Adjustment.............................................

28

4.6

Certificate of Adjustment............................................................................................

28

4.7

Notice of Special Matters............................................................................................

28

4.8

No Action after Notice................................................................................................

28

4.9

Other Action................................................................................................................

29

4.10

Protection of Warrant Agent.......................................................................................

29

4.11

Participation by Warrantholder...................................................................................

29

ARTICLE 5 RIGHTS OF THE CORPORATION AND COVENANTS .............................

30

5.1

Optional Purchases by the Corporation. .....................................................................

30

5.2

General Covenants. .....................................................................................................

30

5.3

Warrant Agent's Remuneration and Expenses. ..........................................................

31

5.4

Performance of Covenants by Warrant Agent. ...........................................................

31

5.5

Enforceability of Warrants..........................................................................................

31

ARTICLE 6 ENFORCEMENT.................................................................................................

31

6.1

Suits by Warrantholders..............................................................................................

31

6.2

Suits by the Corporation. ............................................................................................

32

6.3

Immunity of Shareholders, etc....................................................................................

32

6.4

Waiver of Default. ......................................................................................................

32

ARTICLE 7 MEETINGS OF WARRANTHOLDERS...........................................................

33

7.1

Right to Convene Meetings. .......................................................................................

33

7.2

Notice..........................................................................................................................

33

7.3

Chairman.....................................................................................................................

33

7.4

Quorum. ......................................................................................................................

33

7.5

Power to Adjourn........................................................................................................

34

7.6

Show of Hands............................................................................................................

34

7.7

Poll and Voting. ..........................................................................................................

34

7.8

Regulations. ................................................................................................................

34

7.9

Corporation and Warrant Agent May be Represented................................................

35

7.10

Powers Exercisable by Extraordinary Resolution.......................................................

35

7.11

Meaning of Extraordinary Resolution. .......................................................................

36

7.12

Powers Cumulative. ....................................................................................................

37

7.13

Minutes. ......................................................................................................................

37

7.14

Instruments in Writing. ...............................................................................................

37

7.15

Binding Effect of Resolutions.....................................................................................

37

7.16

Holdings by Corporation Disregarded. .......................................................................

38

ARTICLE 8 SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURES ....................................................................

38

8.1

Provision for Supplemental Indentures for Certain Purposes.....................................

38

8.2

Successor Entities. ......................................................................................................

39

ARTICLE 9 CONCERNING THE WARRANT AGENT......................................................

39

9.1

Indenture Legislation. .................................................................................................

39

9.2

Rights and Duties of Warrant Agent...........................................................................

40

9.3

Evidence, Experts and Advisers. ................................................................................

40

9.4

Documents, Monies, etc. Held by Warrant Agent. .....................................................

41

9.5

Actions by Warrant Agent to Protect Interest.............................................................

42

9.6

Warrant Agent Not Required to Give Security...........................................................

42

9.7

Protection of Warrant Agent.......................................................................................

42

9.8

Replacement of Warrant Agent; Successor by Merger...............................................

43

9.9

Conflict of Interest. .....................................................................................................

44

9.10

Acceptance of Agency ................................................................................................

44

9.11

Warrant Agent Not to be Appointed Receiver............................................................

44

9.12

Authorization to Carry on Business............................................................................

45

9.13

Warrant Agent Not Required to Give Notice of Default. ...........................................

45

9.14

Anti-Money Laundering. ............................................................................................

45

9.15

Compliance with Privacy Code. .................................................................................

45

ARTICLE 10 GENERAL...........................................................................................................

46

10.1

Notice to the Corporation and the Warrant Agent. .....................................................

46

10.2

Notice to Warrantholders............................................................................................

47

10.3

Ownership of Warrants. ..............................................................................................

48

10.4

Counterparts and Electronic Copies............................................................................

48

10.5

Satisfaction and Discharge of Indenture. ....................................................................

48

10.6 Provisions of Indenture and Warrants for the Sole Benefit of Parties and

Warrantholders............................................................................................................

49

10.7 Common Shares or Warrants Owned by the Corporation or its Subsidiaries -

Certificate to be Provided. ..........................................................................................

49

10.8

Severability .................................................................................................................

49

10.9

Force Majeure .............................................................................................................

49

10.10

Assignment, Successors and Assigns .........................................................................

50

10.11

Rights of Rescission and Withdrawal for Holders......................................................

50

SCHEDULE "A" FORM OF WARRANT.....................................................................................

1

SCHEDULE "B" FORM OF DECLARATION FOR REMOVAL OF LEGEND........................

1

WARRANT INDENTURE

THIS WARRANT INDENTURE is dated as of April 30, 2021.

BETWEEN:

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION (Formerly, NBS Capital Inc.), a corporation existing under the federal laws of Canada (the "Corporation"),

- and -

TSX TRUST COMPANY, a trust company existing under the federal laws of Canada (the "Warrant Agent")

WHEREAS the Corporation and Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML") completed a business combination (the "Qualifying Transaction") whereby the Corporation acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of EML;

WHEREAS in connection with the Qualifying Transaction, the Corporation completed a private placement of Subscription Receipts (as defined herein) of the Corporation, which Subscription Receipts have been automatically exercised for common shares and Warrants of the Corporation;

WHEREAS in connection therewith the Corporation proposes to issue 996,758 Warrants (as defined herein), pursuant to this Indenture on the Issue Date (as defined herein);

AND WHEREAS each Warrant shall be exercisable into one Warrant Share (as defined herein) at the Exercise Price (as defined herein) until April 30, 2023, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances, upon the terms and conditions herein set forth;

AND WHEREAS the Corporation is duly authorized to create and issue the Warrants to be issued as herein provided;

AND WHEREAS all acts and deeds necessary have been done and performed to make the Warrants, when created and issued as provided in this Indenture, legal, valid and binding upon the Corporation with the benefits and subject to the terms of this Indenture;

AND WHEREAS the foregoing recitals are made as representations and statements of fact by the Corporation and not by the Warrant Agent;

AND WHEREAS the Warrant Agent has agreed to act as the warrant agent in respect of the Warrants on behalf of the Warrantholders on the terms and conditions herein set forth;

NOW THEREFORE, in consideration of the premises and mutual covenants hereinafter contained and other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged, the Corporation hereby appoints the Warrant Agent as warrant agent to hold the rights, interests and benefits contained herein for and on behalf of those persons who from time to

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nevada Silver Corporation published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 22:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,93 M -0,73 M -0,73 M
Net Debt 2020 0,48 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25,7 M 20,3 M 20,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart NBS CAP INC.
Duration : Period :
NBS CAP INC. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary Leon Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Natasha Tsai Chief Financial Officer
John Kutkevicius Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NBS CAP INC.0.00%20
BHP GROUP2.12%153 917
RIO TINTO PLC0.95%110 128
GLENCORE PLC3.39%68 704
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC2.67%51 025
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.19%33 499